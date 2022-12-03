Costco Allowing Shopping Without a Membership

A partner program will allow for delivery but not in-store shopping.

According to CustomerService.Costco.com, the company’s membership fee is responsible for allowing them to keep their prices down: We strive to give our members the best products at the lowest possible prices, and our membership fee allows us to offset many of our operating costs and price our merchandise lower. In return, your membership provides access to our tremendous buying power, and our commitment to efficiency results in the lowest possible prices on the items our members want the most. That said, please know that your membership isn't binding, and as part of the Costco double guarantee, we offer a refund for your membership.

Though Costco operates as a membership-run company, a hack exists to shop their stores without actually purchasing a membership.

Per a November 25th article from EatThis.com, entitled “This Clever Trick Will Let You Shop at Costco Without a Membership,” said hack is to patronize the company by using a popular delivery method.

As excerpted from the article: The idea behind a membership is that you'll save more on products over time. However, if you thought Costco was for members only, think again. Whether you're a loyal Costco shopper or simply curious about what the hype is about, you'll want to consider using this hack for all your Costco needs.

The article goes on to state: The trick is to use Instacart. The delivery app and website partners with Costco to bring its products to non-members and deliver them to your doorstep. The platform gained popularity throughout the pandemic as a no-contact delivery service, and it now offers delivery for hundreds of major retailers, including Kroger, Aldi, CVS, and more. Instacart is game-changing for Costco's members-only policy because it's free to use. Depending on your order, same-day delivery on Instacart starts at $3.99 for orders over $35. If you're an Instacart+ member, delivery is free for orders over $35.

EatThis.com elaborates that using Instacart for Costco purchases, without a Costco membership, is moderately more expensive though wholly allowable by the warehouse entity.

To reiterate, this specific shopping hack is accepted by Costco as an alternate means of patronizing the company.

Thank you for reading.