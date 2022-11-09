Self-Identified Cracker Barrel Employees Share TikTok Videos Accusing Company of Discriminatory Practices

Joel Eisenberg

The videos share alleged “code words” for discriminatory labeling of restaurant customers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rhvfl_0j4bt4ca00
Cracker BarreliStock

Author’s Note

This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: Wikipedia.org and TheDailyMeal.com.

Introduction

The popular Cracker Barrel restaurant chain, founded in 1969, has experienced its share of controversies over its many years of operation. Wikipedia features a comprehensive and fully-attributed page on the company that addresses previous complaints of customer discrimination.

As excerpted from the entity’s Wikipedia page: In July 1999, a discrimination lawsuit was filed against Cracker Barrel by a group of former employees, who claimed that the company had discriminated against them on the grounds of race. In December 2001, twenty-one of the restaurant's customers, represented by the same attorneys, filed a separate lawsuit, alleging racial discrimination in its treatment of guests. Regarding both accusations, Cracker Barrel officials disputed the claims and stated that the company was committed to fair treatment of its employees and customers.

The page goes on to state: In 2004, an investigation by the U.S. Justice Department found evidence that Cracker Barrel had been segregating customer seating by race; seating or serving white customers before seating or serving black customers; providing inferior service to black customers, and allowing white servers to refuse to serve black customers. The Justice Department determined that the firm had violated Title II of the Civil Rights Act of 1964. The company was required to sign a five-year agreement to introduce "effective nondiscrimination policies and procedures."

Though individual incidents have continued to occur, Cracker Barrel has for at least the past two decades attempted to right its image in this regard. The company presently is a member of the Corporate Advisory Board for the Texas Conference of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP), and is a corporate sponsor of the NAACP Leadership 500 Summit.

As the Wikipedia article continues to explain and attribute, the company’s past policies and legal issues as it regarded the LGBTQ+ community has been equally problematic.

However, to reiterate, in recent years the company has laudably cleaned up its image and business practice in this regard, but newer concerns are arising on social media that are effectively returning these controversies to the public consciousness.

Let us explore.

Cracker Barrel, 2022

According to a November 9th report from TheDailyMeal.com, “The Cracker Barrel Word Scandal You May Not Be Aware Of,” such behind-the-scenes practices may be continuing: One former employee alleged that the Cracker Barrel location she worked at used code words to profile Black customers. According to the TikTok video in question, some Cracker Barrel employees used a seemingly harmless term to describe Black customers in a derogatory way. Not every rumor about Cracker Barrel is based in truth — per Politifact, a rumor that the Cracker Barrel logo depicts a whip has been debunked, for instance. But in this case, a number of TikTok commenters claimed they'd witnessed similar discriminatory actions, both at Cracker Barrel and at other restaurant chains.

As for a specific example of a code word alleged to have been utilized: TikTok user @cinamnhoney, a self-identified former Cracker Barrel hostess, posted a video in March exposing the racist coded language that was allegedly used among her fellow employees. The clips opens with a video captioned, "me, a hostess at Cracker Barrel, wondering how every employee knew a table was full of Canadians even though they didn't have a telling accent." It then cuts to a rotating block of text that claims "Canadian" was how her coworkers discreetly profiled Black patrons.

The article claims other employees, of unknown current status, have backed up similar claims.

Note: For a further overview of the company’s prior discrimination-related controversies, TheDailyMeal.com piece features a followup section on the same webpage that includes much of the information shared on the above Wikipedia page.

Conclusion

The company has publicly stated they have not yet identified the employees in question, nor have they completed an investigation.

In the event of pertinent updates to this matter, I will post them here on NewsBreak.

Thank you for reading.

