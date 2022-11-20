Subway Introduces Off-Site “Grab & Go” Vending Machines For Pre-Made Sandwiches

Joel Eisenberg

The smart fridges are AI-driven and have been tested in a California college. Orders are not customizable, but demand for the machines is reported to be high.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XRqJ6_0jHpvxZ200
Subway Grab & goSubway.com

Author’s Note

This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: QuerySprout.com, GrouperSandwich.com, Subway.com, and BusinessInsider.com.

Introduction

I have written previously about the Subway sandwich chain on NewsBreak. My May 3rd article on the stalwart company, “Plans For Subway Restaurant Closings in 2022,” is relevant to this piece due to buzz about the entity’s falling financial indicators.

The article excerpted a then-recent Query Sprout article that asked, “Why is Subway Failing?” Its answer was multifaceted, and included the following general reasons: Subway is failing for several reasons, with the primary impetus being a decline in food quality as of 2022. Additionally, the arrest and eventual sentencing of its most famous spokesperson, Jared Fogle, in 2015 adversely harmed the brand. Also, customers have complained of problems with Subway’s loyalty program, riddled with flaws and issues. Among other reasons listed were disgruntled franchise owners and economic factors related to Covid-19.

Going back a bit further, according to blog site GrouperSandwich.com: One of the world’s largest sandwich companies lost a total of 1,000 locations in 2018 and 2019. As its franchisees closed more than 3,000 locations, the chain saw its share of annual sales drop by 12% by 2020.

Today, the company appears to be turning a corner regarding its press, as excitement has been steadily building about a new operational addition.

Let us explore.

Subway, 2022

According to a November 16th report from BusinessInsider.com, “Subway is Selling Premade Sandwiches From AI Fridges Which it Says Can Hear You Talk and Answer Your Questions,” the buzz is formidable: Subway says it plans to roll out more smart fridges, which can understand speech and sell premade sandwiches. It installed its first one on a college campus in September with "extremely positive" feedback. Subway says that, like its Grab and Go counters, the fridges are designed for places like airports and hospitals. Subway said that it installed its first "interactive, fully unattended smart fridge" at the University of California San Diego in September, with sandwiches stocked up each day by staff at a local Subway store.

In terms of demand, current expectations are equally positive: Subway said that initial feedback was "extremely positive," with students pointing to the convenience of the fridge which isn't bound to set opening hours like its normal stores. Subway said that it had already seen "strong interest" in smart fridges from its franchisees…

The smart fridge currently sells six-inch sandwich versions of some of their popular offerings, as well as bottled drinks, cookies, and chips, according to the article.

Conclusion

As the Subway company has been challenged in recent years by poor financial reports, the positive buzz surrounding this new company addition is expected to point to more optimistic press reports in the coming months.

In the event of further updates on the matter, I will share them here on NewsBreak.

Thank you for reading.

