TikTokers Reveal International Costco Food Items Not Available in U.S. Stores

Though overseas Costco stores do sell American foods, many of their cultural items are not available in the U.S.

Photo by Costco.com

Costco is one of our most successful chains, and its food offerings are recognized around the globe, both its food court and refrigerated offerings. Such is not a comment about quality, but of popularity.

Overseas Costco stores, however, sell offerings that are largely unknown to American Costco consumers. They do not appear to be making their way here, but things can change.

Regardless, let us explore further.

According to a November 17th article published by Blog.Cheapism.com, entitled “Costco Spain’s Unique Food Options Are Making American Shoppers Jealous,” some Americans are envious of the overseas offerings as revealed by TikTokers: The differences start at the food court, where Spanish members can enjoy fried chicken wings and croquettes, a fan-favorite in Spain. The wholesaler also sells Spanish specialties, including whole legs of Spanish ham, pre-cooked octopuses, countless scallops, several varieties of croquettes, an aisle devoted to olives, and whole refrigerators lined with anchovies.

That said, as the article goes on to state: Costco hasn’t lost touch with its American roots. If you want to celebrate Thanksgiving in Europe, Spanish Costco sells an entire holiday meal in a box (turkey included).

The above Blog.Cheapism.com article links to another, with the tongue-in-cheek title “These 14 Costco International Food Court Items Will Make You Drool,” that lists still more international Costco food availabilities.

As excerpted from the article: We’re all smart, well-informed adults, so we know that the Costco food court is one of the greatest bang-for-your-buck lunches you can find. The $2 hotdog and drink situation is elite, and feeding your whole family with an 18-inch pizza for under $15 is also pretty unbeatable. But in other countries? Costco is jamming on all kinds of different flavors, with everything from al pastor on pizza to English meat pies.

Other listed availabilities include ham and cheese croissants in France, gelato in Italy, clam chowder in Taiwan, and more.

Costco is among the top-performing American companies by most financial metrics. As an American company, most of our food items are available in Costco stores overseas, though the reverse cannot be said.

