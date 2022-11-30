Chesapeake, VA

Chesapeake Walmart Not Scheduled to Reopen

Joel Eisenberg

Company U.S. President and CEO John Furner expresses options are on the table, stating the Virginia location will stay closed for “the foreseeable future.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hSUH0_0jSMQdFp00
WalmartPhoto byShutterstock

Author’s Note

This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: WRAL.com, PilotOnline.com, and Corporate.Walmart.com.

Introduction

On November 23rd, NewsBreak published my story about the Virginia Walmart tragedy. The article can be seen here, and included an excerpt from WRAL.com, in its report titled “Walmart Employee Fired on Co-Workers in Break Room; 6 Dead,” whereby it was stated the Walmart manager opened fire on fellow employees gathered in the break room of a Virginia store, according to a witness.

As excerpted from WRAL.com: A Walmart manager opened fire on fellow employees gathered in the break room of a Virginia store, a witness said Wednesday. Six people were killed in the country’s second high-profile mass killing in a handful of days. The gunman also killed himself, Chesapeake Police Chief Mark G. Solesky said. There was no clear motive for the shooting, which also left four people in the hospital.

Now comes word that the store will remain closed for the foreseeable future.

Walmart, 2022

In a November 29th piece from PilotOnline.com, Walmart CEO: Chesapeake Store to Remain Closed For the Foreseeable Future, it was reported that the location of the recent shooting tragedy where six employees were murdered had not yet been scheduled to reopen.

As excerpted from PilotOnline.com: The Chesapeake Walmart where police said a manager shot six people to death will remain closed for “the foreseeable future,” according to a company executive. Walmart U.S. President and CEO John Furner said in an online message to U.S. employees that the company will work with Chesapeake store workers when determining how best to remodel and reopen the store to help them move forward.

The company has stated they will continue to pay employees during their time off, as well as funeral expenses of those killed in the tragedy and mental health services for survivors.

As the piece also reports: Walmart plans to donate $1 million to the United Way of South Hampton Roads’ Hope & Healing Fund, which will support the community through mental health services and violence prevention. The company will also match all employee donations to the fund 2-to-1 through its Season of Giving Back campaign.

The online message as linked above is printed in full on Corporate.Walmart.com, in a November 29th missive entitled “Honoring Chesapeake.” CEO John Furner’s letter begins as follows: The entire Walmart family continues to feel heartbreak over last week’s tragic event at Store #1841. As we shared, a Walmart associate opened fire last Tuesday night, in the store’s breakroom. Sadly, this resulted in the deaths of six amazing, irreplaceable members of our family.

What is also notable are Furner’s words implying all options remain open: The store is closed and will remain so for the foreseeable future. All associates will continue being paid regardless of planned schedules. We’ll work closely with the team to decide how and when we might remodel and reopen in a way that will help them move forward.

There is no guarantee on the part of Furner that a reopen will occur. For now, the company will regroup.

In related news, per CNN.com’s November 29th report, “Walmart Employee Where 6 Were Fatally Shot Sues Company For $50 Million,” signs of the tragedy were exhibited early: An employee at a Virginia Walmart where six of her coworkers were killed said she filed a written complaint to the company of the suspected gunman’s “bizarre” behavior months before the shooting, according to a Tuesday filing in Chesapeake circuit court. The filing alleges that Walmart management knew of suspected gunman Andre Bing’s behavior and threats before the mass shooting, “but kept employing him anyway.”

Said employee is identified as Donya Prioleau, an overnight stocker and trainer.

Conclusion

In the event of further pertinent updates regarding the Virginia Walmart tragedy, I will report them here on NewsBreak.

Thank you for reading.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Chesapeake Virginia# Walmart# Guns# Tragedy# Business

Comments / 36

Published by

I am an award-winning author, screenwriter for film and television, and producer. My mission on News Break is to share socially important perspectives on both culture and pop-culture. Member of PEN America, and the WGA.

Northridge, CA
134803 followers

More from Joel Eisenberg

Israel Claims They Are on the Cusp of a Complete and Permanent Diabetes Cure

Multiple global reports and members of the scientific community have expressed optimism for the claims’ veracity. This article is based on science and accredited media reports. No medical advice is offered herein on the part of the author.

Read full story
14 comments

Longstanding Partnership With Instacart Still Allows Costco Shopping Without a Membership

The privilege of doing so, however, comes with a catch for the near-seven-year partnership. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:EatThis.com, Wikipedia.org, SupermarketNews.com, Google.com, and Order.EarthFare.com.

Read full story
1 comments
Dayton, OH

Multiple Burger King Locations Have Permanently Closed This Fall. More Are to Come.

At least six individual locations owned by a single franchisee have recently shuttered. Several others outside of this owner have announced closures. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:EatThis.com, Dayton.com, Syracuse.com, and RestaurantClicks.com.

Read full story
13 comments

Opinion: Disney Made the Right Decision to Not Replace Chadwick Boseman in “Wakanda Forever”

In 2020, Disney announced the late Chadwick Boseman would not be replaced in his iconic role as The Black Panther. Two year later, did the decision prove to be right for business?

Read full story
4 comments

Costco Allowing Shopping Without a Membership

A partner program will allow for delivery but not in-store shopping. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:CustomerService.Costco.com and EatThis.com.

Read full story
33 comments
Quincy, IL

Two More Longstanding Bed Bath & Beyond Locations Permanently Closing

The stores are part of the 150 previously announced closures. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:WGEM.com, SentinelSource.com, and AP.org.

Read full story
3 comments

Dollar General Announces They Are Adding 1050 New Stores in 2023, Despite Recent Controversies

As locations continue to indefinitely close due to unanswered citations, the company’s expansion mode is in full effect. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: U.S. Department of Labor,Axios.com, and Investor.DollarGeneral.com.

Read full story
28 comments
San Antonio, TX

Popular Denny’s Restaurant and Truck Stop Destroyed by Fire

No one was injured in the blaze, which incinerated the restaurant and surrounding structure. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: Chron.com and KSAT.com.

Read full story
7 comments

Cracker Barrel Struggles Made Public in Current Company Financial Report

The impact of missed monetary goals is being scrutinized by analysts as 2023 beckons. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, and NRN.com.

Read full story
8 comments

Elon Musk Proposes Timeframe to Test Computerized Implants in Human Brains

The initial goal of the technological interface is to help those who suffer from paralysis to regain a sense of independence. Mind-BrainPhoto byWalpaperFlare.com license-free download.

Read full story
Cottonwood Shores, TX

Dollar General Stores Operating With One Employee Due to Staff Shortages

In one instance, the employee is splitting his time between two stores, the first of which closes at 2PM daily and has been beset by staff issues. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:DailyTrib.com, TikTok.com, NYTimes.com, and DailyDot.com.

Read full story
20 comments
Barboursville, WV

Multiple Chick-fil-A Locations Close For Remodeling

Individual stores have been temporarily closing to meet improved operational standards. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: ScrapeHero.com, IdahoNews.com, WOWKTV.com, iHeart.com, Google.com, andStatistica.com.

Read full story
5 comments

Family Dollar Lowering Prices to Compete With Dollar General

The beleaguered chain, which has permanently shuttered hundreds of locations in recent years, is undertaking a more competitive stance to win back customers. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:ScrapeHero.com and CNN.com.

Read full story
10 comments
Granite Shoals, TX

Dollar General Temporarily Closes Yet Another Store

The location is the latest to shutter, adding up to multiple company closures in the month of November. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:BestLifeOnline.com and DailyTrib.com.

Read full story
5 comments

Costco Pulling Customer Memberships Tied to Return Policy

Specific actions frequently ignored by consumers has reportedly led to membership revocations. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:BusinessInsider.com, ScrapeHero.com, SheFinds.com, and Costco.com.

Read full story
13 comments

How to Save Your Possessions if Public Storage Threatens to Sell Them Due to Payment Default

Working closely with a store manager, for one, is highly advised. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, PublicStorage.com, Moving.com, and Nolo.com.

Read full story
2 comments

Self-Identified Employees of Walmart-Owned Sam’s Club Disclose Company Secrets

Words of warning have been shared with store customers. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, BestLifeOnline.com, Reddit.com, and Indeed.com.

Read full story
11 comments
Hellertown, PA

Exclusive: Dollar General Locations Drastically Cut Employee Hours During the Holiday Season. Many Quit in Response.

Many employees have quit in response due to an inability to meet their bills. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:SauconSource.com and Indeed.com.

Read full story
8 comments
Newburgh, IN

Nearly 200 Dollar General Stores Vulnerable to Enforced Closure

Following the beleaguered chain’s fifth temporary closing in as many weeks, beset by ongoing controversies such as overpricing and safety-related citations, nearly 200 locations are presently vulnerable to forced closure.

Read full story
31 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy