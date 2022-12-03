Multiple Burger King Locations Have Permanently Closed This Fall. More Are to Come.

At least six individual locations owned by a single franchisee have recently shuttered. Several others outside of this owner have announced closures.

Burger King Photo by Shutterstock

Author’s Note

This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: EatThis.com, Dayton.com, Syracuse.com, and RestaurantClicks.com.

Introduction

In recent weeks, news hit the press that ”at least six” Burger King locations owned by a single franchisee have permanently shuttered.

According to a November 15th article from EatThis.com, entitled “One of the Largest Burger King Franchisees in the U.S. Shutters a Slew of Locations,” the individual locations abruptly closed their doors in November and were all located in or near the Dayton, Ohio area.

As excerpted from the article: So what's the inside story behind these abrupt closures? The reasons aren't quite clear yet, but we do know that all closed restaurants are owned by TOMS King (Ohio) LLC, considered one of Burger King's largest franchisees. Founded in 2012, TOMS King operates 90 Burger King locations across five U.S. states: Ohio, North Carolina, Illinois, Virginia, and Illinois. In 2018, TOMS King CEO Matt Carpenter told The Dayton Daily News that TOMS King was one of the top-performing Burger King franchisees in North America.

In 2018, the franchisee operated 100 Burger King restaurants, and the article takes the tact that these closings do not necessarily bode well for TOMS King as opposed to the Burger King company itself.

The closed restaurants as listed are:

4465 Clyo Road in Sugarcreek Twp.

1401 N. Keowee Street in Dayton

1420 Cincinnati Street in Dayton

60 S. Broad Street in Fairborn

352 E. National Road in Vandalia

7151 Hoke Road in Clayton

The article further states: The news comes just a few short weeks after another local Burger King restaurant—at 9189 Dayton-Lebanon Pike in in Washington Twp.—abruptly went out of business.

Dayton.com’s November 14th report, “More Dayton-Area Burger King Restaurants Have Closed,” elaborated on the matter: The franchise also owns restaurant locations in Illinois, Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Virginia. Dayton.com has reached out to Burger King and TOMS King about the closures but have yet to receive a reply. Burger King, founded in 1954, is the second largest fast food hamburger chain in the world, according to the chain’s website.

In recent days, however, comes word that several other locations are closing, not related to this franchisee.

Let us explore further.

Burger King, 2022

A casual Google search of “Burger King Closings” reveals both multiple recent closures beyond those listed above, and analyst expectations of future shutterings.

For example, a November 7th piece from Syracuse.com, “Another Syracuse Area Burger King Closes,” reports on an unexpected closing of a longstanding upstate New York location: Another Burger King, this one at 104 Elwood Davis Road in Salina, has closed its doors. The fast-food restaurant closed about a week ago. The property is owned by Emmi Development LLC, according to Onondaga County property tax records.

Such reports aside, though, according to a RestaurantClicks.com’s “The Truth Behind Rumors of Burger King Closing” from March of this year — when rumors of the company itself closing permanently were rampant online — the entity, founded in 1953, was challenged by innuendo for reason: In 2019, Burger King announced its’ closure of about 250 locations that did not generate enough income. The closures took effect a year later in 2020. Additionally, and most recently, Burger King virtually ceased all operations in Russia in response to the Ukrainian conflict.

Some social media posters took the news as the company being on its last legs, which was never the case.

Conclusion

As Burger King is largely franchisee-owned, the current rash of closings does not appear to reflect the entity as a whole, and there is no indication the entity itself is in trouble.

The RestaurantClicks.com piece concluded, following a detailing of the company’s financial challenges: No, Burger King will not close any time soon. In fact, Burger King launched several effective campaigns that led to an increase in the burger franchise’s revenue after the controversies and financial downfall.

In the event of pertinent updates to these matters, I will post them here on NewsBreak.

Thank you for reading.