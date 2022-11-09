In-Store Netflix Shops Open in Walmart Locations Nationwide

Licensing deal will see Netflix hubs appearing in more than 2400 Walmart locations before the winter holidays.

Introduction

On October 11th, 2021, Corporate.Walmart.com announced the company’s new deal with Netflix, in a blog written by Jeff Evans, the CEO of Baby Vida, and entitled “Walmart and Netflix Team Up for Exclusive New Retail Hub That Will Bring Popular Stories to Life.”

The blog stated: Through this new partnership, Walmart will not only offer products that bring the imagination of Netflix creators into reality, but Walmart customers and Netflix superfans will also find a new, exciting entertainment destination. The Netflix Hub brings together some of its most popular shows in its first digital storefront with a national retailer, and we’re proud to partner with them on this new adventure that will let our customers dive even deeper into their favorite stories and characters.

Now, as we approach 2023, the extent of that licensing deal is being further defined.

Let us explore.

Netflix and Walmart, 2022

On November 8th, Forbes.com published “Walmart Is Now A Hub For Netflix Merch. Will More Hookups Follow?” that discussed the aforementioned deal.

As excerpted from the article: Walmart will open Netflix Hub shops selling merchandise from the streaming platform’s films and television series in more than 2,400 U.S. stores as it seeks to build on an online-only deal introduced last October. “The Hub promises to bring fans closer to the shows and movies they love,” said Frank Barbieri, VP, content and digital, Walmart U.S., in a blog entry. “Walmart customers will find even more music, apparel, collectibles, games and seasonal items from all their favorite shows and films including ‘Stranger Things,’ ‘Squid Game,’ ‘The Witcher,’ ‘Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio,’ ‘Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery’ and more.”

The blog entry referenced above was published on October 27th by Corporate.Walmart.com, and is titled “Walmart and Netflix Premiere In-Store Expansion of Popular Netflix Hub.”

From the blog, written by Frank Barbieri, Vice President Content and Digital, Walmart U.S.: Walmart will also offer a new low-price Netflix Streaming Gift Card. This grants customers the opportunity to stream trending favorites without needing a credit or debit card. Never miss out on a "Have you seen ____ on Netflix!?” conversation again. And don’t forget the snacks! The Hub is bringing a bit of the movie-watching experience home through curated Concession Kits. From popcorn and confectionary to collectible cups, we've created curated kits with everything customers need to amplify the couch-centric viewing experience.

Ongoing offerings, including merchandise, are expected to be extensive and rolled out in its present phase before Thanksgiving.

Conclusion

The licensing agreement has so far been looked upon favorably by executives and customers of both companies, as targeted Google and social media searches validate.

Thank you for reading.