Sweeping Changes Coming to Outback Steakhouse

The largest U.S. steakhouse chain, in terms of location count, is seeking to improve its food and service quality as announced by its parent company.

This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports.

I have written previously about the Outback Steakhouse restaurant chain for NewsBreak. My May 27th piece, “Plans For Outback Steakhouse Closings in 2022,” was written during a period where online rumors of the company’s “imminent” demise were rampant.

The article excerpted a February, 2022 piece from RestaurantClicks.com, entitled “The Truth Behind Rumors of Outback Steakhouse Closing,” that initially reported: They struggled to get customers in their door and accommodate spreading out the seating within the restaurant throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. To help this issue, Outback Steakhouse took out loans to get them through, expecting that business would go back to normal again soon. Unfortunately, the economy didn’t exactly boom back to life. If they default on the loan, it would be effectively declaring the bankruptcy of their business.

The company has not only managed to remain standing, however, it has improved its financial outlook. Part and parcel of this improvement are certain moves presently being undertaken by the company to increase profitability.

Per ScrapeHero.com: There are 693 Outback Steakhouse stores in the United States as of November 09, 2022. The state with the most number of Outback Steakhouse locations in the US is Florida, with 97 stores, which is about 14% of all Outback Steakhouse stores in the U.S.

Trade site NRN.com, in a recent report titled “Outback Steakhouse Parent Bloomin’ Brands Leans Into Tech For Kitchen, Service and Sales,” details the aforementioned plans.

As excerpted from the article: Bloomin’ Brands Inc., parent to Outback Steakhouse and other casual-dining concepts, is updating technology in both the front and back of the house that it expects will improve service levels and food quality, executives said Friday… As part of this effort,” said David Deno, Bloomin’s CEO, on a third-quartering earnings call, “we continue to look for ways to simplify the business to improve execution and consistency.”

The article went on to state, regarding Outback Steakhouse specifically: At Outback, the company is rolling out new kitchen grills and ovens to improve food quality and productivity, he said. The new ovens are in about 35% of restaurants, he said. “We are also installing kitchen display systems for meal pacing and handheld technology for our servers,” he said. “We expect to complete the rollout of the handheld technology by the end of the year and the new cooking technology by the middle of next year.”

Other changes include increasing company visibility to younger patrons, by partnering with and using as spokespeople college athletes for marking purposes.

Conclusion

Outback Steakhouse is turning around from recent financial lows. In the event of updates to this story, I will post them here on NewsBreak.

Thank you for reading.