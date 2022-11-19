Medical Milestone: New Blood Tests to Determine Alzheimer’s Risk Are Now Available

Though not yet offered on a wide basis, several new tests are expected to be utilized in doctor’s offices in the near-future. Improved at-home consumer versions are also being developed.

Author’s Note

It is imperative for anyone who suffers from a brain or memory disorder of any type, suspected or otherwise, to visit their doctor. Though I had worked as a mental health professional for several years, I no longer practice. Therefore, no medical advice will be offered herein on my part.

All listed theories and facts within this article are fully-attributed to several medical experts and scientists as listed within the following outlets: The Wall Street Journal, Yahoo.com, Alzheimer’s Association, and USA Today.

Introduction

I have written previously about Alzheimer’s Disease for NewsBreak. My most recent article on the matter, October 6th’s “New Alzheimer’s Drug Reported to Substantially Decrease Cognitive Impairment,” discussed the development of a new medication yielding the titular promising results.

My paternal grandmother and an uncle passed of the disease; I am presently developing a film about the scourge with a co-writer who also lost a grandparent to Alzheimer’s, and a producer whose dad passed from it.

Tests to determine one’s risk for Alzheimer’s Disease are now available though not yet widely utilized. These tests are expected to be more widely available in the coming year.

Let us explore further.

Alzheimer’s Disease, 2022

A November 17th article from The Washington Post via Yahoo.com, “Blood Tests For Alzheimer's Are Here. Here's What You Need to Know,” discusses the new medical milestone.

As excerpted from the article: Brain autopsies remain the only way to know for sure whether someone had the disease, which the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates affects 6.5 million people in the United States. Over the past several years, sophisticated tests such as spinal taps and specialized PET scans have become available - but they are invasive and costly and not routinely used. As a result, Alzheimer's is frequently misdiagnosed, especially in the early stages. Other illnesses, including depression, can have similar symptoms and require other treatments.

Indeed, my own father, who did not have Alzheimer’s, passed of biliary liver disease. Some of his symptoms, due to uncontrollable ammonia levels in the blood, mimicked those of Alzheimer’s.

The article goes on to state: How do Alzheimer's blood tests work? In the past few years, scientific and technological advances have made it possible to detect in the blood tiny fragments of brain proteins implicated in Alzheimer's. That has prompted experts in academia and industry to develop blood tests for the disease. Some of the tests detect a sticky protein called amyloid beta, while others look for another protein called tau. Some search for both or other markers of disease. The abnormal accretions of amyloid plaques and tau tangles are the defining characteristics of Alzheimer's.

In recent days, Alzheimer’s made more news for a related reason. According to USAToday.com’s “Chris Hemsworth to Take Time Off From Acting After Discovering Alzheimer's Predisposition,” the acclaimed actor had undertaken blood and DNA testing to attain the result: The "Avengers" star, 39, discovered in an episode of his new Disney+ docuseries "Limitless" that his DNA contains two copies of the APOE4 gene, making his chance of developing the progressive neurologic disorder eight to 10 times higher than the average person's.

Work in the field continues to develop new therapies. An early at-home test to determine risk was reported by the Alzheimer’s Association in 2017, and is presently being improved upon.

Conclusion

As many of us have or have had relatives or friends with dementia and/or Alzheimer’s, empathy is of immense importance on this journey for all involved parties.

I will share updates on this most recent development here on NewsBreak as they are reported.

Thank you for reading.