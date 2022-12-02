Cottonwood Shores, TX

Dollar General Stores Operating With One Employee Due to Staff Shortages

Joel Eisenberg

In one instance, the employee is splitting his time between two stores, the first of which closes at 2PM daily and has been beset by staff issues.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0P3DQH_0jVhM9Li00
Dollar GeneralPhoto byShutterstock

Author’s Note

This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: DailyTrib.com, TikTok.com, NYTimes.com, and DailyDot.com.

Introduction

Staffing issues within national superchain stores have been ongoing in 2022. Dollar General is no exception, although many have been surprised to learn the extent of those matters. Specifically, certain locations have been fully operating with a single employee.

This week has come news of a Texas location closing its doors at 2PM due to such a shortage, as the store’s sole employee works part-time at another location to help its own labor issue.

Let us explore.

Dollar General, 2022

According to a December 1st report from DailyTrib.com, “Cottonwood Shores Dollar General Closing Early Due to Lack of Staff,” the titular location has continued to operate despite the staff shortage.

As excerpted from the report: Dollar General in Cottonwood Shores is closing at 2 p.m. each day starting Thursday, Dec. 1, until more staff can be hired. Currently, the store at 4311 FM 2147 has one employee. A manager from the Dollar General store in Marble Falls has been forced to split time at both locations. No timetable was given for when the Cottonwood Shores location will resume normal operating hours, which are 8 a.m.-10 p.m.

Upon further investigation, however, such single-employee Dollar General locations have been operating for some time.

Per an archived May 18th piece from DailyDot.com, entitled “‘The CEO’s Salary is $16 million’: Crowded Dollar General—With One Employee—Sparks Debate,” the issue of single-employee-operated Dollar General stores due to staff shortages has occurred more than once this year alone.

From DailyDot.com: A TikTok couponer has gone viral after posting a video showing a messy Dollar General store, which she attributes to the store only having a single worker... “This particular location where I was in today only had one worker,” she explains in the video. “He was helping someone and had the line backed up at the register because he was helping someone find something in this store.”Understaffing is a common complaint for both Dollar General employees and customers. Last month, a Dollar General location went viral after a user on TikTok remarked upon the disarray in the aisles, which commenters attributed to the store’s notorious staffing issues. 

It should be noted, in all instances, the company’s corporate office is attempting to rectify matters.

Conclusion

In the event of pertinent updates to these labor-related issues, I will post them here on NewsBreak.

Thank you for reading.

# Dollar General# TikTok# Business# Money# Labor

