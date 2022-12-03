Dollar General Announces They Are Adding 1050 New Stores in 2023, Despite Recent Controversies

Joel Eisenberg

As locations continue to indefinitely close due to unanswered citations, the company’s expansion mode is in full effect.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZXqfW_0jVvm9CW00
Dollar GeneralPhoto byShutterstock

Author’s Note

This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: U.S. Department of Labor, Axios.com, and Investor.DollarGeneral.com.

Introduction

I write frequently about the Dollar General chain on NewsBreak. My recent article on the company, “Nearly 200 Dollar General Stores Vulnerable to Enforced Closure,” is particularly pertinent to this present piece due to an elucidation of ongoing company controversies that have, of late, enforced indefinite closures of several stalwart locations.

Excerpted in the article was a November 28th OSHA press release, issued by the U.S. Department of Labor, that reported on a Columbus, Ohio location charged with breaking federal laws: OSHA issues $341K in penalties after latest inspections… When federal workplace safety inspectors opened an investigation at a Dollar General store in Columbus, they discovered violations that were all-too-familiar and the kind that has led to more than $15 million in proposed penalties since 2017 for one of the nation’s largest discount retailers.

The release went on to elaborate upon the company’s national issue of nearly 200 Dollar General stores now vulnerable to more extreme action, including temporary and permanent closures

However, despite the controversies, the company presently finds itself in full expansion mode.

Let us explore further.

Dollar General, 2022

According to a Decmber 2nd report from Axios.com, “Dollar General Tightens its Grip on American Retail,” those expansion plans are ambitious: Dollar General's store-on-every-corner strategy is accelerating as consumers seek relief from inflation… Dollar General announced Thursday that it'll open another 1,050 stores in 2023, after posting an 11% sales increase in the third quarter compared with last year, and an 8% jump in net income. The company already has the most locations of any retailer in the U.S. with more than 19,000, according to GlobalData.

The referenced announcement, on Investor.DollarGeneral.com, stated the following: Looking ahead, we are pleased to announce today that we plan to execute approximately 3,170 real estate projects in the United States in fiscal year 20231, including approximately 1,050 new stores. We are excited about our plans to extend our ability to serve more customers, and believe we are well-positioned to continue delivering long-term sustainable growth and value for our shareholders.”

It should be noted the announcement also references some of the company’s current financial issues, but nothing related to its citations.

Conclusion

In the event of pertinent updates to this story, I will share them here on NewsBreak.

Thank you for reading.

