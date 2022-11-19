Sweeping Changes Coming to Dollar General

Joel Eisenberg

Though the company for now continues to ignore safety-related citations, unrelated operational changes are forthcoming.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=251JHa_0jGyKBof00
Dollar GeneraliStock

Author’s Note

This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: U.S. Department of Labor, PennLive.com, and The-Sun.com.

Introduction

I write extensively about the Dollar General discount chain, the largest in the country per location count, for NewsBreak.

Among my most recent articles on the entity, November 17th’s “Another Dollar General Store Temporarily Closes,” detailed what many analysts have considered an inevitable repercussion of ignoring safety citations.

My article excerpted a November 16th article from PennLive.com, entitled “Dollar General in Cumberland County Closes Due to Mouse Infestation: Inspection Report,” that discussed a particularly unwanted and likely representation of upcoming temporary store closures to come based in part on ignoring said citations: A Dollar General store in Cumberland County was recently found out of compliance after evidence of mice were found during an inspection. The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture said the discount store at 840 Market St. in Lemoyne closed on Nov. 9 due to imminent health risks and failing to correct previous violations, including evidence of pests.

Changes to correct such issues are anticipated, but as yet unannounced by the company.

In the meantime, other sweeping changes have been undertaken by Dollar General, mainly operational in nature.

Let us explore.

Dollar General, 2022

According to a November 12th article from The-Sun.com, entitled “General Changes: Three Changes Coming to Dollar General Soon Including Fresh New Grocery Items,” details of recently-announced company changes are notable but do not include the clearing of recent controversies.

As excerpted from the article: The three major changes are: adding self-checkouts in select stores, adding 1,100 new locations, and plans to offer more fresh produce.

These changes, for the most part, have been reported previously, including within my own NewsBreak articles. However, The-Sun.com piece includes some updates: Dollar General is the largest dollar-store chain in the US with 18,000 branches, followed by Dollar Tree with around 16,000 shops. The company has now decided to expand its footprint not only with more locations but also by expanding the size of current stores. About 800 of the planned 1,110 new locations will be 8,500 square feet, an upgrade from its average 7,400 square foot store.

Further, the majority of — if not all — Dollar General locations are likely to implement self-checkout options by the end of the upcoming year.

In terms of the previously-referenced OSHA-related controversies, of the likes that this week forced a temporary closure as detailed above, no word has been given by the company if they intend to clear or otherwise pay for their millions of dollars in outstanding fines.

Conclusion

As I’ve been reporting over the past month, Dollar General locations not up to safety compliance, per national OSHA guidelines, are vulnerable to both permanent and temporary closings.

While the company is in the midst of both a national expansion and substantial changes, clearing safety-related citations have yet to be announced.

In the event of further updates on these matters, inclusive of changes related to said compliance issues, I will share them here on NewsBreak.

Thank you for reading.

