Plans For Walmart Closings in 2023

Joel Eisenberg

Multiple outlets are reporting plans for future Walmart closures. We will attempt to separate fact from speculation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GVvog_0jIZlYtm00
Photo byShutterstock

Author’s Note

This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: BestLifeOnline.com, CNBC.com, Corporate.Walmart.com, RatherBeShopping.com, and WTAE.com.

Introduction

I have written extensively about the Walmart superchain for NewsBreak. Of my most recent articles, November 4th’s “Multiple Reports Suggest Walmart is Closing More Stores” can fairly be considered a predecessor to this piece.

The article excerpted an October 31st piece from BestLifeOnline.com, “Walmart is Closing Stores in These Locations, Starting Now,” that discussed the chain’s previous closures and a recently-announced Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania closing in reference to expected future statuses.

As excerpted from the article: In the spring, Walmart permanently closed five separate stores in four states: Kentucky, Ohio, Connecticut, and Washington. More recent closures were just temporary: In September, the retailer was forced to close hundreds of stores throughout Florida, South Carolina, and Georgia as Hurricane Ian made landfall in the U.S. Just this month, Walmart had at least six different locations closed throughout the country. Now, Walmart is shaking up its store count once again. The retailer is closing more locations.

Though the company itself has neither confirmed nor denied upcoming status, the article does quote a Walmart executive in reference to the current Pittsburgh closing: “This decision was not made lightly and was reached only after a thorough review process. Our decision is based on several factors, including historic and current financial performance, and is in line with the threshold that guides our strategy to close underperforming locations."

The mention of closing “underperforming locations” is consistent with company practice, and in part is responsible for surprising customers due to generally little advance notice..

Let us explore further.

Walmart, 2022

As Walmart remains among the top retailers globally based on most financial metrics, the company nonetheless consistently scrutinizes individual stores for performance and — unlike another superchain that dominates the news, Dollar General — safety issues.

Historically, Walmart has at least temporarily closed locations due to the latter.

From a November 2nd update from RatherBeShopping.com, a blog page that lists current and existing Walmart closures: Over the past few years Walmart has announced that they have closed well over 160 locations in 27 states throughout the U.S., affecting over 10,000 employees. The states hit the hardest in recent years include Texas (29), North Carolina (17), and Arkansas (11). It will be interesting to see what happens in the communities where a Walmart will be closing. Will new local businesses open up and fill the void?

Further, for the company’s own list of upcoming closures, I recommended Walmart’s company page here, which should always be a customer’s first line for current information. Corporate.Walmart.com likewise breaks the news as it happens.

To be clear, however, though no encompassing announcement has been made regarding upcoming permanent closures, to reiterate Walmart tends to quietly close stores.

One recent closing exception that did have notable advance notice was the aforementioned longstanding location in Pittsburgh. According to an October 24th report from WTAE.com, “Walmart Closing its Waterworks Location,” the city’s sole Walmart location was announced as permanently leaving the city.

As excerpted from the report: The city of Pittsburgh’s only Walmart store is set to close next month. A Walmart spokesperson tells Pittsburgh's Action News 4 that the store on Freeport Road at the Waterworks shopping area will close by Veteran's Day. They said they made the decision based on several factors and that the closure is in line with Walmart's strategy to close underperforming locations.

The store has since closed. Regardless, check the above websites for the most up-to-date information on other locations.

Conclusion

As is typically the case with such reportage, fact and rumor frequently merge. For now, though largely expected by industry analysts due to past strategic closing patterns, no formal word has been offered by Walmart regarding future permanent closings.

Online pieces suggesting 2023 closures appear to be, until then, speculative in nature.

In the event of pertinent updates to this matter, I will share them here on NewsBreak.

Thank you for reading.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Walmart# Stores# Business# Money# Retail Chains

Comments / 364

Published by

I am an award-winning author, screenwriter for film and television, and producer. My mission on News Break is to share socially important perspectives on both culture and pop-culture. Member of PEN America, and the WGA.

Northridge, CA
128734 followers

More from Joel Eisenberg

Chesapeake, VA

Walmart Manager Shoots and Kills Six Employees in Break Room. Store Will Remain Closed Until Further Notice.

Seven are reportedly now deceased, including the gunman. Leo Kosinski from Chesapeake Police Department addressing the media regarding Walmart shootingPhoto byChesapeake Police Department.

Read full story
534 comments

Fourth Family Dollar Store This Month is Permanently Closing

Yet another stalwart location is unexpectedly shuttering. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:FamilyDollar.com, KaukaunaCommunityNews.com,and TheTimesHerald.com.

