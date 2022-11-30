Self-Identified Employees of Walmart-Owned Sam’s Club Disclose Company Secrets

Words of warning have been shared with store customers.

Wikipedia features a comprehensive and well-attributed overview of the Sam’s Club warehouse chain: Sam's West, Inc. (doing business as Sam's Club) is an American chain of membership-only retail warehouse clubs owned and operated by Walmart Inc., founded in 1983 and named after Walmart founder Sam Walton as Sam’s Wholesale Club. As of January 31, 2019, Sam's Club ranks second in sales volume among warehouse clubs with $57.839 billion in sales (in fiscal year 2019) behind rival Costco Wholesale.

According to ScrapeHero.com: There are 600 Sams Club retail stores in the United States as of November 28, 2022. The state with the most number of Sams Club locations in the U.S is Texas, with 82 retail stores, which is about 14% of all Sams Club retail stores in the U.S.

Success aside, however, as with other such chains — primarily since the advent of social media — individuals identifying themselves as past and present company employees have taken to their accounts to disclose protected company information. For the purposes of this article, only those independently verified accounts are featured herein.

Of those warnings that are verifiable, BestLifeOnline’s November 27th article, “5 Warnings to Shoppers From Ex-Sam's Club Employees,” contains a slew of anecdotal information.

As excerpted from the article: If you buy a large item like a television or load up on groceries, you might want to hand your cart attendant a tip, but you'll have to be sneaky. These employees are not supposed to take tips, but one former attendant admitted on Reddit that they would accept them and were even "encouraged by others to keep the tips."

As the article also states: "It's more hilarious when members know you can't get them and they play it smooth so no one sees them giving you the tip," a shopper joked in response. But it's no laughing matter. Employees can be terminated for accepting money from shoppers.

Other such ”warnings” discussed in the article include shoppers inadvertently causing employees to work well past their allotted times so they can continue to shop, and employees being pressured by the company to reach sales goals as it regards signing shoppers for credit cards and membership upgrades.

Regarding the latter issue, not meeting sales goals has led to employee turnover and firings, according to multiple online reports.

For employee reviews pro and con, click here for Indeed.com’s page on the company.

As with its parent, Sam’s Club is a financially healthy entity that is second only to Costco in terms of most applicable business metrics.

