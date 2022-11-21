Plans For Walmart Closings in 2023

Multiple outlets are reporting plans for future Walmart closures. We will attempt to separate fact from speculation.

Photo by Shutterstock

Author’s Note

This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: BestLifeOnline.com, CNBC.com, Corporate.Walmart.com, RatherBeShopping.com, and WTAE.com.

Introduction

I have written extensively about the Walmart superchain for NewsBreak. Of my most recent articles, November 4th’s “Multiple Reports Suggest Walmart is Closing More Stores” can fairly be considered a predecessor to this piece.

The article excerpted an October 31st piece from BestLifeOnline.com, “Walmart is Closing Stores in These Locations, Starting Now,” that discussed the chain’s previous closures and a recently-announced Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania closing in reference to expected future statuses.

As excerpted from the article: In the spring, Walmart permanently closed five separate stores in four states: Kentucky, Ohio, Connecticut, and Washington. More recent closures were just temporary: In September, the retailer was forced to close hundreds of stores throughout Florida, South Carolina, and Georgia as Hurricane Ian made landfall in the U.S. Just this month, Walmart had at least six different locations closed throughout the country. Now, Walmart is shaking up its store count once again. The retailer is closing more locations.

Though the company itself has neither confirmed nor denied upcoming status, the article does quote a Walmart executive in reference to the current Pittsburgh closing: “This decision was not made lightly and was reached only after a thorough review process. Our decision is based on several factors, including historic and current financial performance, and is in line with the threshold that guides our strategy to close underperforming locations."

The mention of closing “underperforming locations” is consistent with company practice, and in part is responsible for surprising customers due to generally little advance notice..

Let us explore further.

Walmart, 2022

As Walmart remains among the top retailers globally based on most financial metrics, the company nonetheless consistently scrutinizes individual stores for performance and — unlike another superchain that dominates the news, Dollar General — safety issues.

Historically, Walmart has at least temporarily closed locations due to the latter.

From a November 2nd update from RatherBeShopping.com, a blog page that lists current and existing Walmart closures: Over the past few years Walmart has announced that they have closed well over 160 locations in 27 states throughout the U.S., affecting over 10,000 employees. The states hit the hardest in recent years include Texas (29), North Carolina (17), and Arkansas (11). It will be interesting to see what happens in the communities where a Walmart will be closing. Will new local businesses open up and fill the void?

Further, for the company’s own list of upcoming closures, I recommended Walmart’s company page here, which should always be a customer’s first line for current information. Corporate.Walmart.com likewise breaks the news as it happens.

To be clear, however, though no encompassing announcement has been made regarding upcoming permanent closures, to reiterate Walmart tends to quietly close stores.

One recent closing exception that did have notable advance notice was the aforementioned longstanding location in Pittsburgh. According to an October 24th report from WTAE.com, “Walmart Closing its Waterworks Location,” the city’s sole Walmart location was announced as permanently leaving the city.

As excerpted from the report: The city of Pittsburgh’s only Walmart store is set to close next month. A Walmart spokesperson tells Pittsburgh's Action News 4 that the store on Freeport Road at the Waterworks shopping area will close by Veteran's Day. They said they made the decision based on several factors and that the closure is in line with Walmart's strategy to close underperforming locations.

The store has since closed. Regardless, check the above websites for the most up-to-date information on other locations.

Conclusion

As is typically the case with such reportage, fact and rumor frequently merge. For now, though largely expected by industry analysts due to past strategic closing patterns, no formal word has been offered by Walmart regarding future permanent closings.

Online pieces suggesting 2023 closures appear to be, until then, speculative in nature.

In the event of pertinent updates to this matter, I will share them here on NewsBreak.

Thank you for reading.