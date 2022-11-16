Red Robin Restaurant Unexpectedly Closes

Status remains unknown if the city’s sole Red Robin restaurant will remain shuttered.

Introduction

I have written previously about the Red Robin restaurant chain for NewsBreak. A previous article, June 20th’s “Plans For Red Robin Closings in 2022,” excerpted a February, 2022 piece from RestaurantClicks.com that directly addressed rumors of future closings. See here.

From the RestaurantClicks.com article: According to Nation’s Restaurant News, The Greenwood Village, Colorado-based company Red Robin was forced to permanently close a number of their locations which were already temporarily shut down due to Covid restrictions. But overall, the restaurant has crawled back to being profitable and experience-driven by taking new measures to bring customers in during a time when indoor dining isn’t the first thought on our minds.

Indeed, though the chain has regained profitability, closures continue on a case-by-case basis. Primarily these closures are for strategic reasons; on occasion, as with the example featured below, operational logistics are more heavily involved.

Per ScrapeHero.com: There are 513 Red Robin locations in the United States as of September 30, 2022. The state with the most number of Red Robin locations in the US is California, with 58 locations, which is about 11% of all Red Robin locations in the U.S.

Let us explore further.

Costco, 2022

A November 12th report from NewsTalkKGVO.com, “The End of Red Robin in Missoula?” details a surprising Montana closure of the stalwart location: A sign on the entrance of Missoula's Red Robin restaurant at Southgate Mall is informing diners that they are closed, apparently until further notice. The sign also informs the public that there is no timetable for when they will reopen. The sign reads as follows: “Sorry for the inconvenience due to staff shortage we will be close. At this time we do not have a Date Set of when we will be reopening we do apologize. Thank you, Management Team.”

Though it is unknown whether the restaurant will reopen, the reason given for the closure — a staff shortage — has become endemic in recent months with innumerable large chains, including restaurants as well as retail outlets and warehouse stores.

Conclusion

In the event of further updates on the Missoula Red Robin store closure, I will share them here on NewsBreak.

