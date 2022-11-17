Employees of More Than 100 U.S. Starbucks Going on Strike Today

Joel Eisenberg

Continued disputes constitute the entity’s largest labor action since the beginning of unionization talks.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ESfhp_0jEPfgE000
StarbucksS.Ratanak, Unsplash

Author’s Note

This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: KTLA.com, SBWorkersUnited.org, and NXSTTV.com.

Introduction

Today, November 17th, comes word that employees of over 100 Starbucks across the country are going on strike.

For a map of all stores impacted, see here.

It should also be noted that today is one of the biggest days of the year for the company in terms of foot traffic, due to a popular annual campaign. The strike has been intentionally scheduled to coincide with Starbucks’ Red Cup Day, of which more information can be found below.

Let us explore further.

Starbucks, 2022

According to today’s report from NXSTTV.com, “Starbucks Workers Plan Strikes at More Than 100 U.S. Stores on Thursday,” the walkouts are expected to severely impact business on one of the company‘s busiest days of the year.

As excerpted from the article: Starbucks workers at more than 100 U.S. stores say they’re going on strike Thursday in what would be the largest labor action since a campaign to unionize the company’s stores began late last year. The walkouts are scheduled to coincide with Starbucks’ annual Red Cup Day, when the company gives free reusable cups to customers who order a holiday drink. Workers say it’s often one of the busiest days of the year. Starbucks declined to say how many red cups it plans to distribute.

The article goes on to state the reason for today’s strike: Workers say they’re seeking better pay, more consistent schedules and higher staffing levels in busy stores. Starbucks opposes the unionization effort, saying the company functions best when it works directly with employees. The Seattle coffee giant has more than 9,000 company-owned stores in the U.S.

Per KTLA.com’s piece on the matter: Stores in 25 states planned to take part in the labor action, according to Starbucks Workers United, the group organizing the effort. Some workers planned to picket all day while others planned shorter walkouts. The union said the goal is to shut the stores down during the walkouts. Willow Montana, a shift manager at a Starbucks store in Brighton, Massachusetts, planned to strike because Starbucks hasn’t begun bargaining with the store despite a successful union vote in April.

Conclusion

In the event of updates on this matter, I will share them here on NewsBreak.

Thank you for reading.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Starbucks# Unions# Labor Disputes# Stores# Coffee

Comments / 23

Published by

I am an award-winning author, screenwriter for film and television, and producer. My mission on News Break is to share socially important perspectives on both culture and pop-culture. Member of PEN America, and the WGA.

Northridge, CA
126157 followers

More from Joel Eisenberg

Bed Bath & Beyond Closing Plans For 2023

As company word remains pending on the next round of 150 individual store closures, financial analysts continue to cast doubt on the entity's future. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Finance.Yahoo.com, Goldman Sachs, and Google.com.

Read full story
1 comments
Georgia State

Fact-Check: Plans For Golden Corral Closings in 2023

In 2022, the popular buffet restaurant group appeared to have turned a financial corner since the height of the pandemic and an ensuing 2020 bankruptcy by its largest franchisee. Has the trend continued, or are recent online rumors to the contrary true?

Read full story
3 comments

Classic Monster Movie Flashback: My 2007 Interview With Ben Chapman, “The Creature From the Black Lagoon”

Ben was one of two actors to portray the iconic “Gill-Man” onscreen. Julie Adams, and Ben Chapman as “The Creature From the Black Lagoon”Photo byUniversal Studios Publicity Image, Copyright 1954.

Read full story
1 comments

Car Brands Being Discontinued in 2023

As makes and models are strategically discontinued, the U.S. government still plans for consumers to eventually switch to all-electric vehicles. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:CarandDriver.com, Reuters.com, and Google.com.

Read full story
79 comments

Soda Companies Fight Against Sales Tax as Studies Indicate it Curtails Demand

The anti-soda lobby also supports the tax as a means of curtailing demand for unhealthy product. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Healthline.com and TheGuardian.com.

