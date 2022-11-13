Alleged Dollar General Employee Claims on TikTok That Company Offer of a 50-Cent Raise Was a “Slap in the Face”

The promotion was not worth the minuscule hourly raise in pay, she argued.

Author’s Note

This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: TikTok, ScrapeHero.com, Forbes.com, MacroTrends.net, U.S. Department of Labor, and DailyDot.com.

Introduction

Dollar General is the largest brick and mortar retail market in the U.S. in terms of location count, and among the highest such revenue generators on a national level.

Per ScrapeHero.com: There are 18,731 Dollar General retail stores in the United States as of October 30, 2022. The state with the most number of Dollar General locations in the US is Texas, with 1,750 retail stores, which is about 9% of all Dollar General retail stores in the U.S.

As for revenue, MacroTrends.net reported the following: Dollar General revenue for the quarter ending July 31, 2022 was $9.426B, a 8.97% increase year-over-year. Dollar General revenue for the twelve months ending July 31, 2022 was $35.346B, a 4.99% increase year-over-year. Dollar General annual revenue for 2022 was $34.22B, a 1.4% increase from 2021.

Further, a May 20th piece from Forbes.com, entitled “How Dollar General Is Spreading Like Hot Gossip In Tiny Towns Across The Country,” which referenced a small town in Kentucky as the answer to its titular question: With a speed seldom seen in the retail landscape, residents of Olive Hill went from one Dollar General to, figuratively at least, not being able to throw a rock without hitting one. Few other options exist. The closest Walmart or Kroger is 20 miles away, a costly trip when gas prices have soared past $4.20 a gallon. Residents are already struggling to stretch paychecks that average $28,000 a year, with a quarter of the population living below the poverty line.

In an era of grave inflation for many, financial issues have become a primary nationwide concern. For those who live paycheck to paycheck, affording luxuries other than housing is a near-implausibility.

Dollar General, according to innumerable financial metrics, is an immensely well-performing company (despite recent OSHA controversies that you can read about here per the U.S. Department of Labor).

Why then, has an alleged employee recently taken to TikTok to publicly air financial grievances?

Let us explore further.

Controversy

According to a recent article published on DailyDot.com, “Slap in the Face’: Worker Says She Was Offered 50-Cent Raise at Dollar General,” said employee was offended at the raise offered: In a TikTok with over 46,000 viewers, user Timberly Price (@timberlyprice), who says she works at both Dollar General and Subway, seeks advice after her boss at Dollar General allegedly offered her a 50-cent promotion.

The TikTok video is embedded in the article. Price says her boss offered to terminate her on “good terms” if she didn’t take the promotion.

The article further stated: In the video, Price claims she was offered a keyholder position at her job but that she put off the decision because her boss said she wouldn’t get a big raise. “I asked her what the raise would be, and she said ‘not much,’ so I was expecting maybe a $2, $3 raise because I only make $9,” Price recalls. She alleges her boss made the decision for her by “bumping her in the system” and that she was told she would get “a 50-cent raise,” to which she objected and reminded her boss she only said “she would think about it.”

Price also said she has been pressured and badmouthed at work for being resistant, yet has elected to not take the promotion. Public response, meanwhile, appears firmly on the side of Price.

Present employment status is unknown.

Conclusion

In the event of further updates to this story, I will share them here on NewsBreak.

Thank you for reading.

Comments / 461


