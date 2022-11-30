How to Save Your Possessions if Public Storage Threatens to Sell Them Due to Payment Default

Joel Eisenberg

Working closely with a store manager, for one, is highly advised.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ebYYU_0jSe8iUf00
Public StoragePhoto byPublicStorage.com

Author’s Note

This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: Wikipedia.org, PublicStorage.com, Moving.com, and Nolo.com.

Introduction

Wikipedia features a comprehensive and highly-attributed overview of the Public Storage chain: Public Storage is an American international self storage company headquartered in Glendale, California, that is run as a real estate investment trust (REIT). It is the largest brand of self-storage services in the US. In 2008, it was the largest of four publicly traded storage REITs.[5] There are more than 2,200 Public Storage self-storage locations in the US, Canada and Europe. It also owns 42 percent of an office parks subsidiary, sells packing supplies, and provides other services. As a REIT, it is owned by real estate investors, who receive more than 90 percent of the company's profits as a return-on-investment.

Per PublicStorage.com, the company presently services over 2200 locations throughout the U.S.

Though Public Storage may be the largest such facility in the U.S. in terms of location count (and among the oldest, founded in 1972), so-called “self-storage units” prevail throughout the country. In instances when rental payments are not kept current or near-current, however, regardless of company a customer risks losing their possessions.

Let us explore further.

Self-Storage, 2022

According to law-related website Nolo.com, in its piece titled “My Storage Facility Is Threatening to Sell My Stuff! What Now?” proactive customers in the midst of financial difficulties may not be out of options in the event of late payments.

As excerpted from the article: The thought of losing one's possessions is heartbreaking and frightening. Many people use storage units to hold irreplaceable items, such as family heirlooms and original legal documents, in addition to clothing, furniture, and so on. If, however, you haven't paid your rent in the storage facility for a number of months, it is not uncommon for the facility to threaten to sell (or discard) your possessions, often via an auction. This is ordinarily legal, so long as the storage facility gives notice of your default (nonpayment) and follows other procedures laid out in its contract with you.

Rules do vary from state to state and company to company; regardless — similar to working with creditors — keeping in regular contact with the entity and working out payment plans is usually a net positive on the customer’s part.

The article further states: Now is also the time to review the fine print of your contract, starting with its definition of when you're in default. Expect to see something set between five and 30 days after payment was due. At the point of default, the contract might explain that you will be denied access to your storage unit altogether. Although unlikely, there's a chance your contract violates the terms of your state's law, so contact a lawyer if you're seeing clauses that seem too egregious to be legal.

Per Public Storage terms specifically, Moving.com features a review of the entity that addresses relative contractual items: When is Public Storage payment late? Payment is due for your Public Storage unit on the first day of the month. A late fee will go into effect seven days after your missed payment. How much is Public Storage's late fee? If your monthly payment is late, Public Storage will charge a late fee that is equal to a percentage of your total rent amount—usually 20%. If you do not pay your rent and late fee within 30 days, the fee will be increased. As for when Public Storage can reclaim your unit, the laws vary by state and the exact amount of time before your unit (and your belongings) will no longer be accessible to you can be found on your rental contract.

The best advice, per multiple online accounts, is to catch up on payments, and/or work closely with a store manager to devise a workable payment plan.

Conclusion

As laws regarding defaulted storage rental payments vary from state to state and company to company, changes in forfeit terms are common.

In the event of pertinent updates on such matters, I will share them here on NewsBreak.

Thank you for reading.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Public Storage# Storage# Money# Business# Bills

Comments / 2

Published by

I am an award-winning author, screenwriter for film and television, and producer. My mission on News Break is to share socially important perspectives on both culture and pop-culture. Member of PEN America, and the WGA.

Northridge, CA
134787 followers

More from Joel Eisenberg

Israel Claims They Are on the Cusp of a Complete and Permanent Diabetes Cure

Multiple global reports and members of the scientific community have expressed optimism for the claims’ veracity. This article is based on science and accredited media reports. No medical advice is offered herein on the part of the author.

Read full story
14 comments

Longstanding Partnership With Instacart Still Allows Costco Shopping Without a Membership

The privilege of doing so, however, comes with a catch for the near-seven-year partnership. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:EatThis.com, Wikipedia.org, SupermarketNews.com, Google.com, and Order.EarthFare.com.

Read full story
1 comments
Dayton, OH

Multiple Burger King Locations Have Permanently Closed This Fall. More Are to Come.

