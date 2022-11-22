Bed Bath & Beyond Closing Plans For 2023

Joel Eisenberg

As company word remains pending on the next round of 150 individual store closures, financial analysts continue to cast doubt on the entity's future.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HV8Be_0jJsA9UT00
Bed Bath & BeyondPhoto byBedBathandBeyond.com

Author’s Note

This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: Finance.Yahoo.com, Goldman Sachs, and Google.com.

Introduction

I have written extensively on the status of Bed Bath & Beyond for NewsBreak since word of the suicide of the company’s CFO Gustavo Arnal. See “Bed Bath & Beyond CFO Dead: Exec Leaps From New York City Tower Days Following Announcement of 150 Store Closures,” and “List of 56 Bed Bath & Beyond Locations Announced Today as Permenently Closing” for information on recent matters that continue to threaten the survival of the company.

One of my most recent articles on the matter, "Bed Bath & Beyond on “Last Legs as a Company” According to Goldman Sachs," excerpted a piece from Finance.Yahoo.com, entitled “Bed Bath & Beyond Stock is Worth $2, Goldman Warns,” that warned the prognosis for the company’s long-term survival is pessimistic.

As excerpted from the Finance.Yahoo.com piece: Bed Bath & Beyond remains on its last legs as a company and will have major difficulties turning itself around, suggests new research from Goldman Sachs analyst Kate McShane. The struggling retailer's most recent quarter underscores its precarious fundamental position before the peak holiday shopping season. Comparable store sales crashed 26% from a year ago as the economic slowdown and poor inventory quality weighed on store traffic. The challenged top line and increased discounting led to the company posting an operating loss of $168 million in the quarter. Bed Bath & Beyond stock is down 58% so far in 2022.

Let us explore.

Bed Bath & Beyond Current Status

Numerous reports have followed the Goldman Sachs analysis, and doubt remains, as a targeted Google search will verify, that the company will survive 2023.

Indeed, NewsBreak has published several follow-up articles on my own reflecting several additional individual permanent store closures not listed as part of the original 56 announced, nor confirmed to be in the next phase of the 150. Those closings were in Virginia, Kentucky and Pennsylvania.

See “New Bed Bath & Beyond Permanent Closing” for information regarding the aforementioned locations.

Conclusion

As ever, I will continue to post updates on the status of Bed Bath & Beyond as news happens, here on NewsBreak.

Though for now executive and debt-related moves have recently been made to mitigate closing possibilities, analysts still consider the battle an uphill climb at best.

Thank you for reading.

