Fourth Family Dollar Store This Month is Permanently Closing

Introduction

My article excerpted a November 15th report from KaukaunaCommunityNews.com, entitled “Little Chute Family Dollar Closing in December,” that detailed information regarding the closure of a Wisconsin location due to an untenable lease issue.

From the KaukaunaCommunityNews.com report: The Family Dollar in Little Chute will close in December after its current lease expired and the lease rate had jumped significantly. The last day of operation will be Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, according to a post by Store Manager Donny Anderson in the Kaukauna Community Group. “We would like to Thank from the bottom of our Hearts the Community Of Little Chute and the surrounding areas for the many, many years of supporting our store,” Anderson wrote. “We look forward to serving you from one of our other Fox Valley Family Dollar and Dollar Tree Store Locations.”

Though that location appeared to be an outlier, the closure focused upon in this current article — in Michigan — is shuttering for reasons as yet disclosed.

Let us explore.

Family Dollar, 2022

According to a November 22nd article from TheTimesHerald.com, “Algonac Family Dollar to Close in December, City Officials Working to Fill Space,” the Family Dollar corporate office has been quiet on the matter.

As excerpted from the article: The Family Dollar in Algonac will close in December, leaving a vacant space that a city official said they are working diligently to fill. A store associate said the Family Dollar, located at 417 Michigan St., will close in early December. Rogers referred further comment to corporate communications, which did not return several phone calls and emails. Algonac Mayor Rocky Gillis said the Economic Development Alliance of St. Clair County, city officials and mall management are working to fill the space that will be left vacant by the Family Dollar. “We’re actively recruiting new businesses to ensure that these vacancies don’t stay vacant very long," Gillis said.

Conclusion

As the Family Dollar corporate office has been incommunicado as it regards specific reasons as to this particular closure, for now any such reportage is based on speculation.

Thank you for reading.