Read full story
Springdale, OH

Plans For Costco Closings in 2023

Multiple outlets are reporting plans for future Costco closures. We will attempt to separate fact from speculation. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:FOX19.com, Forbes.com, and Finance.Yahoo.com.

Read full story
9 comments

Plans For Walmart Closings in 2023

Multiple outlets are reporting plans for future Walmart closures. We will attempt to separate fact from speculation. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:BestLifeOnline.com, CNBC.com, Corporate.Walmart.com, RatherBeShopping.com, and WTAE.com.

Read full story
240 comments

Walmart-Owned Sam’s Club Undercuts Costco’s Pricing For a Hot Dog and Soda Combo

The former entity has a larger purpose in mind. Nathan’s Hot Dog and Coca-Cola CombinationSamsClub.com. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:SamsClub.com and MySanAntonio.com.

Read full story
22 comments

Chipotle’s Investment in Vegan Meat Made From Mushroom Spores Expected to be Evaluated as a Menu Item

Though Chipotle has yet to engage an in-store testing process for the new meat substitute, analysts largely anticipate eventual availability. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Meati.com, NRN.com, and VegNews.com.

Read full story
9 comments

In Viral TikTok Video, Olive Garden Employee Encourages Disappointed Customers to “Speak Up”

In her experience, most customers refuse to say anything if they are dissatisfied with their meals. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:DailyDot.com.

Read full story
88 comments
Aiken, SC

Olive Garden Restaurant to Replace Golden Corral

A long-anticipated stalwart entity is taking the place of another that closed in 2020. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:News.Yahoo.com.

Read full story
58 comments

Subway Introduces Off-Site “Grab & Go” Vending Machines For Pre-Made Sandwiches

The smart fridges are AI-driven and have been tested in a California college. Orders are not customizable, but demand for the machines is reported to be high. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:QuerySprout.com, GrouperSandwich.com, Subway.com, and BusinessInsider.com.

Read full story
10 comments

TikTokers Reveal International Costco Food Items Not Available in U.S. Stores

Though overseas Costco stores do sell American foods, many of their cultural items are not available in the U.S. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Blog.Cheapism.com and TikTok.

Read full story
Beavercreek, OH

Walmart Introducing Nationwide “Stores of the Future”

Large-scale store remodeling was introduced early this year by Walmart’s corporate office, and is presently taking effect around the country. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Corporate.Walmart.com and WDTN.com.

Read full story
5 comments

Ticketmaster’s Taylor Swift Concert Sales Debacle Leads to Public Demands For DOJ and FTC to Break Up Company

Petitions and government interference have been requested due to accusations of a monopoly. Taylor Swift and TicketmasterMoveOn.org (media purposed) This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org and MoveOn.org.

Read full story
10 comments

Sweeping Changes Coming to Dollar General

Though the company for now continues to ignore safety-related citations, unrelated operational changes are forthcoming. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:U.S. Department of Labor, PennLive.com, and The-Sun.com.

Read full story
40 comments

Medical Milestone: New Blood Tests to Determine Alzheimer’s Risk Are Now Available

Though not yet offered on a wide basis, several new tests are expected to be utilized in doctor’s offices in the near-future. Improved at-home consumer versions are also being developed.

Read full story
1 comments

Krispy Kreme Permanently Closing Multiple Locations

The stalwart donut chain had previously planned mass closures; more stores are set to be added in coming months to the shuttered list. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Mashed.com, BestLifeOnline.com, and Yahoo.com.

Read full story
314 comments

Teen Eulogizing “Racist, Misogynistic” Father at His Funeral in Viral Video is Both Praised and Condemned

The deceased father was publicly excoriated. What follows is a sensitive piece dealing with themes of racism and politics. Reader discretion is advised. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Twitter.com, NextShark.com, Yahoo.com, and TikTok.com.

Read full story
21 comments
Naples, FL

Red Lobster Restaurant Location Permanently Closes

The decision to shutter the location was difficult and strategic in nature, says a senior company executive. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:RestaurantClicks.com and GulfshoreBusiness.com.

Read full story
110 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy