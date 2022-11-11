Long-Awaited Cracker Barrel Scheduled For Opening

This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: Wikipedia.org, KissElPaso.com, Cracker Barrel Media Relations, and ScrapeHero.com.

Introduction

I have written extensively about the popular Cracker Barrel chain for NewsBreak. Of late, these articles have tipped to the negative, detailing alleged recurrences of discrimination-related issues, as in “Self-Identified Cracker Barrel Employees Share TikTok Videos Accusing Company of Discriminatory Practices,” or online rumors regarding the company based on strategic location closures, as reported in “Fact-Check: Plans For Cracker Barrel Closings in 2023.”

Today brings news that is reportedly a substantial positive for locals: A long-awaited new Texas-based Cracker Barrel restaurant now has a scheduled opening date.

Let us explore further.

Costco, 2022

Wikipedia features a well-attributed and comprehensive overview of the Cracker Barrel restaurant chain: Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc., doing business as simply Cracker Barrel, is an American chain of restaurant and gift stores with a Southern country theme. The company was founded by Dan Evins in 1969. Its first store was in Lebanon, Tennessee; the corporate offices are located at a different facility in the same city. The chain's stores were at first positioned near Interstate Highway exits in the Southeastern and Midwestern United States, but expanded across the country during the 1990s and 2000s.

According to a November 10th report from KissElPaso.com, “Eastlake Cracker Barrel Is (Finally) Opening – December Date Set,” news of the long-awaited Texas opening has been welcomed across-the-board.

As excerpted from the article: El Pasoans who have been waiting for the Cracker Barrel in Eastlake to start serving up the eats are going to get an early Christmas present. After various delays, the newest location finally gets an opening date – and this opening date is set in stone… According to Cracker Barrel Media Relations, the official public opening date is Monday, December 5. The doors will open at 7 a.m. The new 10,000-plus square-foot restaurant, including the Old Country Store and widely recognized front porch with rockers, will accommodate 170 hungry guests.

Per ScrapeHero.com, the following represents a current location count for the Golden Corral chain prior to the new addition: There are 664 Cracker Barrel stores in the United States as of November 01, 2022. The state with the most number of Cracker Barrel locations in the US is Florida, with 60 stores, which is about 9% of all Cracker Barrel stores in the U.S.

Conclusion

Cracker Barrel, as with most any other large restaurant chain, will likely continue to open — and shutter — locations for strategic reasons.

As ever, in the event of pertinent updates I will share them here on NewsBreak.

# Texas# Cracker Barrel# Business# Money# Restaurant

