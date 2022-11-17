Employees of More Than 100 U.S. Starbucks Going on Strike Today

Continued disputes constitute the entity’s largest labor action since the beginning of unionization talks.

Today, November 17th, comes word that employees of over 100 Starbucks across the country are going on strike.

For a map of all stores impacted, see here.

It should also be noted that today is one of the biggest days of the year for the company in terms of foot traffic, due to a popular annual campaign. The strike has been intentionally scheduled to coincide with Starbucks’ Red Cup Day, of which more information can be found below.

According to today’s report from NXSTTV.com, “Starbucks Workers Plan Strikes at More Than 100 U.S. Stores on Thursday,” the walkouts are expected to severely impact business on one of the company‘s busiest days of the year.

As excerpted from the article: Starbucks workers at more than 100 U.S. stores say they’re going on strike Thursday in what would be the largest labor action since a campaign to unionize the company’s stores began late last year. The walkouts are scheduled to coincide with Starbucks’ annual Red Cup Day, when the company gives free reusable cups to customers who order a holiday drink. Workers say it’s often one of the busiest days of the year. Starbucks declined to say how many red cups it plans to distribute.

The article goes on to state the reason for today’s strike: Workers say they’re seeking better pay, more consistent schedules and higher staffing levels in busy stores. Starbucks opposes the unionization effort, saying the company functions best when it works directly with employees. The Seattle coffee giant has more than 9,000 company-owned stores in the U.S.

Per KTLA.com’s piece on the matter: Stores in 25 states planned to take part in the labor action, according to Starbucks Workers United, the group organizing the effort. Some workers planned to picket all day while others planned shorter walkouts. The union said the goal is to shut the stores down during the walkouts. Willow Montana, a shift manager at a Starbucks store in Brighton, Massachusetts, planned to strike because Starbucks hasn’t begun bargaining with the store despite a successful union vote in April.

