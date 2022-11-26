Lumberton, NC

Second Walmart Shooting in a Week Reported

Joel Eisenberg

No fatalities, one injury reported during a Black Friday sale. The store was evacuated, temporarily closed, and has since reopened.


WalmartPhoto byShutterstock

Author’s Note

This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: WRAL.com.

The Lumberton, North Carolina Incident

According to a November 25th piece from WRAL.com, “One Person Hospitalized After Black Friday Shooting Inside Walmart in Lumberton,” the Lumberton, North Carolina incident was a contained matter: One person was hospitalized Friday after getting shot inside the Walmart Supercenter, according to Lumberton police. Lumberton police officers responded around 11:26 a.m. Friday at the store located at 5070 Fayetteville Road. Police said surveillance footage shows the shooter leaving the store as it was evacuated. Minutes later, police received word that a person arrived at UNC Health Southeastern with a gunshot wound, which is not considered life threatening. Authorities are not releasing the victim's name.

For now, police are reporting the matter as a private dispute between two people who know one another. The suspect remains at large but has been identified by the police. The Lumberton store was temporarily closed, and has since reopened.

On November 23rd, I reported on the mass shooting of a Virginia Walmart that made national news due to seven fatalities, which included the gunman: According to WRAL.com, in its report titled “Walmart Employee Fired on Co-Workers in Break Room; 6 Dead,” the Walmart manager opened fire on fellow employees gathered in the break room of a Virginia store, according to a witness.

The gunman was among the victims, and a manifesto has since been found detailing his alleged motives.

As excerpted from that WRAL piece: A Walmart manager opened fire on fellow employees gathered in the break room of a Virginia store, a witness said Wednesday. Six people were killed in the country’s second high-profile mass killing in a handful of days. The gunman also killed himself, Chesapeake Police Chief Mark G. Solesky said. There was no clear motive for the shooting, which also left four people in the hospital.

In the event of further updates to these related stories, I will share them here on NewsBreak.

# Walmart# Crime# Business# Guns# Violence

Comments / 41

Published by

I am an award-winning author, screenwriter for film and television, and producer. My mission on News Break is to share socially important perspectives on both culture and pop-culture. Member of PEN America, and the WGA.

Northridge, CA
133033 followers

