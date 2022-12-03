Israel Claims They Are on the Cusp of a Complete and Permanent Diabetes Cure

Joel Eisenberg

Multiple global reports and members of the scientific community have expressed optimism for the claims’ veracity.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05e02v_0jWSqrDd00
DiabetesPhoto byDepositPhotos.com

Author’s Note

This article is based on science and accredited media reports. No medical advice is offered herein on the part of the author.

It is imperative for anyone who suffers from diabetes, including those who suspect the illness, to visit their doctor for proper treatment protocols.

All listed theories and facts within this article are fully-attributed to several medical experts, scientists, and media outlets, including those referenced in Healthline.com, Geo.TV, and Labiotech.eu.

Introduction

On May 21 of this year, NewsBreak published my article, “Scientists Believe Specialized Treatments are Keys to a Diabetes Cure.” The article discussed various potential treatments from around the world that scientists were said to believe may one day lead to a cure, and also excerpted a medically-reviewed October, 2020 piece from Healthline.com, “Type 1 and Type 2 Diabetes: What’s the Difference?” that elaborated on the matters.

From the Healthline.com piece: Both types of diabetes are chronic diseases that affect the way your body regulates blood sugar, or glucose. Glucose is the fuel that feeds your body’s cells, but to enter your cells it needs a key. Insulin is that key. People with type 1 diabetes don’t produce insulin. You can think of it as not having a key. People with type 2 diabetes don’t respond to insulin as well as they should and later in the disease often don’t make enough insulin. You can think of it as having a broken key.

My article concluded: Science appears to be showing some success towards an eventual cure, and though scientists remain hopeful they are on the brink, they are not there yet.

Several months later, however, what is being widely touted as perhaps the most promising of all events regarding a potential cure for diabetes is breaking in Israel.

Let us explore further.

Diabetes Breakthrough, 2022

A December 1st report from Geo.TV, “This Israeli Company is Close to Finding Cure For Diabetes,” states the potential breakthrough is not a treatment, but a de facto cure: With over 450 million people suffering from diabetes, a medical breakthrough might be close as an Israeli company claims to be on the edge of finding the cure to the illness. The company's medical director said that the scientists in the team are looking to find a cure by developing a fake pancreas made out of real human cells. Kadimastem, the firm committed to the cause, is currently in the pre-clinical phase in an Israeli town, Ness Ziona. While the clinical trials have not started yet, the results look very promising. "We have reached successful pre-clinical results of our cell therapy treatment for insulin-dependent diabetes," the company revealed in an official statement.

The story has spread throughout the media, but again it should be noted that the group is still some time away from being formally announced as the entity to successfully find that cure.

Regarding further information on the company, Kadimastem, and its efforts: "Kadimastem is focused on the generation and manufacturing of pancreatic insulin-secreting islets (IsletRx) from embryonic stem cells for the treatment of insulin-dependent diabetes such as Type 1 Diabetes," the health tech firm explained, adding that the will be holding human trials very soon.

Conclusion

For now, the importance of ongoing treatments for diabetes from a medical professional cannot be understated. As explained in a November 21 Labiotech.eu article, entitled “The Future of Diabetes Treatment: Is a Cure Possible?” comprehensive care remains a must: Diabetes is the major cause of blindness, kidney failure, heart attack, and stroke. It is estimated that the number of people affected by diabetes will rise to 700 million by 2045. This has led the World Health Organization to consider diabetes an epidemic.

Only a medical professional can determine proper treatment for your diabetes. Please contact your doctor for questions and advice as to the protocols discussed in this article, as we await further updates from what appears to be Israel’s promising work.

Thank you for reading.

2 comments

38 comments

11 comments

16 comments

160 comments

103 comments
14 comments

141 comments

391 comments
24 comments

8 comments

332 comments
32 comments

227 comments

209 comments

1 comments
29 comments

