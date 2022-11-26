Second Walmart Shooting in a Week Reported

No fatalities, one injury reported during a Black Friday sale. The store was evacuated, temporarily closed, and has since reopened.

The Lumberton, North Carolina Incident

According to a November 25th piece from WRAL.com, “One Person Hospitalized After Black Friday Shooting Inside Walmart in Lumberton,” the Lumberton, North Carolina incident was a contained matter: One person was hospitalized Friday after getting shot inside the Walmart Supercenter, according to Lumberton police. Lumberton police officers responded around 11:26 a.m. Friday at the store located at 5070 Fayetteville Road. Police said surveillance footage shows the shooter leaving the store as it was evacuated. Minutes later, police received word that a person arrived at UNC Health Southeastern with a gunshot wound, which is not considered life threatening. Authorities are not releasing the victim's name.

For now, police are reporting the matter as a private dispute between two people who know one another. The suspect remains at large but has been identified by the police. The Lumberton store was temporarily closed, and has since reopened.

