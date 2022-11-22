Longstanding Salvation Army Store to Permanently Close on November 26

News of the closure was reported to have come as a surprise to customers, though continued operations were considered untenable.

Salvation Army Family Store Photo by SalvationArmy.org

Author’s Note

This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: Wikipedia.org and TheNewsHerald.com.

Introduction

Wikipedia features a comprehensive and well-attributed overview of The Salvation Army: The Salvation Army (TSA) is a Protestant church and an international charitable organisation headquartered in London, England. The organisation reports a worldwide membership of over 1.7 million, comprising soldiers, officers and adherents collectively known as Salvationists. Its founders sought to bring salvation to the poor, destitute, and hungry by meeting both their "physical and spiritual needs". It is present in 133 countries, running charity shops, operating shelters for the homeless and disaster relief, and humanitarian aid to developing countries.

In 2022, several Salvation Army stores have shuttered due to issues resulting from the height of the pandemic. This week has come word of yet another.

Let us explore.

Salvation Army, 2022

According to a November 21st article from TheNewsHerald.com, entitled “Taylor Salvation Army Store, Donation Center to Permanently Close Nov. 26,” the organization is permanently shuttering a stalwart Michigan location.

As excerpted from the article: While Salvation Army thrift stores are gearing up for big Black Friday sale this weekend, one store is winding down operations as it prepares to shut down. The Salvation Army Thrift Store and Donation Center in Taylor, 9850 Telegraph Road, will permanently close at the end of the shopping day at 6 p.m. Nov. 26. According to Envoy Jacqulynn Idzior, administrator of business for The Salvation Army Southeast Michigan Adult Rehabilitation Center, the location is closing due to the lease expiring at the end of the year and costly operations that drain the nonprofit’s resources.

Though the pandemic has made for continued operations of certain locations untenable, and the Taylor store is one of several that have shuttered this year, such recent decisions appear to be on a case-by-case basis and not endemic of larger plans for the entire entity.

The article goes on to verify that matter: “Particularly since the COVID-19 pandemic, The Salvation Army has faced significant difficulties staffing the Taylor location to keep up with the continued demand,” Idzior said. “The Salvation Army Thrift Stores fully fund the cost of the ARC program which serves men and women who are struggling with drug and alcohol abuse. Without profitable store operations, the ARC program would not be available to those needing rehabilitation. While it has been a very difficult decision to close the Taylor location, the investment required to provide customers with a safe, enjoyable shopping experience has simply become too great.”

Conclusion

To reiterate, Salvation Army stores are closing on an individual basis, and no plans have been announced for further closures in the near-future.

Thank you for reading.