Winn-Dixie Location Permanently Closed

Joel Eisenberg

Damage from Hurricane Ian is considered too extensive for rebuilding purposes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EO7Nw_0j7dGNqE00
Winn-DixieWinnDixie.com

Author’s Note

This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, and YourSun.com.

Introduction

Wikipedia features a highly-attributed and comprehensive overview of the Winn-Dixie grocery chain, which was founded in 1925 and has become nationally known, in part, due to its memorable advertising.

As excerpted from the page: Winn-Dixie is known for its private label Chek brand soft drinks, which are produced in over 20 different flavors plus diet and caffeine-free varieties… In its advertising and print media, Winn-Dixie used slogans such as “We’re Right For You” starting in 1984, “America’s Supermarket” from 1986 until 2001, “The Real Deal” from 2002 to 2004, and since 2018, “It’s a Winn Win!” Winn-Dixie has also been known for its use of the brand promises of "Fresh Checked Every Day" for its Jacksonville, Florida locations, "Getting Better All The Time" in its locations in Central Florida, "El Sabor De Tu País", or "The Flavor Of Your Country", in its Miami area stores, and "Local Flavor Since 1956" in its Louisiana area stores.

According to ScrapeHero.com’s most-current location statistics: There are 540 WinnDixie retail stores in the United States as of October 31, 2022. The state with the most number of WinnDixie locations in the US is Florida, with 454 retail stores, which is about 84% of all WinnDixie retail stores in the U.S.

In recent days, however, that count will have decreased by one, due to untenable damage caused to a Florida location by Hurricane Ian.

Let us explore further.

Costco, 2022

According to a November 11th report by YourSun.com, “North Port Winn-Dixie Won’t Reopen, Parent Company Says,” the hurricane caused unsustainable damage: The Winn-Dixie supermarket on Tamiami Trail, North Port — damaged by Hurricane Ian and closed since September — will not reopen, corporate officials said Tuesday. Southeastern Grocers Inc., the parent company of Winn-Dixie stores, said in October that the store would be closed indefinitely and the company was assessing the “extensive storm damages” caused by the storm and subsequent flood waters. The entrance to the store, at 14275 S Tamiami Trail, has been blocked off with large “closed” signs at the door. Following the storm, city officials marked the building as “condemned and unsafe.”

The article went on to quote a company executive, who stated in an email to The Sun that the decision to permanently shutter the store was not made lightly.

Conclusion

Though Winn-Dixie has survived bankruptcies in its past, according to most financial metrics as reported online it is presently a healthy entity, and the Florida closing — due to safety issues resulting from Hurricane Ian — is not representative of any announced plans to close further stores.

In the event of updates on the Florida location closing, I will report them here on NewsBreak.

Thank you for reading.

