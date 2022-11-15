Laconia, NH

Family Dollar Store Closing Imminently

Joel Eisenberg

Another location is permanently shuttering, likely before year’s end.


Family DollarShutterstock

Author’s Note

This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: Laconia Daily Sun, Google.com, and Norwalk Reflector.

Introduction

I have written extensively about the Family Dollar chain for NewsBreak. My most recent article on the matter, “Family Dollar Location Unexpectedly Closing,” detailed news of a recent Ohio closure.

As excerpted from the article: According to the November 2nd Norwalk Reflector, in its report titled “Family Dollar Closing Whittlesey Avenue Location,” a long-standing Ohio store is set to close: Residents will have one less option soon when it comes to shopping at so-called "discount stores." The Family Dollar store located at 109 Whittlesey Ave. will close Dec. 3. Employees confirmed the store is closing and the company is searching for a new location to move into as soon as possible. The employees say the landlord, who also owns the neighboring store, plans to use the space for their business.

Lease issues such as this are somewhat common in terms of leased locations, though strategic closings are more so.

On the heels of this unexpected closure comes news of another, that does appear strategic in nature.

Let us explore further.

Family Dollar, 2022

According to a recent report from New Hampshire’s Laconia Daily Sun, entitled “Downtown Family Dollar is Closing Soon,” the company’s Laconia store is expected to imminently shutter: Family Dollar's downtown location is scheduled to close its doors soon, according to people familiar with the matter. The store may close as soon as December… According to an employee, the Laconia store was not making enough revenue. Instead, the store will close and employees will be offered positions to help prop up the Meredith location. Family Dollar was purchased by rival Dollar Tree in 2015. In 2019, 200 stores were scheduled for rebranding, and 1,000 were set to sell adult beverages after undergoing renovations.

No official word has been offered by the company in terms of reason, it should be noted, but the rationale as mentioned by the anonymous employee referenced above appears to be the most likely explanation.

Conclusion

As of the time of this writing, the two closures as listed above appear to be neither related, nor emblematic of plans for mass shutterings.

As ever, in the event of further Family Dollar closings, or updates to this story, I will share the information here on NewsBreak.

Thank you for reading.