Read full story
7 comments
Taylor, MI

Longstanding Salvation Army Store to Permanently Close on November 26

News of the closure was reported to have come as a surprise to customers, though continued operations were considered untenable. Salvation Army Family StorePhoto bySalvationArmy.org.

Read full story
113 comments

Bed Bath & Beyond Closing Plans For 2023

As company word remains pending on the next round of 150 individual store closures, financial analysts continue to cast doubt on the entity's future. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Finance.Yahoo.com, Goldman Sachs, and Google.com.

Read full story
18 comments
Georgia State

Fact-Check: Plans For Golden Corral Closings in 2023

In 2022, the popular buffet restaurant group appeared to have turned a financial corner since the height of the pandemic and an ensuing 2020 bankruptcy by its largest franchisee. Has the trend continued, or are recent online rumors to the contrary true?

Read full story
4 comments

Classic Monster Movie Flashback: My 2007 Interview With Ben Chapman, “The Creature From the Black Lagoon”

Ben was one of two actors to portray the iconic “Gill-Man” onscreen. Julie Adams, and Ben Chapman as “The Creature From the Black Lagoon”Photo byUniversal Studios Publicity Image, Copyright 1954.

Read full story
1 comments

Car Brands Being Discontinued in 2023

As makes and models are strategically discontinued, the U.S. government still plans for consumers to eventually switch to all-electric vehicles. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:CarandDriver.com, Reuters.com, and Google.com.

Read full story
180 comments

Soda Companies Fight Against Sales Tax as Studies Indicate it Curtails Demand

The anti-soda lobby also supports the tax as a means of curtailing demand for unhealthy product. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Healthline.com and TheGuardian.com.

Read full story
Springdale, OH

Plans For Costco Closings in 2023

Multiple outlets are reporting plans for future Costco closures. We will attempt to separate fact from speculation. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:FOX19.com, Forbes.com, and Finance.Yahoo.com.

Read full story
25 comments

Walmart-Owned Sam’s Club Undercuts Costco’s Pricing For a Hot Dog and Soda Combo

The former entity has a larger purpose in mind. Nathan’s Hot Dog and Coca-Cola CombinationSamsClub.com. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:SamsClub.com and MySanAntonio.com.

Read full story
22 comments

Chipotle’s Investment in Vegan Meat Made From Mushroom Spores Expected to be Evaluated as a Menu Item

Though Chipotle has yet to engage an in-store testing process for the new meat substitute, analysts largely anticipate eventual availability. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Meati.com, NRN.com, and VegNews.com.

Read full story
10 comments

In Viral TikTok Video, Olive Garden Employee Encourages Disappointed Customers to “Speak Up”

In her experience, most customers refuse to say anything if they are dissatisfied with their meals. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:DailyDot.com.

Read full story
105 comments
Aiken, SC

Olive Garden Restaurant to Replace Golden Corral

A long-anticipated stalwart entity is taking the place of another that closed in 2020. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:News.Yahoo.com.

Read full story
69 comments

Subway Introduces Off-Site “Grab & Go” Vending Machines For Pre-Made Sandwiches

The smart fridges are AI-driven and have been tested in a California college. Orders are not customizable, but demand for the machines is reported to be high. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:QuerySprout.com, GrouperSandwich.com, Subway.com, and BusinessInsider.com.

Read full story
10 comments

TikTokers Reveal International Costco Food Items Not Available in U.S. Stores

Though overseas Costco stores do sell American foods, many of their cultural items are not available in the U.S. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Blog.Cheapism.com and TikTok.

Read full story
Beavercreek, OH

Walmart Introducing Nationwide “Stores of the Future”

Large-scale store remodeling was introduced early this year by Walmart’s corporate office, and is presently taking effect around the country. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Corporate.Walmart.com and WDTN.com.

Read full story
5 comments

Ticketmaster’s Taylor Swift Concert Sales Debacle Leads to Public Demands For DOJ and FTC to Break Up Company

Petitions and government interference have been requested due to accusations of a monopoly. Taylor Swift and TicketmasterMoveOn.org (media purposed) This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org and MoveOn.org.

Read full story
10 comments

Sweeping Changes Coming to Dollar General

Though the company for now continues to ignore safety-related citations, unrelated operational changes are forthcoming. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:U.S. Department of Labor, PennLive.com, and The-Sun.com.

Read full story
40 comments

Medical Milestone: New Blood Tests to Determine Alzheimer’s Risk Are Now Available

Though not yet offered on a wide basis, several new tests are expected to be utilized in doctor’s offices in the near-future. Improved at-home consumer versions are also being developed.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy