Chesapeake Walmart Not Scheduled to Reopen

This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: WRAL.com, PilotOnline.com, and Corporate.Walmart.com.

On November 23rd, NewsBreak published my story about the Virginia Walmart tragedy. The article can be seen here, and included an excerpt from WRAL.com, in its report titled “Walmart Employee Fired on Co-Workers in Break Room; 6 Dead,” whereby it was stated the Walmart manager opened fire on fellow employees gathered in the break room of a Virginia store, according to a witness.

As excerpted from WRAL.com: A Walmart manager opened fire on fellow employees gathered in the break room of a Virginia store, a witness said Wednesday. Six people were killed in the country’s second high-profile mass killing in a handful of days. The gunman also killed himself, Chesapeake Police Chief Mark G. Solesky said. There was no clear motive for the shooting, which also left four people in the hospital.

Now comes word that the store will remain closed for the foreseeable future.

In a November 29th piece from PilotOnline.com, Walmart CEO: Chesapeake Store to Remain Closed For the Foreseeable Future, it was reported that the location of the recent shooting tragedy where six employees were murdered had not yet been scheduled to reopen.

As excerpted from PilotOnline.com: The Chesapeake Walmart where police said a manager shot six people to death will remain closed for “the foreseeable future,” according to a company executive. Walmart U.S. President and CEO John Furner said in an online message to U.S. employees that the company will work with Chesapeake store workers when determining how best to remodel and reopen the store to help them move forward.

The company has stated they will continue to pay employees during their time off, as well as funeral expenses of those killed in the tragedy and mental health services for survivors.

As the piece also reports: Walmart plans to donate $1 million to the United Way of South Hampton Roads’ Hope & Healing Fund, which will support the community through mental health services and violence prevention. The company will also match all employee donations to the fund 2-to-1 through its Season of Giving Back campaign.

The online message as linked above is printed in full on Corporate.Walmart.com, in a November 29th missive entitled “Honoring Chesapeake.” CEO John Furner’s letter begins as follows: The entire Walmart family continues to feel heartbreak over last week’s tragic event at Store #1841. As we shared, a Walmart associate opened fire last Tuesday night, in the store’s breakroom. Sadly, this resulted in the deaths of six amazing, irreplaceable members of our family.

What is also notable are Furner’s words implying all options remain open: The store is closed and will remain so for the foreseeable future. All associates will continue being paid regardless of planned schedules. We’ll work closely with the team to decide how and when we might remodel and reopen in a way that will help them move forward.

There is no guarantee on the part of Furner that a reopen will occur. For now, the company will regroup.

In related news, per CNN.com’s November 29th report, “Walmart Employee Where 6 Were Fatally Shot Sues Company For $50 Million,” signs of the tragedy were exhibited early: An employee at a Virginia Walmart where six of her coworkers were killed said she filed a written complaint to the company of the suspected gunman’s “bizarre” behavior months before the shooting, according to a Tuesday filing in Chesapeake circuit court. The filing alleges that Walmart management knew of suspected gunman Andre Bing’s behavior and threats before the mass shooting, “but kept employing him anyway.”

Said employee is identified as Donya Prioleau, an overnight stocker and trainer.

Thank you for reading.