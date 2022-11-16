TikTok Influencers Expose Dollar General’s Ongoing Hidden One-Cent Sales

Joel Eisenberg

Embedded in the company’s app is a list of items on sale for a penny.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Il1fJ_0jCvMdY000
Dollar GeneralDollarGeneral.com

Author’s Note

This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: WOWKTV.com, TikTok, and The-Sun.com.

Introduction

I have written extensively on the Dollar General chain for NewsBreak, an entity that in recent months has born the brunt of consumer and safety-related challenges. See here for my most pertinent article on the matter, published on November 15.

The article excerpted a November 14th report by WOWKTV.com, entitled “Multiple Dollar General Stores Fail Second Inspections, Accused of Still Overcharging Customers,” that stated five central Ohio locations have continued to run afoul of the law for overcharging customers, ignoring prior warnings: Franklin County Auditor Michael Stinziano’s office announced Monday afternoon that five Dollar General stores failed a second inspection. The office claims that scanned prices for particular products were more expensive than the listed price.

Interestingly, though this transgression is now being scrutinized in Dollar General locations across the country, the chain also offers regular one-cent deals on some of its merchandise, though prices vary by city and state.

Let us explore further.

Dollar General, 2022

According to a November 13th article from The-Sun.com and verified via the Dollar General app, “Deep Discounts: I Found 32 Ounce Bottled Water at Dollar General For Only One Cent Each, a 99% Savings – But You Need to Act Fast,” the sales are ongoing but under the radar.

A TikTok influencer, madcouponingwithmads, found 10 items from Dollar General that costs one cent per item. The Dollar General penny sale began on Tuesday, November 8. The TikTok influencer recommended having the Dollar General app, so it is easier to track deals. "Not every store Penny's out on Tuesday, so you have to scan it in the app or check the UPC in the app to verify," the TikTok influencer said.

Though the sale week as covered in the report has concluded, Dollar General continues to run one-cent sales on a regular basis. The app is necessary to discover them, and to scan the UPC codes.

The article goes on to state: Taryn Blankenship, who goes by couponingwithtaryn on TikTok, said when an item is discontinued at Dollar General, it turns into a penny item. She explained that employees are supposed to pull the item but sometimes the items are overlooked and remain on the shelves. When that happens, shoppers are allowed to buy those items for a penny. Taryn shared several tricks to help you penny shop. She said she follows the Facebook group called Dollar General Penny Shopping, started by The Freebie Guy. Taryn said there are other groups which talk about penny shopping but she started with this group and found it to be helpful.

Conclusion

Dollar General may be in the midst of several safety and consumer-related controversies, as I’ve written about previously on NewsBreak, though they are also in the midst of a mass national expansion and frequently run sales, such as those covered in this article, under the radar.

In the event of related updates to this piece, I will share them on NewsBreak in a future article.

Thank you for reading.

