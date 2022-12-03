Longstanding Partnership With Instacart Still Allows Costco Shopping Without a Membership

The privilege of doing so, however, comes with a catch for the near-seven-year partnership.

Introduction

I write extensively about the Costco warehouse superchain for NewsBreak. My most recent article, December 2nd’s “Costco Allowing Shopping Without a Membership,” discussed the hack of using a long-term Costco business partner to shop the warehouse chain online regardless of membership status.

My article excerpted a November 25th piece from EatThis.com, entitled “This Clever Trick Will Let You Shop at Costco Without a Membership,” that elaborated upon specifics: The trick is to use Instacart. The delivery app and website partners with Costco to bring its products to non-members and deliver them to your doorstep. The platform gained popularity throughout the pandemic as a no-contact delivery service, and it now offers delivery for hundreds of major retailers, including Kroger, Aldi, CVS, and more. Instacart is game-changing for Costco's members-only policy because it's free to use. Depending on your order, same-day delivery on Instacart starts at $3.99 for orders over $35. If you're an Instacart+ member, delivery is free for orders over $35.

What is the nature of the partnership?

Let us explore further.

Costco and Instacart, 2022

Wikipedia features a comprehensive and well-attributed overview of the Instacart delivery service: Instacart is an American company that operates a grocery delivery and pick-up service in the United States and Canada. The company offers its services via a website and mobile app. The service allows customers to order groceries from participating retailers with the shopping being done by a personal shopper.

According to SupermarketNews.com, the entity partnered with Costco back in February of 2016, and also delivers prescriptions from the warehouse chain. In-store shopping, however, is not an option without a Costco membership.

Though the partnership is now nearly seven years old, based on a casual Google search it appears many social media posters were unfamiliar with it until recently.

Per Order.EarthFare.com‘s instructions to utilize the Costco-Instacart service, for those who do have a Costco membership: By linking your Instacart account with an active Instacart+ membership to your sameday.costco.com account, you can also save up to 7% off every order from sameday.costco.com. If you redeem this offer and your Costco membership is invalid after your trial or current Instacart+ membership term expires, you’ll be charged full price for annual Instacart+ membership… To qualify for the reduced annual Instacart+ price you must have a valid Costco membership and link it to your Instacart account (limit one redemption per Costco membership).

The page goes on to state: To qualify for the 2 free months of Instacart+ membership you must have a valid Costco membership and link it to your Instacart account, you must not have a paid or trial Instacart+ membership plan on or after January 1, 2022, and you must see the free trial offer on the subscription page when you sign up.

Conclusion

For those who do not have a current Costco membership, Instacart is accepted by Costco as an alternate means of patronizing the company but does not allow for in-store shopping.

In the event of any pertinent updates to this matter, I will share them here on NewsBreak.

Thank you for reading.