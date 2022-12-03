San Antonio, TX

Popular Denny’s Restaurant and Truck Stop Destroyed by Fire

Joel Eisenberg

No one was injured in the blaze, which incinerated the restaurant and surrounding structure.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DdbZV_0jVtLA6X00
Flying J StructurePhoto byGoogle Earth

Author’s Note

This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: Chron.com and KSAT.com.

Introduction

In recent months, both accidentally and intentionally-set fires have been plaguing various superchains such as Walmart. This week has come word that a major restaurant stalwart, Denny’s, has been similarly impacted.

As of press time, there is no word on whether the restaurant and surrounding structure, a popular Texas truck stop, will be entirely or partially rebuilt.

Denny’s 2022

According to a December 1st article from Chron.com, “Watch: Massive Fire at Texas Truck Stop Incinerates Denny's Diner,” the blaze grew quickly.

As excerpted from the article: Firefighters in San Antonio responded to a towering fire at a Flying J truck stop off I-10 on the city's east side on Thursday morning. Responders battled flames licking dozens of feet into the air in the early morning hours as the structure, which also housed a Denny's restaurant, burnt to a crisp. CBS Austin's John-Carlos Estrada posted dramatic footage of the blaze, which reportedly rendered the truck stop a total loss. "Incredible images of a massive blaze at Flying J gas station near I-10 in San Antonio," Estrada wrote. "It began as a fire at the Denny's restaurant."

A video of the blaze is embedded in the Chron.com link.

The article further stated: The fire began around 5 a.m. and quickly grew, endangering nearby rows of propane tanks that firefighters doused in water in an effort to keep from rupturing. A statement provided to FOX San Antonio by The Pilot Company, the parent company of Flying J, thanked firefighters for their response and stated that no one was injured in the blaze.

Per KSAT.com‘s “Denny’s Kitchen Fire Spreads Through Flying J Along I-10 on East Side, Destroys Building,” the fire was fueled by wind and grease in the restaurant’s kitchen: The building, however, was destroyed and firefighters were trying to let the fire burn out and burn away the metal roof,.. The flames burned near some fuel lines and also reached a fire truck, causing some damage.

Conclusion

To reiterate, though the structure was destroyed, there were no injuries in the blaze; employees of the structure and bystanders were all safe.

In the event of pertinent updates on this story, I will share them here on NewsBreak.

Thank you for reading.

# Dennys# Business# Food# Restaurant# Fire

Comments / 10

