40-Year-Old Sizzler Location Unexpectedly Closes

The company, which had previously filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, has permanently shuttered one of its remaining 90-plus restaurants.

Sizzler Shutterstock

Author’s Note

This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: Wikipedia.org, Sizzler.com, and RGI.com.

Introduction

Wikipedia features a comprehensive and well-attributed overview of the Sizzler restaurant chain: Sizzler USA Restaurants, Inc., doing business as Sizzler, is a United States-based restaurant chain with headquarters in Mission Viejo, California, with locations mainly in California, plus some in the nearby states of Washington, Arizona, Nevada, New Mexico, Idaho, Utah, Oregon, Alasks and Puerto Rico. It is known for steak, seafood, and salad bar items.

The page goes on to state: In September 2020, Sizzler USA, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy due to the COVID-19 pandemic hurting sales. The bankruptcy filing does not affect the similarly named Collins Foods affiliated restaurants that are located outside of the United States.

The company was founded in 1958. At its peak, Sizzler had more than 270 locations throughout the United States.

Per the Sizzler website, today the entity’s current location count is just under 100. On November 14th, however, came word of an unexpected Nevada closure that will further impact that number.

Let us explore.

Sizzler, 2022

According to a November 14th story from RGI.com, “Sizzler Steakhouse in Sparks Shutters Unexpectedly After 40 Years in Business,” word of the closure came as a surprise to the restaurant’s regular customers.

As excerpted from the article: Sizzler, a national steakhouse chain with nearly 100 restaurants, has unexpectedly shuttered its Sparks location. A sign on the door of 15 E Prater Way store in Sparks announced to dismayed diners that the Sizzler had permanently closed: "We are extremely grateful for all of our guests' and crew members' support for over 40 years here in Sparks."

No official reason has yet been announced by the company, and there is at present no indication that other locations are in the process of being closed, permanently or otherwise.

Conclusion

It should be noted the aforementioned bankruptcy was on the part of Sizzler’s 14 company-owned restaurants, not its franchised restaurants in the U.S., as also referenced in the RGI.com piece.

Though the company has been beset by financial challenges in recent years, to reiterate no further company announcements — in terms of individual location status — has been made.

In the event of further updates on this matter, I will share them here on NewsBreak.

Thank you for reading.