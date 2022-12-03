Elon Musk Proposes Timeframe to Test Computerized Implants in Human Brains

The initial goal of the technological interface is to help those who suffer from paralysis to regain a sense of independence.

Mind-Brain Photo by WalpaperFlare.com license-free download

Author’s Note

This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: Wikipedia.org, Neuralink.com, and WKBN.com.

Introduction

Per Elon Musk’s company website, Neuralink.com, the goal of the controversial neuroscience entity is to utilize technological interface as a possible cure for certain brain-impacted illness: The initial goal of our technology is to help people with paralysis regain independence through the control of computers and mobile devices. Our devices are therefore currently being designed to one day give people the ability to communicate more easily via text or speech synthesis, to follow their curiosity on the web, or to express their creativity through photography, art, or writing apps.

As to how to attain those goals: We’re aiming to design a fully implantable, cosmetically invisible brain-computer interface to let you control a computer or mobile device anywhere you go. Micron-scale threads would be inserted into areas of the brain that control movement. Each thread contains many electrodes and connects them to an implant called the “Link.”

Wikipedia features a comprehensive and highly-attributed overview of the company, which fills in some of the company‘s history: Neuralink Corporation is a neurotechnology company that develops implantablebrain–computer interfaces (BCIs). Co-founded by Elon Musk, Max Hodak and Paul Merolla, the company's headquarters is in the Pioneer Building in San Francisco sharing offices with OpenAI.Neuralink was launched in 2016 and was first publicly reported in March 2017. Since its founding, the company has hired several high-profile neuroscientists from various universities.

The following point should be noted: Several neuroscientists and publications, including the MIT Technology Review, have criticized claims made by Musk about Neuralink and its technology.

Regardless, this week has come word that Neuralink may soon be testing its program, as long-planned, on human subjects.

Let us explore further.

Neurolink, 2022

According to a December 1st report from WKBN.com, entitled “Musk’s Company Aims to Soon Test Brain Implant in People,” the Tesla and Twitter owner is moving forward on promises to test his Neuralink program on human subjects.

As excerpted from the article: Tech billionaire Elon Musk said his Neuralink company is seeking permission to test its brain implant in people soon. In a “show and tell” presentation livestreamed Wednesday night, Musk said his team is in the process of asking U.S. regulators to allow them to test the device. He said he thinks the company should be able to put the implant in a human brain as part of a clinical trial in about six months, though that timeline is far from certain.

The article goes on to state: Musk’s Neuralink is one of many groups working on linking brains to computers, efforts aimed at helping treat brain disorders, overcoming brain injuries and other applications.

Conclusion

The story on Musk’s announced plans to soon undergo human testing continues to be met with skepticism in some scientific circles, though his is not the only entity to be working within the same sphere.