At least six individual locations owned by a single franchisee have recently shuttered. Several others outside of this owner have announced closures. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:EatThis.com, Dayton.com, Syracuse.com, and RestaurantClicks.com.

Read full story
13 comments

Opinion: Disney Made the Right Decision to Not Replace Chadwick Boseman in “Wakanda Forever”

In 2020, Disney announced the late Chadwick Boseman would not be replaced in his iconic role as The Black Panther. Two year later, did the decision prove to be right for business?

Read full story
4 comments

Costco Allowing Shopping Without a Membership

A partner program will allow for delivery but not in-store shopping. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:CustomerService.Costco.com and EatThis.com.

Read full story
31 comments
Quincy, IL

Two More Longstanding Bed Bath & Beyond Locations Permanently Closing

The stores are part of the 150 previously announced closures. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:WGEM.com, SentinelSource.com, and AP.org.

Read full story
3 comments

Dollar General Announces They Are Adding 1050 New Stores in 2023, Despite Recent Controversies

As locations continue to indefinitely close due to unanswered citations, the company’s expansion mode is in full effect. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: U.S. Department of Labor,Axios.com, and Investor.DollarGeneral.com.

Read full story
27 comments
San Antonio, TX

Popular Denny’s Restaurant and Truck Stop Destroyed by Fire

No one was injured in the blaze, which incinerated the restaurant and surrounding structure. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: Chron.com and KSAT.com.

Read full story
7 comments

Cracker Barrel Struggles Made Public in Current Company Financial Report

The impact of missed monetary goals is being scrutinized by analysts as 2023 beckons. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, and NRN.com.

Read full story
8 comments

Elon Musk Proposes Timeframe to Test Computerized Implants in Human Brains

The initial goal of the technological interface is to help those who suffer from paralysis to regain a sense of independence. Mind-BrainPhoto byWalpaperFlare.com license-free download.

Read full story
Cottonwood Shores, TX

Dollar General Stores Operating With One Employee Due to Staff Shortages

In one instance, the employee is splitting his time between two stores, the first of which closes at 2PM daily and has been beset by staff issues. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:DailyTrib.com, TikTok.com, NYTimes.com, and DailyDot.com.

Read full story
20 comments
Barboursville, WV

Multiple Chick-fil-A Locations Close For Remodeling

Individual stores have been temporarily closing to meet improved operational standards. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: ScrapeHero.com, IdahoNews.com, WOWKTV.com, iHeart.com, Google.com, andStatistica.com.

Read full story
5 comments

Family Dollar Lowering Prices to Compete With Dollar General

The beleaguered chain, which has permanently shuttered hundreds of locations in recent years, is undertaking a more competitive stance to win back customers. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:ScrapeHero.com and CNN.com.

Read full story
10 comments
Granite Shoals, TX

Dollar General Temporarily Closes Yet Another Store

The location is the latest to shutter, adding up to multiple company closures in the month of November. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:BestLifeOnline.com and DailyTrib.com.

Read full story
5 comments

Costco Pulling Customer Memberships Tied to Return Policy

Specific actions frequently ignored by consumers has reportedly led to membership revocations. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:BusinessInsider.com, ScrapeHero.com, SheFinds.com, and Costco.com.

Read full story
13 comments

Self-Identified Employees of Walmart-Owned Sam’s Club Disclose Company Secrets

Words of warning have been shared with store customers. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, BestLifeOnline.com, Reddit.com, and Indeed.com.

Read full story
11 comments
Chesapeake, VA

Chesapeake Walmart Not Scheduled to Reopen

Company U.S. President and CEO John Furner expresses options are on the table, stating the Virginia location will stay closed for “the foreseeable future.”. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:WRAL.com,PilotOnline.com, and Corporate.Walmart.com.

Read full story
36 comments
Hellertown, PA

Exclusive: Dollar General Locations Drastically Cut Employee Hours During the Holiday Season. Many Quit in Response.

Many employees have quit in response due to an inability to meet their bills. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:SauconSource.com and Indeed.com.

Read full story
8 comments
Newburgh, IN

Nearly 200 Dollar General Stores Vulnerable to Enforced Closure

Following the beleaguered chain’s fifth temporary closing in as many weeks, beset by ongoing controversies such as overpricing and safety-related citations, nearly 200 locations are presently vulnerable to forced closure.

Read full story
31 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy