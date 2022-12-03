Opinion: Disney Made the Right Decision to Not Replace Chadwick Boseman in “Wakanda Forever”

Joel Eisenberg

In 2020, Disney announced the late Chadwick Boseman would not be replaced in his iconic role as The Black Panther. Two year later, did the decision prove to be right for business?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SW7vO_0jW2Ayzd00
Chadwick Boseman “Black Panther” Publicity PhotoPhoto byMarvel Studios

There was a cataclysm in fandom in 2020. See details, courtesy of Apple News, here,

To summarize: As Chadwick Boseman is deceased, so too, officially, is King T’Challa, the Black Panther, from the current timeline of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

During Disney’s December 10, 2020 investor call, Marvel Studios boss Keven Feige said the following about the late actor, who passed away from colon cancer on August 28 at the age of 43:

“His portrayal of T’Challa, the Black Panther, is iconic and transcends any iteration of the character in any other medium. And it’s for that reason that we will not recast the character. However, to honor the legacy that Chad helped us build through his portrayal of the kingdom of Wakanda, we want to continue to explore the world of Wakanda and all of the rich and varied characters introduced in the first film.”

The news immediately trended on social media. I posted word on my Facebook and the reactions ranged from agreement to seething anger. I stand by my position: Disney made a bold decision of which I wholeheartedly approve.

Though the sequel, “Wakanda Forever,” is on the verge of a $400 million domestic gross (so far) and perhaps weeks away from $1 billion globally — numbers courtesy of BoxOfficeMojo.com — it will likely fall short of its history-making predecessor on a financial basis. Still, the story continues to strong monetary success.

As to my thoughts on not replacing Boseman, pro and con…

Pros

  • King T’Challa will live on in other media. The character and/or Boseman’s likeness will continue to be not only merchandised, but exploited in comic books and other ventures.
  • To the largest extent possible, should this decision stand in future films, it will represent — in my opinion — arguably the greatest show of respect of perhaps any actor in the industry’s history by a major film studio. This is not something to ignore.
  • Nor, frankly, should it be ignored that Boseman was a black man. Again, especially during this period in our history, the level of respect accorded to him by Disney is an outstanding gesture that should be applauded.
  • I cannot speak on this with any authority, but the following is a quote from Erlanger Turner, noted researcher and assistant professor of Psychology at the University of Houston-Downtown:
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3imNmg_0jW2Ayzd00
EditorialPhoto byTwitter.com

I will state the obvious that Boseman was a major cog in the film’s reputation.

  • Boseman’s reputation as an outstanding actor who delivered among the most widely acclaimed roles in modern film history — for a film based on a comic series — will never go away. His legacy, inclusive of not only “Black Panther” but the collective of his artistic endeavors, will continue to be celebrated. Perhaps many who were unfamiliar with the actor prior to his most known role will actively seek out his other performances, such as Netflix’s release of “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” based on August Wilson’s play, for which Boseman was Oscar-nominated.

Cons

  • Iconic pop-culture characters such as Superman, Batman, James Bond, Albus Dumbledore and innumerable others have been portrayed on film and/or television with replacement actors continuing equivalent fictional time periods. Why should Boseman not be replaced?
  • Boseman only made one “Black Panther” film (though he appeared in the role first in 2016’s “Captain America: Civil War,” and later in 2018’s “Avengers: Infinity War” and 2019’s “Avengers: Endgame”). As King T’Challa has become such an important cog in the Marvel wheelhouse, surely the character should remain and be played by another.
  • Actors act. Boseman acted largely in fiction. Fictional characters remain, and their continuity should not be swayed by the death of one who portrayed fictional roles.
  • Replacing Boseman does not mean he will ever be forgotten. It simply means a role he made famous will continue.
  • “Disney took the easy way out.” I’ve heard this more than once. I’d like to know “how,” but for this purpose let’s take the comment on its surface.

My Opinion

Kudos to Disney for having the courage to honor an actor to this degree. As King T’Challa will live on in stories presented over the ensuing decades in other media, to my mind we’re having our cake and eating it too. Pardon the cliche.

Though, again, Boseman was a major cog in the reputation of “Black Panther,” he was not the only cog. A combination of unique storytelling and characters propelled the film; the sheer spectacle, color, costumes, settings and effects elevated it still further. Every technical and creative element in this product was on fire, and both critically and commercially the globe responded accordingly.

Yes, some could very easily and legitimately state this is fair reason why Boseman should have been replaced, as the success of the film was not entirely on his shoulders.

I’ll take that argument.

Ditto “Generations of kids will miss out on a great character!” No, they will not, for reasons already expressed. And, if Disney does step back, they can always include a younger version of the character, in other adventures, as played by another actor.

Taking everything into consideration, I’ll end with this: The pros of Disney’s decision far outweighed the cons.

Would love to hear your thoughts.

Thank you for reading.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Movie# Disney# Comic Book# Black Panther Wakanda Forever# Chadwick Boseman

Comments / 6

Published by

I am an award-winning author, screenwriter for film and television, and producer. My mission on News Break is to share socially important perspectives on both culture and pop-culture. Member of PEN America, and the WGA.

Northridge, CA
139549 followers

More from Joel Eisenberg

Plymouth Meeting, PA

Longstanding Cracker Barrel Location Seeks Liquor License

Following a test-run of 100 company restaurants, a stalwart location is seeking to add alcohol to its menu. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:WHMI.com, ScrapeHero.com, and MoreThanTheCurve.com.

