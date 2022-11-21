TikTokers Reveal International Costco Food Items Not Available in U.S. Stores

Joel Eisenberg

Though overseas Costco stores do sell American foods, many of their cultural items are not available in the U.S.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SDkBI_0jH9tdF500
CostcoPhoto byCostco.com

Author’s Note

This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: Blog.Cheapism.com and TikTok.

Introduction

Costco is one of our most successful chains, and its food offerings are recognized around the globe, both its food court and refrigerated offerings. Such is not a comment about quality, but of popularity.

Overseas Costco stores, however, sell offerings that are largely unknown to American Costco consumers. They do not appear to be making their way here, but things can change.

Regardless, let us explore further.

Costco, 2022

According to a November 17th article published by Blog.Cheapism.com, entitled “Costco Spain’s Unique Food Options Are Making American Shoppers Jealous,” some Americans are envious of the overseas offerings as revealed by TikTokers: The differences start at the food court, where Spanish members can enjoy fried chicken wings and croquettes, a fan-favorite in Spain. The wholesaler also sells Spanish specialties, including whole legs of Spanish ham, pre-cooked octopuses, countless scallops, several varieties of croquettes, an aisle devoted to olives, and whole refrigerators lined with anchovies.

That said, as the article goes on to state: Costco hasn’t lost touch with its American roots. If you want to celebrate Thanksgiving in Europe, Spanish Costco sells an entire holiday meal in a box (turkey included).

The above Blog.Cheapism.com article links to another, with the tongue-in-cheek title “These 14 Costco International Food Court Items Will Make You Drool,” that lists still more international Costco food availabilities.

As excerpted from the article: We’re all smart, well-informed adults, so we know that the Costco food court is one of the greatest bang-for-your-buck lunches you can find. The $2 hotdog and drink situation is elite, and feeding your whole family with an 18-inch pizza for under $15 is also pretty unbeatable. But in other countries? Costco is jamming on all kinds of different flavors, with everything from al pastor on pizza to English meat pies.

Other listed availabilities include ham and cheese croissants in France, gelato in Italy, clam chowder in Taiwan, and more.

Conclusion

Costco is among the top-performing American companies by most financial metrics. As an American company, most of our food items are available in Costco stores overseas, though the reverse cannot be said.

In the event of any changes or updates regarding the matter, I will share them here on NewsBreak.

Thank you for reading.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Costco# Food# World# International# TikTok

Comments / 0

Published by

I am an award-winning author, screenwriter for film and television, and producer. My mission on News Break is to share socially important perspectives on both culture and pop-culture. Member of PEN America, and the WGA.

Northridge, CA
128245 followers

More from Joel Eisenberg

Chesapeake, VA

Walmart Manager Shoots and Kills Six Employees in Break Room. Store Will Remain Closed Until Further Notice.

Seven are reportedly now deceased, including the gunman. Leo Kosinski from Chesapeake Police Department addressing the media regarding Walmart shootingPhoto byChesapeake Police Department.

Read full story
463 comments

Fourth Family Dollar Store This Month is Permanently Closing

Yet another stalwart location is unexpectedly shuttering. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:FamilyDollar.com, KaukaunaCommunityNews.com,and TheTimesHerald.com.

Read full story
3 comments
Taylor, MI

Longstanding Salvation Army Store to Permanently Close on November 26

News of the closure was reported to have come as a surprise to customers, though continued operations were considered untenable. Salvation Army Family StorePhoto bySalvationArmy.org.

Read full story
99 comments

Bed Bath & Beyond Closing Plans For 2023

As company word remains pending on the next round of 150 individual store closures, financial analysts continue to cast doubt on the entity's future. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Finance.Yahoo.com, Goldman Sachs, and Google.com.

Read full story
16 comments
Georgia State

Fact-Check: Plans For Golden Corral Closings in 2023

In 2022, the popular buffet restaurant group appeared to have turned a financial corner since the height of the pandemic and an ensuing 2020 bankruptcy by its largest franchisee. Has the trend continued, or are recent online rumors to the contrary true?

