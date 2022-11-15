List of Dollar General Stores Failing Second Inspection as Stores Continue to Overcharge Customers

On the heels of a lawsuit, the company continues to be accused of flaunting consumer protection laws.

Author’s Note

This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: U.S. Department of Labor, WOWKTV.com, and Google.com.

Introduction

I have written extensively for NewsBreak about the Dollar General chain, a company that has continued to run afoul of safety and consumer regulations in recent years.

My November 9th piece, “Update: U.S. Government Cites Dollar General For Further Safety Violations. Compliance or Closings Expected,” detailed numerous such citations over the past few months, none of which at the time of reporting had been cured.

Per a November 1st U.S. Department of Labor press release as excepted in the article, “Profit Over People: Alarming Trend Continues at Dollar General Stores Where Seven Southeast Inspections Again Find Willful Violations,” risk of forced closures on the part of the company are continuing until they comply with issued citations.

From the release: Less than one month after the U.S. Department of Labor cited Dollar General Corp. and Dolgencorp LLC with more than $1.6 million in penalties for putting its workers’ safety at risk, federal inspectors have issued citations for similar violations at store locations in Alabama, Florida and Georgia, and added $2,777,640 in proposed penalties now owed by one of the nation’s largest discount retailers.

Safety issues, however, are not the only legal matters presently challenging the company. As for consumer-related issues, those relative to continual illegal overpricing has already triggered a lawsuit in one state hit particularly hard by that practice.

Let us explore further.

Dollar General, 2022

According to a November 14th report by WOWKTV.com, entitled “Multiple Dollar General Stores Fail Second Inspections, Accused of Still Overcharging Customers,” five central Ohio locations have continued to run afoul of the law for overcharging customers, ignoring prior warnings:

Franklin County Auditor Michael Stinziano’s office announced Monday afternoon that five Dollar General stores failed a second inspection. The office claims that scanned prices for particular products were more expensive than the listed price.

The five stores named by Stinziano’s office include:

5001 Chatterton Rd., Truro Township

4868 W. Broad St., Prairie Township

618 Schrock Rd., Westerville

3065 Broadway, Grove City

3170 Lambert Rd., Pleasant Township

The chain now risks a lawsuit by the state of Ohio, and the matter is presently being scrutinized as emblematic of a larger, nationwide issue as a targeted Google search will verify.

Indeed, as the WOWKTV.com article further states: This announcement comes nearly two weeks after Attorney General Dave Yost filed a lawsuit in Butler County claiming the Tennessee-based company deceived customers using bait-and-switch tactics, in violation of Ohio’s consumer protection laws. Yost’s office said it has received pricing complaints from Dollar General customers in Cuyahoga, Franklin, Highland, Lucas, Madison, Richland, Summit and Trumbull counties.

Conclusion

I will continue to update readers on this and related company noncompliance matters here, on NewsBreak, as new reports surface.

Thank you for reading.