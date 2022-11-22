Fact-Check: Plans For Golden Corral Closings in 2023

Joel Eisenberg

In 2022, the popular buffet restaurant group appeared to have turned a financial corner since the height of the pandemic and an ensuing 2020 bankruptcy by its largest franchisee. Has the trend continued, or are recent online rumors to the contrary true?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0juyPG_0jJjF0Zk00
Golden CorralPhoto byShutterstock

Author’s Note

This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: RestaurantBusinessOnline.com, WoodTV.com, Google.com, and WGRD.com.

Introduction

According to an archived October 5th, 2020 report by RestaurantBusinessOnline.com, entitled “Golden Corral’s Largest Franchise Operator Files Chapter 11 Bankruptcy,” days were dark in terms of this particular franchisee.

As excerpted from the article: The largest operator of franchised Golden Corral buffet restaurants, 33-unit 1069 Restaurant Group, has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. The company is wholly owned by Eric Holm and his wife, Diane. It operates Golden Corrals through several subsidiaries, most based in Florida. The best-known among them may be Metro Corral Partners. The restaurants operated by that and other subsidiaries  are located in Florida and Georgia.

The report went on to state: Court documents show the company has amassed a debt of $49.7 million, which 1069 attributed to restaurant closures and depressed sales during the COVID-19 pandemic. All of the company’s restaurants were closed in March, when most states banned self-service formats like buffets to slow the spread of coronavirus.  Six have since reopened with modified service models, with plans already begun to resume operations in 18 more by the end of the year.

Thankfully, for the chain’s substantial customer base, that recovery was largely met. However, this year has also seen Golden Corral permanent closures.

In my October 11th, 2022 NewsBreak article, “Another Golden Corral Restaurant Permanently Closes,” I excerpted an October 10th piece from WoodTV.com, titled “West Michigan’s Last Golden Corral Closes in Walker,” that discussed a 12-year-old location being demolished in favor of a new Chik-Fil-A restaurant.

As excerpted from the article: The new 5,000-square-foot restaurant will include an outdoor patio that can seat 28 guests and an indoor dining area. During site review in July, the planning commission was satisfied that the proposed restaurant site layout and two entrances/exits with traffic lights can handle the traffic the new Chik-Fil-A will likely bring.

WGRD.com‘s “Is the Grand Rapids-Area Golden Corral Permanently Closed?” stated about the matter: After temporarily closing during the pandemic, and then opening back up - it appears the restaurant has shut down for good… As of Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, Google shows the Grand Rapids-area buffet restaurant has permanently closed.

This closing, though, appeared to be an outlier.

Why then, have rumors returned as to the company’s demise?

Let us explore.

Golden Corral, 2022

Golden Corral, from all current company-wide financial metrics, is not going out of business.

Per ScrapeHero.com, the entity’s nationwide location count has likewise remained high: There are 397 Golden Corral stores in the United States as of November 04, 2022. The state with the most number of Golden Corral locations in the U.S. is Texas, with 55 stores, which is about 14% of all Golden Corral stores in the U.S.

Further, as a targeted Google search will verify, revenues have increased from last year.

The current rumors of the company’s future appear to be based simply on social media chatter.

Conclusion

As is typically the case with such reportage, fact and rumor frequently merge. For now, though expected by industry analysts due to past strategic closing patterns as with most restaurant groups — such as in the event of underperforming locations — no formal word has been offered by Golden Corral regarding future permanent closings.

Online pieces suggesting 2023 closures appear to be, until then, speculative in nature.

In the event of pertinent updates to this matter, I will share them here on NewsBreak.

Thank you for reading.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Golden Corral# Money# Business# Restaurants# Food

Comments / 5

Published by

I am an award-winning author, screenwriter for film and television, and producer. My mission on News Break is to share socially important perspectives on both culture and pop-culture. Member of PEN America, and the WGA.

Northridge, CA
131827 followers

More from Joel Eisenberg

Lumberton, NC

Second Walmart Shooting in a Week Reported

No fatalities, one injury reported during a Black Friday sale. The store was evacuated, temporarily closed, and has since reopened. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:WRAL.com.

Read full story
25 comments
Colorado State

A Sweeping Walmart Change is Occurring in Select U.S. States

The chain is following several supermarket chains and smaller retailers across the country. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:GoBankingRates.com, BestLifeOnline.com, and KKTV.com.

Read full story
93 comments
Florida State

Health Department Closes Dollar General Store

A stalwart location is among the first to temporarily shutter due to safety issues since a November 1st U.S. Department of Labor press release on the matter. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:U.S. Department of Labor and TristateHomepage.com.