Read full story
4 comments

Classic Monster Movie Flashback: My 2007 Interview With Ben Chapman, “The Creature From the Black Lagoon”

Ben was one of two actors to portray the iconic “Gill-Man” onscreen. Julie Adams, and Ben Chapman as “The Creature From the Black Lagoon”Photo byUniversal Studios Publicity Image, Copyright 1954.

Read full story
1 comments

Car Brands Being Discontinued in 2023

As makes and models are strategically discontinued, the U.S. government still plans for consumers to eventually switch to all-electric vehicles. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:CarandDriver.com, Reuters.com, and Google.com.

Read full story
156 comments

Soda Companies Fight Against Sales Tax as Studies Indicate it Curtails Demand

The anti-soda lobby also supports the tax as a means of curtailing demand for unhealthy product. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Healthline.com and TheGuardian.com.

Read full story
Springdale, OH

Plans For Costco Closings in 2023

Multiple outlets are reporting plans for future Costco closures. We will attempt to separate fact from speculation. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:FOX19.com, Forbes.com, and Finance.Yahoo.com.

Read full story
21 comments

Plans For Walmart Closings in 2023

Multiple outlets are reporting plans for future Walmart closures. We will attempt to separate fact from speculation. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:BestLifeOnline.com, CNBC.com, Corporate.Walmart.com, RatherBeShopping.com, and WTAE.com.

Read full story
335 comments

Walmart-Owned Sam’s Club Undercuts Costco’s Pricing For a Hot Dog and Soda Combo

The former entity has a larger purpose in mind. Nathan’s Hot Dog and Coca-Cola CombinationSamsClub.com. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:SamsClub.com and MySanAntonio.com.

Read full story
22 comments

Chipotle’s Investment in Vegan Meat Made From Mushroom Spores Expected to be Evaluated as a Menu Item

Though Chipotle has yet to engage an in-store testing process for the new meat substitute, analysts largely anticipate eventual availability. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Meati.com, NRN.com, and VegNews.com.

Read full story
10 comments

In Viral TikTok Video, Olive Garden Employee Encourages Disappointed Customers to “Speak Up”

In her experience, most customers refuse to say anything if they are dissatisfied with their meals. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:DailyDot.com.

Read full story
104 comments
Aiken, SC

Olive Garden Restaurant to Replace Golden Corral

A long-anticipated stalwart entity is taking the place of another that closed in 2020. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:News.Yahoo.com.

Read full story
69 comments

Subway Introduces Off-Site “Grab & Go” Vending Machines For Pre-Made Sandwiches

The smart fridges are AI-driven and have been tested in a California college. Orders are not customizable, but demand for the machines is reported to be high. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:QuerySprout.com, GrouperSandwich.com, Subway.com, and BusinessInsider.com.

Read full story
10 comments
Beavercreek, OH

Walmart Introducing Nationwide “Stores of the Future”

Large-scale store remodeling was introduced early this year by Walmart’s corporate office, and is presently taking effect around the country. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Corporate.Walmart.com and WDTN.com.

Read full story
5 comments

Ticketmaster’s Taylor Swift Concert Sales Debacle Leads to Public Demands For DOJ and FTC to Break Up Company

Petitions and government interference have been requested due to accusations of a monopoly. Taylor Swift and TicketmasterMoveOn.org (media purposed) This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org and MoveOn.org.

Read full story
10 comments

Sweeping Changes Coming to Dollar General

Though the company for now continues to ignore safety-related citations, unrelated operational changes are forthcoming. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:U.S. Department of Labor, PennLive.com, and The-Sun.com.

Read full story
40 comments

Medical Milestone: New Blood Tests to Determine Alzheimer’s Risk Are Now Available

Though not yet offered on a wide basis, several new tests are expected to be utilized in doctor’s offices in the near-future. Improved at-home consumer versions are also being developed.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy