Grand Junction, CO

Long-Delayed New Cracker Barrel Opening Finally Announced

Joel Eisenberg

Residents were having their doubts.

Cracker BarrelPhoto byShutterstock

Author’s Note

This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: KissElPaso.com and GJSentinel.com.

Introduction

I write extensively about the popular Cracker Barrel restaurant chain for NewsBreak. Typically, said articles detail specific location closings, or operational changes within the company. However, a recent piece of mine (with a similar title) is particularly relevant to this present article.

The piece referenced, “Long-Awaited Cracker Barrel Scheduled For Opening,” excerpted a November 10th report from KissElPaso.com, “Eastlake Cracker Barrel Is (Finally) Opening – December Date Set,” that detailed news of the long-awaited Texas opening.

As excerpted from KissElPaso.com: El Pasoans who have been waiting for the Cracker Barrel in Eastlake to start serving up the eats are going to get an early Christmas present. After various delays, the newest location finally gets an opening date – and this opening date is set in stone… According to Cracker Barrel Media Relations, the official public opening date is Monday, December 5. The doors will open at 7 a.m. The new 10,000-plus square-foot restaurant, including the Old Country Store and widely recognized front porch with rockers, will accommodate 170 hungry guests.

For the focus of this article, the “long-delayed” opening is in Grand Junction, Colorado.

Let us explore further.

Cracker Barrel, 2022

A November 24th article on GJSentinel.com, entitled “Cracker Barrel Still Coming to Grand Junction,” details long-delayed plans for the new chain favorite… and what will be considered a relief for some residents who were beginning to doubt the venture.

As excerpted from the article: Mesa Mall manager Jay Greenberg said those who are nervous about prospects of Cracker Barrel’s move to Western Colorado being canned can relax and take solace that old-fashioned Southern cooking is, indeed, on its way. Those excited about being future patrons will need to be patient, though.“It’s being delayed right now until next year, the first of the year,” Greenberg said. “We had some delay issues with some internal things that happened that we needed some approvals for. Everything’s still moving forward as planned ... Cracker Barrel’s still coming. Chipotle’s still coming.

Residents have been anticipating the opening since its initial June of 2022 announcement.

Conclusion

Cracker Barrel is a stalwart entity, and Grand Junction residents will soon have a lot to celebrate.

As ever, in the event of pertinent updates to this matter I will share them here on NewsBreak.

Thank you for reading.