Read full story
203 comments

Longstanding Popeyes Restaurant Permanently Closing

The stalwart location’s permanent shuttering is being considered the end of a neighborhood “centerpiece.”. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, and OrlandoWeekly.com.

Read full story
224 comments

Flashback: My 2009 Interview With David (“Darth Vader”) Prowse

I interviewed the “Star Wars” icon in 2009 for a sequel to my first book. In 2009, I was preparing a sequel to my first book, How to Survive a Day Job. That long out-of-print 2005 motivational tome was self-published, and consisted of nearly 80 interviews with celebrities and other creative artists as to how they attained their dream careers.

Read full story

As We Celebrate Thanksgiving, I Remain Thankful to My Late Dad

The purpose of sharing this piece on NewsBreak is to help any grieving child of a parent who feels compelled to express themselves today. Dad could barely get out of the car. He was 70 years old on July 28th, 2011 and we had just arrived at a restaurant to celebrate.

Read full story
1 comments
Grand Junction, CO

Long-Delayed New Cracker Barrel Opening Finally Announced

Residents were having their doubts. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:KissElPaso.com and GJSentinel.com.

Read full story
8 comments

Update: Walmart Manager Who Killed Six Employees Had Manifesto on His Phone

The manifesto is reported to detail the gunman’s motives. Walmart Crime ScenePhoto byChesapeake Police Department. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:DailyBeast.com, CNN.com, WRAL.com, NYPost.com, and Yahoo.com.

Read full story
66 comments

Goodwill Industries Accused of Unfair Business Practices in Viral TikTok Video

A single mother’s accusation is the 501(c)(3) nonprofit company wanted to charge an exorbitant fee to repair a damaged secondhand prom dress. Goodwill Thrift StorePhoto byGoodwill.org.

Read full story
174 comments
Chesapeake, VA

Walmart Manager Shoots and Kills Six Employees in Break Room. Store Will Remain Closed Until Further Notice.

Seven are reportedly now deceased, including the gunman. Leo Kosinski from Chesapeake Police Department addressing the media regarding Walmart shootingPhoto byChesapeake Police Department.

Read full story
676 comments

Fourth Family Dollar Store This Month is Permanently Closing

Yet another stalwart location is unexpectedly shuttering. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:FamilyDollar.com, KaukaunaCommunityNews.com,and TheTimesHerald.com.

Read full story
21 comments
Taylor, MI

Longstanding Salvation Army Store to Permanently Close on November 26

News of the closure was reported to have come as a surprise to customers, though continued operations were considered untenable. Salvation Army Family StorePhoto bySalvationArmy.org.

Read full story
134 comments

Bed Bath & Beyond Closing Plans For 2023

As company word remains pending on the next round of 150 individual store closures, financial analysts continue to cast doubt on the entity's future. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Finance.Yahoo.com, Goldman Sachs, and Google.com.

Read full story
26 comments

Classic Monster Movie Flashback: My 2007 Interview With Ben Chapman, “The Creature From the Black Lagoon”

Ben was one of two actors to portray the iconic “Gill-Man” onscreen. Julie Adams, and Ben Chapman as “The Creature From the Black Lagoon”Photo byUniversal Studios Publicity Image, Copyright 1954.

Read full story
1 comments

Car Brands Being Discontinued in 2023

As makes and models are strategically discontinued, the U.S. government still plans for consumers to eventually switch to all-electric vehicles. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:CarandDriver.com, Reuters.com, and Google.com.

Read full story
193 comments

Soda Companies Fight Against Sales Tax as Studies Indicate it Curtails Demand

The anti-soda lobby also supports the tax as a means of curtailing demand for unhealthy product. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Healthline.com and TheGuardian.com.

Read full story
Springdale, OH

Plans For Costco Closings in 2023

Multiple outlets are reporting plans for future Costco closures. We will attempt to separate fact from speculation. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:FOX19.com, Forbes.com, and Finance.Yahoo.com.

Read full story
27 comments

Plans For Walmart Closings in 2023

Multiple outlets are reporting plans for future Walmart closures. We will attempt to separate fact from speculation. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:BestLifeOnline.com, CNBC.com, Corporate.Walmart.com, RatherBeShopping.com, and WTAE.com.

Read full story
366 comments

Walmart-Owned Sam’s Club Undercuts Costco’s Pricing For a Hot Dog and Soda Combo

The former entity has a larger purpose in mind. Nathan’s Hot Dog and Coca-Cola CombinationSamsClub.com. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:SamsClub.com and MySanAntonio.com.

Read full story
22 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy