Long John Silver’s Restaurant Permanently Closes After 45 Years

Wikipedia features a comprehensive and well-attributed overview of the Long John Silver’s fast food chain: Long John Silver's (formerly known as Long John Silver's Seafood Shoppes and sometimes abbreviated as LJS) is an American chain of fast-food restaurants that specializes in seafood. The brand's name is derived from the novel Treasure Island by Robert Louis Stevenson, in which the pirate Long John Silver is one of the main characters. Formerly a division of Yum! Brands, the company was sold to a group of franchisees in September 2011 and is now 80% franchise-owned. Aside from the U.S., the restaurant also has outlets in Singapore, as well as 30 other countries like South Africa, United Kingdom, and United Arab Emirates.

According to ScrapeHero.com: There are 604 Long John Silver's stores in the United States as of November 25, 2022. The state with the most number of Long John Silver's locations in the U.S. is Texas, with 87 stores, which is about 14% of all Long John Silver's stores in the U.S.

The entity was founded in 1969, and has remained a stalwart.

Now comes word, however, of an unexpected closure in the state of Indiana.

Per a December 1st report from KokomoTribune.com, “Owner: Long John Silver's, A&W to Close,” the longstanding entities are closing today, December 5th.

As excerpted from the report: Long John Silver’s and A&W, 1728 E. Markland Ave., is permanently closing effective Monday, its owner and franchisee Bud Silverthorn told the Tribune in an email Thursday. He did not give a reason. “We want to thank all of our loyal customers for the last 45 years,” he said. “It has been our pleasure to serve you.”

The article goes on to state: A&W was added to the Markland location in 2003 as part of a co-branding effort done by parent company YUM! Brands. The restaurant underwent a $400,000 renovation, combining the two brands’ differing dining room themes and menus.

