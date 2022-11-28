Update: Walmart Manager Who Killed Six Employees Had Manifesto on His Phone

Joel Eisenberg

The manifesto is reported to detail the gunman’s motives.

Walmart Crime Scene

Author’s Note

This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: DailyBeast.com, CNN.com, WRAL.com, NYPost.com, and Yahoo.com.

Introduction

On November 23rd, NewsBreak published my story about the Virginia Walmart tragedy. The article can be seen here, and included an excerpt from WRAL.com, in its report titled “Walmart Employee Fired on Co-Workers in Break Room; 6 Dead,” whereby it was stated the Walmart manager opened fire on fellow employees gathered in the break room of a Virginia store, according to a witness.

As excerpted from WRAL.com: A Walmart manager opened fire on fellow employees gathered in the break room of a Virginia store, a witness said Wednesday. Six people were killed in the country’s second high-profile mass killing in a handful of days. The gunman also killed himself, Chesapeake Police Chief Mark G. Solesky said. There was no clear motive for the shooting, which also left four people in the hospital.

In recent hours has come the breaking development of a manifesto found on the shooter’s phone.

Walmart, 2022

The November 22nd tragedy that saw six Walmart employees murdered by the store manager left authorities without a motive until a manifesto was discovered on the manager’s phone. The Daily Beast’s November 23rd followup story via Yahoo.com, Walmart Manager Who Killed 6 Had a Manifesto on His Phone: Report, discusses the find.

As excerpted from the article: The Walmart manager who laughed while brutally shooting six people dead and injuring several more on Tuesday night had a manifesto on his phone explaining the motive for his horrific killing, according to a new report. Law enforcement described Andre Bing’s manifesto to 10 On Your Side’s Chris Horne on Wednesday night, saying it describes how Bing was “upset about the recent change in employment status and was being harassed about it by fellow employees.”

The article went on to state: Further details on the manifesto were unavailable, but The Daily Beast has contacted the Chesapeake Police Department for comment. A former employee of the store reiterated “issues” to WAVY, saying that while the manager was “eccentric,” they “never saw this coming, not from a million miles away.”

Shooter Andre Bing was 31 years old and reported to have been an employee of Walmart since 2010.

The New York Post, however, along with CNN, has reported conflicting thoughts of other employees: A former maintenance worker at the Chesapeake store, Joshua Johnson, told CNN that Bing had made chilling threats years before becoming America’s latest mass shooter. “He said if he ever got fired from his job he would retaliate and people would remember who he was,” said Johnson, who worked at the store until 2019. One staffer who witnessed the carnage, Donya Prioleau, told CNN that Bing often “said a lot of disturbing things” and was “condescending” and “quite mean to a lot of us.”

Others said he was paranoid and kept black tape over his phone camera, per the Post. “He was always saying the government was watching him,” a former staffer, Shaundrayia Reese, told the outlet.

Conclusion

In the event of further pertinent breaking developments to the Walmart tragedy, I will share them here on NewsBreak.