Read full story

Update: Potential Medical Breakthrough in Treatment of Asthma

The late-fall through the winter months are particularly dangerous for those who suffer from the common lung-related illness. This article is based on science and accredited media reports. No medical advice is offered on the part of the author, as it is imperative for anyone who suffers from disorders of any type related to asthma, or who suspects an asthma diagnosis, to visit their doctor. All listed theories and facts within this article are fully-attributed to organizations and media outlets, including MedicineNet.com, Dr. Jill Johnson of Aston University’s School of Biosciences, and ReachMD.com.

Read full story

New “Mind-Reading” Machine Helps Stroke Victims Communicate

The new device has attained a history-making milestone. A stated goal is such a tool will soon be available on a widespread basis, and prove as highly effective for others who have lost the power of speech as it has with its first subject.

Read full story
2 comments

Walmart CEO Warns of Case-By-Case Store Closures and Price Jumps if Store Thefts Continue

The rise of crime in some locations is leading executives to consider permanent closures and price increases. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:CNBC.com, Google.com, and The U.S. Chamber of Commerce (USChamber.com).

Read full story
38 comments

More Sweeping Changes Planned For Outback Steakhouse: Expansion, and Smaller Locations

The plans are longterm in nature and expected to improve the entity’s bottom line and customer dining experience. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:ScrapeHero.com, NRN.com, and CNN.com.

Read full story
11 comments

10,000 Free Grand Slam Meals Daily to Be Given Away by Denny’s Until December 16th.

The company states this new promotion is their way of showing appreciation to its customers. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:PennLive.com and Dennys.com.

Read full story
16 comments

Sudden, Unexpected Change Within Costco Results in Over 1800 Employees Laid-Off With No Warning

The change was entirely unanticipated, according to staff involved. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:VVNG.com, WirelessAdvocates.com, TMO.report, Reddit.com, and Twitter.com.

Read full story
160 comments

Possible Cancer Breakthrough: Vaccine Developed by Mount Sinai Yields Complete Remission in Early Tests

Results are being scrutinized as a possible milestone, yet testing continues. This article is based on science and accredited media reports. No medical advice is offered on the part of the author, as it is imperative for anyone who suffers from disorders of any type related to cancer, or who suspects a cancer diagnosis, to visit their doctor. All listed theories and facts within this article are fully-attributed to federal organizations and media outlets, including:World Health Organization, MayoClinic.org, Metro.co.uk, SciTechDaily.com, and DailyMail.co.uk.

Read full story
102 comments
Atlanta, GA

Multiple Kroger Locations Announced as Permanently Closing

Reasons for the closures have not yet been formally announced, yet all are considered unexpected. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:The-Sun.com, Kroger.com, and Fox5Atlanta.com.

Read full story
14 comments

Medical Professionals Link Vitamin Supplements to High Blood Pressure, Liver Damage, and Other Ills

As the availability of vitamin supplementation is not monitored by the FDA, doctors continue to study links between product claims and pre-existing medical conditions. As with many medications, vitamins may interact with certain prescription drugs. It is highly advisable, per medical doctors, to consult with a physician in the event of new or existing vitamin supplementation.

Read full story
141 comments

Long John Silver’s Restaurant Permanently Closes After 45 Years

The shuttering of the stalwart location is reported to be “unexpected.” An adjoining A&W is also closing. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, and KokomoTribune.com.

Read full story
391 comments
Naples, FL

Longstanding Red Lobster Restaurant Permanently Closes

Word of the second unexpected closure in a month has led analysts to question if the chain itself is shuttering. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:GulfshoreBusiness.com, Google.com, and SanAngeloLive.com.

Read full story
24 comments

Non-Publicized Walmart Shopping “Secrets,” Including Ongoing Hidden Price Markdowns

The stalwart superchain maintains several under-the-radar benefits for new and regular shoppers. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:ScrapeHero.com, BestLifeOnline.com, Facebook.com, Twitter.com, and Walmart.com.

Read full story
8 comments

Psychologists and Scientists Discuss the Controversy and Possibility of Communicating With the Dead

Though there remains no proof of the matter from either discipline, studies continue. This article is based on mental health-related postings and accredited media reports. No personal medical advice nor conclusion as to the veracity of this topic is offered herein. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:PsychologyToday.com, Google.com, and OpenAccessGovernment.org.

Read full story
332 comments
San Francisco, CA

San Francisco Close to Allowing Police Officers to Use Weaponized Robots in Fight Against Crime

Opponents decry what they call “further police militarization.”. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, CBSNews.com, MSNBC.com, and NBCNews.com.

Read full story
32 comments

Physicists Report Warp Drive is Possible, and May Soon be Realized

Debates ensue elsewhere, however, whether the popular science fiction trope is indeed close to reality. U.S.S. Enterprise Publicity ImagePhoto by“Star Trek,” copyright 1966 Paramount Television.

Read full story
227 comments

Plans For Cracker Barrel Closings in 2023

This week, the company went public with its financial struggles. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:RestaurantClicks.com, Snopes.com, KGW.com, Google.com, and NRN.com.

Read full story
209 comments

Israel Claims They Are on the Cusp of a Complete and Permanent Diabetes Cure

Multiple global reports and members of the scientific community have expressed optimism for the claims’ veracity. This article is based on science and accredited media reports. No medical advice is offered herein on the part of the author.

Read full story
77 comments

Longstanding Partnership With Instacart Still Allows Costco Shopping Without a Membership

The privilege of doing so, however, comes with a catch for the near-seven-year partnership. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:EatThis.com, Wikipedia.org, SupermarketNews.com, Google.com, and Order.EarthFare.com.

Read full story
1 comments
Dayton, OH

Multiple Burger King Locations Have Permanently Closed This Fall. More Are to Come.

At least six individual locations owned by a single franchisee have recently shuttered. Several others outside of this owner have announced closures. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:EatThis.com, Dayton.com, Syracuse.com, and RestaurantClicks.com.

Read full story
29 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy