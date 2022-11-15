Nordstrom Rack Location Permanently Closes

Joel Eisenberg

The decision was reportedly not expected by the store’s longtime customers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ISFVa_0jBPmEWg00
Nordstrom RackShutterstock

Author’s Note

This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: RetailDive.com, CNBC.com, and StarTribune.com.

Introduction

I have written previously about the Nordstrom Rack chain for NewsBreak. My July 16th article on the chain, “Plans For Nordstrom Rack Location Closings in 2022,” focused on the then-current outlook for the perennial chain by launching with an excerpt from RetailDive.com’s February 28, 2022 piece, “What Happened to Nordstrom Rack?

As excerpted from RetailDive.com: Nordstrom executives have long maintained that their off-price business introduces new shoppers to its full-line stores and compounds sales when customers shop both. The company reports on its fourth quarter and full year tomorrow, and observers are watching its Rack results closely because, lately, the business has been stumbling. Rather than boosting the company’s overall performance as it has done for years, Rack sales declined when compared to 2019 in each of the quarters the company has reported so far.

The report in question went on to show a comparative quarter and yearly decline. This year’s second quarter numbers, per CNBC.com, appear to continue that trend, which has resulted in a glut of inventory, though the company has not announced any widespread closures to compensate for the overage.

However, this week has come news of a largely unexpected individual closure of a prime Nordstorm Rack location.

Let us explore.

Nordstrom Rack, 2022

According to StarTribune.com’s November 14th report, ”Nordstrom Rack Will Close at IDS Center in Downtown Minneapolis,” the longstanding store is set to close on November 16.

As excerpted from the report: Nordstrom Inc. will close its Nordstrom Rack store at the IDS Center in downtown Minneapolis later this week, the company said Monday, saying it could serve the Twin Cities better with its other stores. "We believe we're best able to serve customers in the Minneapolis market by focusing on our nearby Nordstrom and Nordstrom Rack locations, as well as online," the company said in a statement. The store's last day of business will be Friday.

As with innumerable individual closures of popular chain stores, the decision to shutter Nordstrom Rack’s IDS Center was strategic in nature.

The article goes on to state: Nordstrom opened the Rack location at IDS in September 2017, taking up 39,000 square feet of space on two floors. It was the only two-story Nordstrom Rack in the market and employed 75 people when it first opened. The store stayed open through the pandemic even as the number of people in downtown offices plunged to near nothing. Its exterior experienced some damage in protests against the police in summer 2020.

Conclusion

In the event of further updates on the matter, inclusive of further store closings — or openings — I will share the news here, on NewsBreak.

Thank you for reading.

