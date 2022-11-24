Walmart Manager Shoots and Kills Six Employees in Break Room. Store Will Remain Closed Until Further Notice.

Seven are reportedly now deceased, including the gunman.

Leo Kosinski from Chesapeake Police Department addressing the media regarding Walmart shooting Photo by Chesapeake Police Department

This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports.

Reports have posted this morning regarding a mass shooting at a Virginia Walmart. The second high-profile such tragedy followed a recent shooting at a Colorado Springs gay nightclub, and continues the string of mass shootings in the U.S.

According to WRAL.com, in its report titled “Walmart Employee Fired on Co-Workers in Break Room; 6 Dead,” the Walmart manager opened fire on fellow employees gathered in the break room of a Virginia store, according to a witness. Six people were killed in the country’s second high-profile mass killing in a handful of days.

The gunman is among the victims.

As excerpted from the report: A Walmart manager opened fire on fellow employees gathered in the break room of a Virginia store, a witness said Wednesday. Six people were killed in the country’s second high-profile mass killing in a handful of days. The gunman also killed himself, Chesapeake Police Chief Mark G. Solesky said. There was no clear motive for the shooting, which also left four people in the hospital.

CNN.com’s report, “The Gunman Who Killed 6 People at a Walmart in Virginia Was an Employee, Police Say,” elaborates that at at least six people were killed in the tragedy: The gunman who killed six people at a Walmart in Virginia on Tuesday night was an employee at the store, Chesapeake Police Chief Mark Solesky said Wednesday. Police believe the gunman died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, Solesky said. But his identity has not been released because his next of kin has not been notified. The motive behind the massacre remains a mystery.

The report goes on state the fluid nature of the situation, and that not all details have yet been made public: Five patients were being treated at Sentara General Hospital in nearby Norfolk, Virginia, a spokesperson for Sentara Healthcare told CNN affiliate WTKR. An update on their conditions was not immediately available. “We’re just a couple hours past the initial incident, so everything is very fluid, very new right now,” Kosinski said earlier. A news conference is scheduled for 8 a.m. ET, the city of Chesapeake said on Twitter.

BBCNews.com, meantime, reports “at least seven” are counted as deceased, which includes the gunman.

Thank you for reading.