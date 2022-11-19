Beavercreek, OH

Walmart Introducing Nationwide “Stores of the Future”

Joel Eisenberg

Large-scale store remodeling was introduced early this year by Walmart’s corporate office, and is presently taking effect around the country.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JdkZK_0jH4WRhv00
WalmartShutterstock

Author’s Note

This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: Corporate.Walmart.com and WDTN.com.

Introduction

I have written extensively about the Walmart chain for NewsBreak. Typically, these articles have focused on controversies, or closings of stalwart locations.

Today, however, comes considerably more positive news.

Let us explore further.

Walmart, 2022

Per a November 17th article from WDTN.com, entitled “Walmart Unveiling ‘Store of the Future’ in Beavercreek,” innovations are in store for customers of a stalwart Ohio location: According to a release, the Walmart Supercenter in Beavercreek has been remodeled and officials call it the ‘Store of the Future”. A re-grand opening ceremony with a ribbon cutting is taking place on Friday, Nov. 18 at 9 a.m. for customers to get a first look at the improvements. Some of the improvements customers will be able to see at the event and have access to will in the updated store will be activated corners, elevated brand shops, pickup, pharmacy curbside pickup and so much more!

Store Manager Tracy Evans was quoted in the report: “Our store has been serving the Beavercreek community since 1988 and we are so excited to invite the community to join us in the celebration,” Evans said. “We’re also excited because our store is the first and only Walmart in Ohio to be a ‘Store of the Future’ which is specially designed to elevate our customers’ shopping experience to a whole new level.”

Earlier this year, Corporate.Walmart.com published “Designing Interactive Stores That Wow,” that detailed then-forthcoming changes to an Arkansas location: In today’s omnichannel world, customers still want to experience – touch, feel and try – items. So, we’re now aiming to make customers feel wowed and proud when they shop with us. We’re using powerful design elements to show off amazing products that wow our customers, and when they see the value, they are proud of their choice and purchase.

The article went on, discussing efforts for the remodel that remain representative of those planned for other locations: Last year, we announced the first phase of our store redesign that was focused on navigation and wayfinding. The feedback was overwhelmingly positive, and we now have close to 1,000 stores renovated with this new design to help customers save time in finding what they need. In this next phase of our redesign, we’re amplifying the physical, human and digital design elements in our stores to inspire customers and elevate the experience. Physical elements include lighting, space enhancements, dynamic displays and more.

Conclusion

Walmart has long been considered an innovator in the retail space by both large segments of the public and professional analysts. Once again, they just may be leading the way.

Plans are some stores will be remodeled similarly to those above, while others may be somewhat more esoteric in nature.

In the event of further updates regarding remodels and other improvements, I will share them here on NewsBreak.

Thank you for reading.

