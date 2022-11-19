Ticketmaster’s Taylor Swift Concert Sales Debacle Leads to Public Demands For DOJ and FTC to Break Up Company

Petitions and government interference have been requested due to accusations of a monopoly.

This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: Wikipedia.org and MoveOn.org.

Introduction

Wikipedia features a well-attributed and comprehensive overview of the Ticketmaster ticket agency: Ticketmaster Entertainment, Inc. is an American ticket sales and distribution company based in Beverly Hills, California with operations in many countries around the world. In 2010, it merged with Live Nation under the name Live Nation Entertainment... Clients control their events and set ticket prices, and Ticketmaster sells tickets that the clients make available to them. Ticketmaster charges a fee on tickets purchased and resold on the platform. The fees from ticket sales can account for a large percentage of overall ticket costs and have received scrutiny from regulators, customers, and musicians for its fees.

The page goes on to discuss the recent Taylor Swift controversy, upon which we will focus in this article: Following the widespread criticism of the company's handling of the pre-sale of Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour, the Department of Justice began a formal investigation into Ticketmaster and Live Nation on the grounds of monopoly, antitrust law and consumer rights violations.

Supporting this effort is MoveOn. MoveOn is one of our nation’s largest entities in terms of organizational change. Such changes have been primarily in the form of petitions, and the entity has attained substantial and surprising success over the years in winning battles that would otherwise be considered unlikely.

According to their website’s mission page: MoveOn is a community of millions of Americans from all walks of life who use innovative technology to lead, participate in, and win campaigns for progressive change.

The change presently being fought on behalf of MoveOn is to break up Ticketmaster.

Let us explore further.

Taylor Swift Ticketmaster Controversy

Earlier today, those of us on MoveOn’s email list, being most anyone who has ever signed a petition through the company, received the following email:

When the top link is clicked, it brings you to this page, addressed to the Department of Justice and Federal Trade Commission, entitled “Tell the DOJ & the FTC: Break up Ticketmaster!”

The page, at press time featuring over 25,000 signatures, states: Ticketmaster is an unchecked monopoly that benefits from being one of the sole places that people can go online and purchase tickets for concerts and shows across the country. We’ve seen the worst from the site in the past few days: excessive wait times and even worse: expensive, unreasonable, and unjustified fees that Ticketmaster would quite frankly never charge if there were other companies to keep them in check.

The MoveOn page continues, charging a steady rise in event ticket prices and associated fees since the company merged with Live Nation in 2010: We’ve seen this so clearly with Taylor Swift tickets recently, because of the dynamic ticket system Ticketmaster has in place, the more desire there is for tickets the higher the price goes. When Taylor first announced the tour, the prices were to be capped around $499. But after the “troubles” with the queue (that Ticketmaster sent out codes for in ADVANCE), ticket prices were going up and changing as people were checking out.

Ticketmaster sales for Taylor Swift’s concert have been paused until further notice.

Conclusion

Thank you for reading.