Self-Identified Employees of Walmart-Owned Sam’s Club Disclose Company Secrets

Joel Eisenberg

Words of warning have been shared with store customers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hvQsY_0jSPWjcA00
Sam’s ClubPhoto bySamsClub.com

Author’s Note

This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, BestLifeOnline.com, Reddit.com, and Indeed.com.

Introduction

Wikipedia features a comprehensive and well-attributed overview of the Sam’s Club warehouse chain: Sam's West, Inc. (doing business as Sam's Club) is an American chain of membership-only retail warehouse clubs owned and operated by Walmart Inc., founded in 1983 and named after Walmart founder Sam Walton as Sam’s Wholesale Club. As of January 31, 2019, Sam's Club ranks second in sales volume among warehouse clubs with $57.839 billion in sales (in fiscal year 2019) behind rival Costco Wholesale.

According to ScrapeHero.com: There are 600 Sams Club retail stores in the United States as of November 28, 2022. The state with the most number of Sams Club locations in the U.S is Texas, with 82 retail stores, which is about 14% of all Sams Club retail stores in the U.S.

Success aside, however, as with other such chains — primarily since the advent of social media — individuals identifying themselves as past and present company employees have taken to their accounts to disclose protected company information. For the purposes of this article, only those independently verified accounts are featured herein.

Let us explore further.

Sam’s Club, 2022

Of those warnings that are verifiable, BestLifeOnline’s November 27th article, “5 Warnings to Shoppers From Ex-Sam's Club Employees,” contains a slew of anecdotal information.

As excerpted from the article: If you buy a large item like a television or load up on groceries, you might want to hand your cart attendant a tip, but you'll have to be sneaky. These employees are not supposed to take tips, but one former attendant admitted on Reddit that they would accept them and were even "encouraged by others to keep the tips."

As the article also states: "It's more hilarious when members know you can't get them and they play it smooth so no one sees them giving you the tip," a shopper joked in response. But it's no laughing matter. Employees can be terminated for accepting money from shoppers.

Other such ”warnings” discussed in the article include shoppers inadvertently causing employees to work well past their allotted times so they can continue to shop, and employees being pressured by the company to reach sales goals as it regards signing shoppers for credit cards and membership upgrades.

Regarding the latter issue, not meeting sales goals has led to employee turnover and firings, according to multiple online reports.

For employee reviews pro and con, click here for Indeed.com’s page on the company.

Conclusion

As with its parent, Sam’s Club is a financially healthy entity that is second only to Costco in terms of most applicable business metrics.

Regarding those self-identified current and former employees who continue to speak out about the company, I will post pertinent updates here on NewsBreak.

Thank you for reading.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Walmart# Sams Club# Business# Money# Social Media

Comments / 11

Published by

I am an award-winning author, screenwriter for film and television, and producer. My mission on News Break is to share socially important perspectives on both culture and pop-culture. Member of PEN America, and the WGA.

Northridge, CA
134803 followers

More from Joel Eisenberg

Israel Claims They Are on the Cusp of a Complete and Permanent Diabetes Cure

Multiple global reports and members of the scientific community have expressed optimism for the claims’ veracity. This article is based on science and accredited media reports. No medical advice is offered herein on the part of the author.

Read full story
14 comments

Longstanding Partnership With Instacart Still Allows Costco Shopping Without a Membership

The privilege of doing so, however, comes with a catch for the near-seven-year partnership. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:EatThis.com, Wikipedia.org, SupermarketNews.com, Google.com, and Order.EarthFare.com.

Read full story
1 comments
Dayton, OH

Multiple Burger King Locations Have Permanently Closed This Fall. More Are to Come.

At least six individual locations owned by a single franchisee have recently shuttered. Several others outside of this owner have announced closures. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:EatThis.com, Dayton.com, Syracuse.com, and RestaurantClicks.com.

Read full story
13 comments

Opinion: Disney Made the Right Decision to Not Replace Chadwick Boseman in “Wakanda Forever”

In 2020, Disney announced the late Chadwick Boseman would not be replaced in his iconic role as The Black Panther. Two year later, did the decision prove to be right for business?

Read full story
4 comments

Costco Allowing Shopping Without a Membership

A partner program will allow for delivery but not in-store shopping. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:CustomerService.Costco.com and EatThis.com.

Read full story
33 comments
Quincy, IL

Two More Longstanding Bed Bath & Beyond Locations Permanently Closing

The stores are part of the 150 previously announced closures. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:WGEM.com, SentinelSource.com, and AP.org.

Read full story
3 comments

Dollar General Announces They Are Adding 1050 New Stores in 2023, Despite Recent Controversies

As locations continue to indefinitely close due to unanswered citations, the company’s expansion mode is in full effect. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: U.S. Department of Labor,Axios.com, and Investor.DollarGeneral.com.

Read full story
28 comments
San Antonio, TX

Popular Denny’s Restaurant and Truck Stop Destroyed by Fire

No one was injured in the blaze, which incinerated the restaurant and surrounding structure. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: Chron.com and KSAT.com.

Read full story
7 comments

Cracker Barrel Struggles Made Public in Current Company Financial Report

The impact of missed monetary goals is being scrutinized by analysts as 2023 beckons. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, and NRN.com.

Read full story
8 comments

Elon Musk Proposes Timeframe to Test Computerized Implants in Human Brains

The initial goal of the technological interface is to help those who suffer from paralysis to regain a sense of independence. Mind-BrainPhoto byWalpaperFlare.com license-free download.

Read full story
Cottonwood Shores, TX

Dollar General Stores Operating With One Employee Due to Staff Shortages

In one instance, the employee is splitting his time between two stores, the first of which closes at 2PM daily and has been beset by staff issues. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:DailyTrib.com, TikTok.com, NYTimes.com, and DailyDot.com.

Read full story
20 comments
Barboursville, WV

Multiple Chick-fil-A Locations Close For Remodeling

Individual stores have been temporarily closing to meet improved operational standards. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: ScrapeHero.com, IdahoNews.com, WOWKTV.com, iHeart.com, Google.com, andStatistica.com.

Read full story
5 comments

Family Dollar Lowering Prices to Compete With Dollar General

The beleaguered chain, which has permanently shuttered hundreds of locations in recent years, is undertaking a more competitive stance to win back customers. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:ScrapeHero.com and CNN.com.

Read full story
10 comments
Granite Shoals, TX

Dollar General Temporarily Closes Yet Another Store

The location is the latest to shutter, adding up to multiple company closures in the month of November. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:BestLifeOnline.com and DailyTrib.com.

Read full story
5 comments

Costco Pulling Customer Memberships Tied to Return Policy

Specific actions frequently ignored by consumers has reportedly led to membership revocations. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:BusinessInsider.com, ScrapeHero.com, SheFinds.com, and Costco.com.

Read full story
13 comments

How to Save Your Possessions if Public Storage Threatens to Sell Them Due to Payment Default

Working closely with a store manager, for one, is highly advised. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, PublicStorage.com, Moving.com, and Nolo.com.

Read full story
2 comments
Chesapeake, VA

Chesapeake Walmart Not Scheduled to Reopen

Company U.S. President and CEO John Furner expresses options are on the table, stating the Virginia location will stay closed for “the foreseeable future.”. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:WRAL.com,PilotOnline.com, and Corporate.Walmart.com.

Read full story
36 comments
Hellertown, PA

Exclusive: Dollar General Locations Drastically Cut Employee Hours During the Holiday Season. Many Quit in Response.

Many employees have quit in response due to an inability to meet their bills. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:SauconSource.com and Indeed.com.

Read full story
8 comments
Newburgh, IN

Nearly 200 Dollar General Stores Vulnerable to Enforced Closure

Following the beleaguered chain’s fifth temporary closing in as many weeks, beset by ongoing controversies such as overpricing and safety-related citations, nearly 200 locations are presently vulnerable to forced closure.

Read full story
31 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy