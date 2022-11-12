Good Samaritan TikToker Suspended From Job Helping Elderly Walmart Retiree Pay Off Mortgage

The young man was suspended with pay from his job after helping a woman keep her house via a GoFundMe fundraiser.

Nola Carpenter and Devan Bonagura Instagram.com, Devan Bonagura‘s account

Author’s Note

This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: NJ.com, Instagram.com, and Insider.com.

Introduction

I have written extensively about the Walmart chain for NewsBreak, primarily regarding company business matters. What follows is something different.

This current story is ongoing, and appears to be headed towards a happy ending for both parties involved due to public feedback.

Controversy

A November 11th article published by NJ.com, entitled "Walmart Break Room TikTok Sparks $175K GoFundMe For 81-Year-Old Worker," helped spread word of a new viral TikTok video that has caused both plaudits and consternation with the public.

As excerpted from the article, in which the TikTok video is embedded: Nola Carpenter didn’t know she was being videoed in a break room at the Hackettstown Walmart last week by a young man who had just started a job inside the store selling phones for third-party retailer OSL. She and Devan Bonagura chatted briefly. Bonagura, of Budd Lake, posted a 15-second TikTok video of Carpenter resting with the caption, “Life shouldn’t be this hard…,” accompanied by a sad face emoji and melancholy acoustics. It quickly racked up millions of views - it was nearing 27 million as of Friday - and commenters clambered for a way to help.

Insider.com's November 9th piece on the matter, "A TikToker Raised Nearly $170,000 For an Older Walmart Worker So She Could Pay Off Her Mortgage and Retire," contained further information on what has quickly evolved into a human interest story: TikToker Dbon973_ — real name Devan Bonagura — recently posted a November 3 TikTok of a Walmart worker, identified by her nametag as Nola, as she sat alone in the Walmart break room. (Bonagura later said he didn't work at Walmart but for a third-party company that sells products at the retailer)... "I saw that you're a very hard worker, obviously," he told the woman. "We are all super proud of you, and we wanted to offer you the $110,000 that has been raised for you."

The article further stated: "I'd accept it, but I'd still have to work until I get the other $60,000 paid off the house," she told him, seemingly nonplussed at the donations raised. She agreed that the sum would help, noting that the mortgage would "go way down" and it wouldn't "take long now" to save up the remaining amount.

Walmart's average wage is $19 for hourly workers, and saving $60,000 would likely have required Nola to work several additional years. Regardless, the effort has paid of and the full dollar amount has since been raised.

Conclusion

For his part, Bonagura's suspension has been largely excoriated by both the public and the press. Carpenter, in the meantime, will be able to keep her house based on his efforts.

Thank you for reading.