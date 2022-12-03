Costco Allowing Shopping Without a Membership

Joel Eisenberg

A partner program will allow for delivery but not in-store shopping.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oZsuG_0jW0mbee00
CostcoPhoto byCostco.com

Author’s Note

This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: CustomerService.Costco.com and EatThis.com.

Introduction

According to CustomerService.Costco.com, the company’s membership fee is responsible for allowing them to keep their prices down: We strive to give our members the best products at the lowest possible prices, and our membership fee allows us to offset many of our operating costs and price our merchandise lower. In return, your membership provides access to our tremendous buying power, and our commitment to efficiency results in the lowest possible prices on the items our members want the most. That said, please know that your membership isn't binding, and as part of the Costco double guarantee, we offer a refund for your membership.

For an overview of the entity’s membership, see here.

Though Costco operates as a membership-run company, a hack exists to shop their stores without actually purchasing a membership.

Let us explore further.

Costco, 2022

Per a November 25th article from EatThis.com, entitled “This Clever Trick Will Let You Shop at Costco Without a Membership,” said hack is to patronize the company by using a popular delivery method.

As excerpted from the article: The idea behind a membership is that you'll save more on products over time. However, if you thought Costco was for members only, think again. Whether you're a loyal Costco shopper or simply curious about what the hype is about, you'll want to consider using this hack for all your Costco needs.

The article goes on to state: The trick is to use Instacart. The delivery app and website partners with Costco to bring its products to non-members and deliver them to your doorstep. The platform gained popularity throughout the pandemic as a no-contact delivery service, and it now offers delivery for hundreds of major retailers, including Kroger, Aldi, CVS, and more. Instacart is game-changing for Costco's members-only policy because it's free to use. Depending on your order, same-day delivery on Instacart starts at $3.99 for orders over $35. If you're an Instacart+ member, delivery is free for orders over $35.

EatThis.com elaborates that using Instacart for Costco purchases, without a Costco membership, is moderately more expensive though wholly allowable by the warehouse entity.

Conclusion

To reiterate, this specific shopping hack is accepted by Costco as an alternate means of patronizing the company.

In the event of any pertinent updates to this matter, I will share them here on NewsBreak.

Thank you for reading.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Costco# Instacart# Stores# Money# Business

Comments / 179

Published by

I am an award-winning author, screenwriter for film and television, and producer. My mission on News Break is to share socially important perspectives on both culture and pop-culture. Member of PEN America, and the WGA.

Northridge, CA
139549 followers

More from Joel Eisenberg

Plymouth Meeting, PA

Longstanding Cracker Barrel Location Seeks Liquor License

Following a test-run of 100 company restaurants, a stalwart location is seeking to add alcohol to its menu. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:WHMI.com, ScrapeHero.com, and MoreThanTheCurve.com.

Read full story

Update: Potential Medical Breakthrough in Treatment of Asthma

The late-fall through the winter months are particularly dangerous for those who suffer from the common lung-related illness. This article is based on science and accredited media reports. No medical advice is offered on the part of the author, as it is imperative for anyone who suffers from disorders of any type related to asthma, or who suspects an asthma diagnosis, to visit their doctor. All listed theories and facts within this article are fully-attributed to organizations and media outlets, including MedicineNet.com, Dr. Jill Johnson of Aston University’s School of Biosciences, and ReachMD.com.

Read full story

New “Mind-Reading” Machine Helps Stroke Victims Communicate

The new device has attained a history-making milestone. A stated goal is such a tool will soon be available on a widespread basis, and prove as highly effective for others who have lost the power of speech as it has with its first subject.

Read full story
2 comments

Walmart CEO Warns of Case-By-Case Store Closures and Price Jumps if Store Thefts Continue

The rise of crime in some locations is leading executives to consider permanent closures and price increases. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:CNBC.com, Google.com, and The U.S. Chamber of Commerce (USChamber.com).

Read full story
38 comments

More Sweeping Changes Planned For Outback Steakhouse: Expansion, and Smaller Locations

The plans are longterm in nature and expected to improve the entity’s bottom line and customer dining experience. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:ScrapeHero.com, NRN.com, and CNN.com.

Read full story
11 comments

10,000 Free Grand Slam Meals Daily to Be Given Away by Denny’s Until December 16th.

The company states this new promotion is their way of showing appreciation to its customers. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:PennLive.com and Dennys.com.

