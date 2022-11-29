Hellertown, PA

Exclusive: Dollar General Locations Drastically Cut Employee Hours During the Holiday Season. Many Quit in Response.

Joel Eisenberg

Many employees have quit in response due to an inability to meet their bills.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UaHrq_0jR9cymb00
Dollar GeneralPhoto byDollarGeneral.com

Author’s Note

This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: SauconSource.com and Indeed.com.

Introduction

In recent months, as I write extensively about the Dollar General superchain for NewsBreak, I have been approached by alleged past and present company employees to discuss various underreported facets regarding the company. I have not yet written about these requests primarily due to a lack of verification.

One current employee, however, has provided me with various pieces of proof regarding her contention, and they have checked out. This employee prefers to remain anonymous, and is presently a store manager.

Dollar General, 2022

Earlier this month, I received the following message on Twitter (edited only for spelling): Hello. I have seen several of your articles on Dollar General. They are all very spot-on for the majority of the stores. However, there is a side that’s not being covered. I need to remain anonymous to keep my job but the word needs to be spread to corporate can hear us and I mean REALLY hear us. This time of year they cut back our payroll budget by almost 100 hours a week. I usually get 200 hours a week to spread throughout my team. The first week of December I have 139. It will get cut smaller and smaller as we near the end of the quarter which is January 31st. I’m losing amazing employees because they can’t afford to work here anymore. They can barely pay their bills during normal months. Now with budget cuts to the bone during Christmas on top of the inflation they are completely screwed. This leaves store mangers to pick up the extra hours and basically work ourselves to death 70-80 hours a week. We can’t keep doing this anymore.

I looked online to check if this was a common occurrence in other locations. Apparently it is, though for varying reasons.

According to an October 23rd report from SauconSource.com, entitled “Signs: Store Cut Hours Due to Potentially ‘Unsafe’ Staffing Level,” the cuts in the Hellertown, Pennsylvania started early: Signs posted on the front doors this weekend alerted customers to a temporary reduction in the store’s hours of operation–and appeared to place the blame for the reduced hours on the Dollar General corporation. “For the next two weeks, Dollar General has SEVERELY cut our hours by almost 30 (hours) each week,” the signs said. “They are so low someone would need to work alone for a significant amount of time every day.”

Further, on sites such as Indeed.com, which includes individual responses from the company to complaints from those identified as past and current employees, such grievances appear to be commonplace.

As excerpted from a November 28th Indeed.com post, which can be viewed by clicking on the above link (edited here for grammar only): I'm a past DG manager. Yes, at first I thought they were fair because they always say customer service is first. They say they take very good care of the employees. No, they don't. For them to be a 4.6 billion corporation and they have cut backs on hours... No way can you feed your family on what they offer. Also, they don't care I'd you work at store by yourself. I was always there alone and then got punished because I couldn't unload frieght. No, I would not recommend this co. To anyone, McDonald's pays more per hour then they do.

The official printed response from Dollar General to this former employee mirrors those of others with similar complaints: While your perspective is unfortunate, we appreciate your feedback and will be sure to share this review with our internal team to improve our team roles in the future. Thank you!

Conclusion

As for the current employee who reached out to me on Twitter, we are in touch and I expect further word to come my way.

I am awaiting a response from Dollar General on these matters.

In the event of pertinent updates, I will share them here on NewsBreak.

Thank you for reading.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Dollar General# Money# Holidays# Business# Labor

Comments / 8

Published by

I am an award-winning author, screenwriter for film and television, and producer. My mission on News Break is to share socially important perspectives on both culture and pop-culture. Member of PEN America, and the WGA.

Northridge, CA
134813 followers

More from Joel Eisenberg

Israel Claims They Are on the Cusp of a Complete and Permanent Diabetes Cure

Multiple global reports and members of the scientific community have expressed optimism for the claims’ veracity. This article is based on science and accredited media reports. No medical advice is offered herein on the part of the author.

Read full story
14 comments

Longstanding Partnership With Instacart Still Allows Costco Shopping Without a Membership

The privilege of doing so, however, comes with a catch for the near-seven-year partnership. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:EatThis.com, Wikipedia.org, SupermarketNews.com, Google.com, and Order.EarthFare.com.

Read full story
1 comments
Dayton, OH

Multiple Burger King Locations Have Permanently Closed This Fall. More Are to Come.

At least six individual locations owned by a single franchisee have recently shuttered. Several others outside of this owner have announced closures. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:EatThis.com, Dayton.com, Syracuse.com, and RestaurantClicks.com.

Read full story
13 comments

Opinion: Disney Made the Right Decision to Not Replace Chadwick Boseman in “Wakanda Forever”

In 2020, Disney announced the late Chadwick Boseman would not be replaced in his iconic role as The Black Panther. Two year later, did the decision prove to be right for business?

Read full story
4 comments

Costco Allowing Shopping Without a Membership

A partner program will allow for delivery but not in-store shopping. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:CustomerService.Costco.com and EatThis.com.

Read full story
34 comments
Quincy, IL

Two More Longstanding Bed Bath & Beyond Locations Permanently Closing

The stores are part of the 150 previously announced closures. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:WGEM.com, SentinelSource.com, and AP.org.

Read full story
3 comments

Dollar General Announces They Are Adding 1050 New Stores in 2023, Despite Recent Controversies

As locations continue to indefinitely close due to unanswered citations, the company’s expansion mode is in full effect. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: U.S. Department of Labor,Axios.com, and Investor.DollarGeneral.com.

Read full story
28 comments
San Antonio, TX

Popular Denny’s Restaurant and Truck Stop Destroyed by Fire

No one was injured in the blaze, which incinerated the restaurant and surrounding structure. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: Chron.com and KSAT.com.

Read full story
7 comments

Cracker Barrel Struggles Made Public in Current Company Financial Report

The impact of missed monetary goals is being scrutinized by analysts as 2023 beckons. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, and NRN.com.

Read full story
8 comments

Elon Musk Proposes Timeframe to Test Computerized Implants in Human Brains

The initial goal of the technological interface is to help those who suffer from paralysis to regain a sense of independence. Mind-BrainPhoto byWalpaperFlare.com license-free download.

Read full story
Cottonwood Shores, TX

Dollar General Stores Operating With One Employee Due to Staff Shortages

In one instance, the employee is splitting his time between two stores, the first of which closes at 2PM daily and has been beset by staff issues. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:DailyTrib.com, TikTok.com, NYTimes.com, and DailyDot.com.

Read full story
21 comments
Barboursville, WV

Multiple Chick-fil-A Locations Close For Remodeling

Individual stores have been temporarily closing to meet improved operational standards. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: ScrapeHero.com, IdahoNews.com, WOWKTV.com, iHeart.com, Google.com, andStatistica.com.

Read full story
5 comments

Family Dollar Lowering Prices to Compete With Dollar General

The beleaguered chain, which has permanently shuttered hundreds of locations in recent years, is undertaking a more competitive stance to win back customers. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:ScrapeHero.com and CNN.com.

Read full story
10 comments
Granite Shoals, TX

Dollar General Temporarily Closes Yet Another Store

The location is the latest to shutter, adding up to multiple company closures in the month of November. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:BestLifeOnline.com and DailyTrib.com.

Read full story
5 comments

Costco Pulling Customer Memberships Tied to Return Policy

Specific actions frequently ignored by consumers has reportedly led to membership revocations. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:BusinessInsider.com, ScrapeHero.com, SheFinds.com, and Costco.com.

Read full story
13 comments

How to Save Your Possessions if Public Storage Threatens to Sell Them Due to Payment Default

Working closely with a store manager, for one, is highly advised. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, PublicStorage.com, Moving.com, and Nolo.com.

Read full story
2 comments

Self-Identified Employees of Walmart-Owned Sam’s Club Disclose Company Secrets

Words of warning have been shared with store customers. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, BestLifeOnline.com, Reddit.com, and Indeed.com.

Read full story
11 comments
Chesapeake, VA

Chesapeake Walmart Not Scheduled to Reopen

Company U.S. President and CEO John Furner expresses options are on the table, stating the Virginia location will stay closed for “the foreseeable future.”. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:WRAL.com,PilotOnline.com, and Corporate.Walmart.com.

Read full story
36 comments
Newburgh, IN

Nearly 200 Dollar General Stores Vulnerable to Enforced Closure

Following the beleaguered chain’s fifth temporary closing in as many weeks, beset by ongoing controversies such as overpricing and safety-related citations, nearly 200 locations are presently vulnerable to forced closure.

Read full story
31 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy