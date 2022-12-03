Two More Longstanding Bed Bath & Beyond Locations Permanently Closing

The stores are part of the 150 previously announced closures.

Bed Bath & Beyond Photo by BedBathandBeyond.com

Author’s Note

This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: WGEM.com, SentinelSource.com, and AP.org.

Introduction

Over the past few months, I have written extensively about the Bed Bath & Beyond chain for NewsBreak. Though the entity has suffered major financial challenges prior to the current calendar year, since this September’s suicide of the company’s CFO and subsequent news of suspected financial improprieties recovery has been untenable. Prior to the tragedy, the company announced a strategic permanent closure of 150 locations, 56 in its first phase.

(Note: Above links are to prior NewsBreak articles.)

In recent days, two more locations have been individually announced.

Let us explore further.

Bed Bath & Beyond, 2022

According to WGEM.com, in its November 30th report titled “Quincy Bed Bath and Beyond to Close by April According to Employee,” the longstanding Illinois location is the next to shutter: The Quincy Bed Bath and Beyond has store closing signs posted in the store. This comes after the Quincy location was spared in latest list of Bed Bath & Beyond closures. There are signs that say “20% off everything” and “Entire store on sale.” A Quincy Bed Bath and Beyond Associate said the store is still receiving new inventory, but is expected to permanently close by April.

The location has since been confirmed a shuttering.

Secondly, per a December 1st article from SentinelSource.com, “Bed Bath & Beyond Putting Keene Store to Rest,” the New Hampshire location is closing as well but does not yet have a formal closing date.

As excerpted from the article: The business at 32 Ash Brook Road in the Monadnock Marketplace shopping center is holding a storewide closing sale, which an employee said began Monday. Items are 20 percent off and no coupons or additional discounts are being accepted, according to posters throughout the store and covering the outside entrance. Signage in the store did not indicate when the sale will end. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc., the chain’s corporate offices in Union Township, N.J., announced in August that it would close about 150 of its locations out of 955 stores nationwide, per reporting by the Associated Press.

Conclusion

As the current phase of the 150 previously-announced Bed Bath & Beyond permanent closures continues to be officially announced by the company — some at once and others on a location-by-location basis — I will share the updates here on NewsBreak.

Thank you for reading.