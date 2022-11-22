Fact-Check: Plans For Golden Corral Closings in 2023

In 2022, the popular buffet restaurant group appeared to have turned a financial corner since the height of the pandemic and an ensuing 2020 bankruptcy by its largest franchisee. Has the trend continued, or are recent online rumors to the contrary true?

According to an archived October 5th, 2020 report by RestaurantBusinessOnline.com, entitled “Golden Corral’s Largest Franchise Operator Files Chapter 11 Bankruptcy,” days were dark in terms of this particular franchisee.

As excerpted from the article: The largest operator of franchised Golden Corral buffet restaurants, 33-unit 1069 Restaurant Group, has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. The company is wholly owned by Eric Holm and his wife, Diane. It operates Golden Corrals through several subsidiaries, most based in Florida. The best-known among them may be Metro Corral Partners. The restaurants operated by that and other subsidiaries are located in Florida and Georgia.

The report went on to state: Court documents show the company has amassed a debt of $49.7 million, which 1069 attributed to restaurant closures and depressed sales during the COVID-19 pandemic. All of the company’s restaurants were closed in March, when most states banned self-service formats like buffets to slow the spread of coronavirus. Six have since reopened with modified service models, with plans already begun to resume operations in 18 more by the end of the year.

Thankfully, for the chain’s substantial customer base, that recovery was largely met. However, this year has also seen Golden Corral permanent closures.

In my October 11th, 2022 NewsBreak article, “Another Golden Corral Restaurant Permanently Closes,” I excerpted an October 10th piece from WoodTV.com, titled “West Michigan’s Last Golden Corral Closes in Walker,” that discussed a 12-year-old location being demolished in favor of a new Chik-Fil-A restaurant.

As excerpted from the article: The new 5,000-square-foot restaurant will include an outdoor patio that can seat 28 guests and an indoor dining area. During site review in July, the planning commission was satisfied that the proposed restaurant site layout and two entrances/exits with traffic lights can handle the traffic the new Chik-Fil-A will likely bring.

WGRD.com‘s “Is the Grand Rapids-Area Golden Corral Permanently Closed?” stated about the matter: After temporarily closing during the pandemic, and then opening back up - it appears the restaurant has shut down for good… As of Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, Google shows the Grand Rapids-area buffet restaurant has permanently closed.

This closing, though, appeared to be an outlier.

Why then, have rumors returned as to the company’s demise?

Let us explore.

Golden Corral, 2022

Golden Corral, from all current company-wide financial metrics, is not going out of business.

Per ScrapeHero.com, the entity’s nationwide location count has likewise remained high: There are 397 Golden Corral stores in the United States as of November 04, 2022. The state with the most number of Golden Corral locations in the U.S. is Texas, with 55 stores, which is about 14% of all Golden Corral stores in the U.S.

Further, as a targeted Google search will verify, revenues have increased from last year.

The current rumors of the company’s future appear to be based simply on social media chatter.

Conclusion

As is typically the case with such reportage, fact and rumor frequently merge. For now, though expected by industry analysts due to past strategic closing patterns as with most restaurant groups — such as in the event of underperforming locations — no formal word has been offered by Golden Corral regarding future permanent closings.

Online pieces suggesting 2023 closures appear to be, until then, speculative in nature.

In the event of pertinent updates to this matter, I will share them here on NewsBreak.

Thank you for reading.