Read full story
16 comments

Sudden, Unexpected Change Within Costco Results in Over 1800 Employees Laid-Off With No Warning

The change was entirely unanticipated, according to staff involved. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:VVNG.com, WirelessAdvocates.com, TMO.report, Reddit.com, and Twitter.com.

Read full story
160 comments

Possible Cancer Breakthrough: Vaccine Developed by Mount Sinai Yields Complete Remission in Early Tests

Results are being scrutinized as a possible milestone, yet testing continues. This article is based on science and accredited media reports. No medical advice is offered on the part of the author, as it is imperative for anyone who suffers from disorders of any type related to cancer, or who suspects a cancer diagnosis, to visit their doctor. All listed theories and facts within this article are fully-attributed to federal organizations and media outlets, including:World Health Organization, MayoClinic.org, Metro.co.uk, SciTechDaily.com, and DailyMail.co.uk.

Read full story
102 comments
Atlanta, GA

Multiple Kroger Locations Announced as Permanently Closing

Reasons for the closures have not yet been formally announced, yet all are considered unexpected. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:The-Sun.com, Kroger.com, and Fox5Atlanta.com.

Read full story
14 comments

Medical Professionals Link Vitamin Supplements to High Blood Pressure, Liver Damage, and Other Ills

As the availability of vitamin supplementation is not monitored by the FDA, doctors continue to study links between product claims and pre-existing medical conditions. As with many medications, vitamins may interact with certain prescription drugs. It is highly advisable, per medical doctors, to consult with a physician in the event of new or existing vitamin supplementation.

Read full story
141 comments

Long John Silver’s Restaurant Permanently Closes After 45 Years

The shuttering of the stalwart location is reported to be “unexpected.” An adjoining A&W is also closing. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, and KokomoTribune.com.

Read full story
391 comments
Naples, FL

Longstanding Red Lobster Restaurant Permanently Closes

Word of the second unexpected closure in a month has led analysts to question if the chain itself is shuttering. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:GulfshoreBusiness.com, Google.com, and SanAngeloLive.com.

Read full story
24 comments

Non-Publicized Walmart Shopping “Secrets,” Including Ongoing Hidden Price Markdowns

The stalwart superchain maintains several under-the-radar benefits for new and regular shoppers. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:ScrapeHero.com, BestLifeOnline.com, Facebook.com, Twitter.com, and Walmart.com.

Read full story
8 comments

Psychologists and Scientists Discuss the Controversy and Possibility of Communicating With the Dead

Though there remains no proof of the matter from either discipline, studies continue. This article is based on mental health-related postings and accredited media reports. No personal medical advice nor conclusion as to the veracity of this topic is offered herein. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:PsychologyToday.com, Google.com, and OpenAccessGovernment.org.

Read full story
332 comments
San Francisco, CA

San Francisco Close to Allowing Police Officers to Use Weaponized Robots in Fight Against Crime

Opponents decry what they call “further police militarization.”. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, CBSNews.com, MSNBC.com, and NBCNews.com.

Read full story
32 comments

Physicists Report Warp Drive is Possible, and May Soon be Realized

Debates ensue elsewhere, however, whether the popular science fiction trope is indeed close to reality. U.S.S. Enterprise Publicity ImagePhoto by“Star Trek,” copyright 1966 Paramount Television.

Read full story
227 comments

Plans For Cracker Barrel Closings in 2023

This week, the company went public with its financial struggles. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:RestaurantClicks.com, Snopes.com, KGW.com, Google.com, and NRN.com.

Read full story
209 comments

Israel Claims They Are on the Cusp of a Complete and Permanent Diabetes Cure

Multiple global reports and members of the scientific community have expressed optimism for the claims’ veracity. This article is based on science and accredited media reports. No medical advice is offered herein on the part of the author.

Read full story
77 comments

Longstanding Partnership With Instacart Still Allows Costco Shopping Without a Membership

The privilege of doing so, however, comes with a catch for the near-seven-year partnership. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:EatThis.com, Wikipedia.org, SupermarketNews.com, Google.com, and Order.EarthFare.com.

Read full story
1 comments
Dayton, OH

Multiple Burger King Locations Have Permanently Closed This Fall. More Are to Come.

At least six individual locations owned by a single franchisee have recently shuttered. Several others outside of this owner have announced closures. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:EatThis.com, Dayton.com, Syracuse.com, and RestaurantClicks.com.

Read full story
29 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy