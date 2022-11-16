Walmart Location Temporarily Closed Due to Vehicle Crash. Driver and Employee Among the Injured.

The store has not announced when it plans to reopen. Store damage is reported as extensive.

Suffolk, VA Walmart Accident Scene Suffolk Department of Fire and Rescue (released to media)

Author’s Note

This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: Suffolk Department of Fire and Rescue, Google.com, 13NewsNow.com, SuffolkNewsHerald.com, and WAVY.com.

Accident Scene

Breaking news has been reported by the media today of a Suffolk, Virginia vehicle crash into a local Walmart. The injury count has not been released, but various reports are consistent in the matter that three injured — the driver, passenger, and a store employee — have been transported to the hospital.

It is unclear whether anyone else has suffered injuries.

According to a November 16th report from local Suffolk outlet WAVY.com, “Driver, Employee Among Injured After Vehicle Crashes Into N. Main St Walmart in Suffolk,” the Virginia location saw multiple, non-life-threatening injuries today.

As excerpted from the report: Emergency personnel are currently on the scene after a vehicle drove into a Walmart location in Suffolk Wednesday morning. Details are still very limited, however, authorities say the call for the crash came in around 10:20 a.m. Wednesday at the Walmart in the 1200 block of N. Main Street… Debris from the crash surrounds the vehicle which can be seen lodged between the automatic sliding doors of the building. Authorities say the driver, a passenger, and an employee at the Walmart were taken to a local hospital with non life-threatening injuries. The store is currently closed.

No word has been officially released as to when the store will reopen, and no further details are known at this time regarding the condition of those injured.

13NewsNow.com states the damage to the store was serious, while SuffolkNewsHerald.com elaborates: A pickup truck made an unexpected entrance driving into the downtown Walmart Wednesday morning, sending three people to the hospital. Suffolk Emergency Communications received notification at 10:24 a.m. Wednesday Nov. 16 that a vehicle struck and entered the Walmart Supercenter through the store’s home and pharmacy entrance of the building, which is located at 1200 N. Main Street.

The article, referenced from a Suffolk press release, further states: Suffolk Police and Suffolk Fire and Rescue responded and evacuated the building, according to a police department news release. The driver and passenger of the vehicle and one store employee were transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

