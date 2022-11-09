In-Store Netflix Shops Open in Walmart Locations Nationwide

Joel Eisenberg

Licensing deal will see Netflix hubs appearing in more than 2400 Walmart locations before the winter holidays.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18VwoY_0j4WDmkk00
Walmart and NetflixCorporate.Walmart.com

Author’s Note

This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: Forbes.com, Corporate.Walmart.com, and Google.com.

Introduction

On October 11th, 2021, Corporate.Walmart.com announced the company’s new deal with Netflix, in a blog written by Jeff Evans, the CEO of Baby Vida, and entitled “Walmart and Netflix Team Up for Exclusive New Retail Hub That Will Bring Popular Stories to Life.”

The blog stated: Through this new partnership, Walmart will not only offer products that bring the imagination of Netflix creators into reality, but Walmart customers and Netflix superfans will also find a new, exciting entertainment destination. The Netflix Hub brings together some of its most popular shows in its first digital storefront with a national retailer, and we’re proud to partner with them on this new adventure that will let our customers dive even deeper into their favorite stories and characters.

Now, as we approach 2023, the extent of that licensing deal is being further defined.

Let us explore.

Netflix and Walmart, 2022

On November 8th, Forbes.com published “Walmart Is Now A Hub For Netflix Merch. Will More Hookups Follow?” that discussed the aforementioned deal.

As excerpted from the article: Walmart will open Netflix Hub shops selling merchandise from the streaming platform’s films and television series in more than 2,400 U.S. stores as it seeks to build on an online-only deal introduced last October. “The Hub promises to bring fans closer to the shows and movies they love,” said Frank Barbieri, VP, content and digital, Walmart U.S., in a blog entry. “Walmart customers will find even more music, apparel, collectibles, games and seasonal items from all their favorite shows and films including ‘Stranger Things,’ ‘Squid Game,’ ‘The Witcher,’ ‘Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio,’ ‘Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery’ and more.”

The blog entry referenced above was published on October 27th by Corporate.Walmart.com, and is titled “Walmart and Netflix Premiere In-Store Expansion of Popular Netflix Hub.”

From the blog, written by Frank Barbieri, Vice President Content and Digital, Walmart U.S.: Walmart will also offer a new low-price Netflix Streaming Gift Card. This grants customers the opportunity to stream trending favorites without needing a credit or debit card. Never miss out on a "Have you seen ____ on Netflix!?” conversation again. And don’t forget the snacks! The Hub is bringing a bit of the movie-watching experience home through curated Concession Kits. From popcorn and confectionary to collectible cups, we've created curated kits with everything customers need to amplify the couch-centric viewing experience.

Ongoing offerings, including merchandise, are expected to be extensive and rolled out in its present phase before Thanksgiving.

Conclusion

The licensing agreement has so far been looked upon favorably by executives and customers of both companies, as targeted Google and social media searches validate.

In the event of pertinent updates to this story, I will share them here on NewsBreak.

Thank you for reading.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Walmart# Netflix# Business# Money# Licensing

Comments / 1

Published by

I am an award-winning author, screenwriter for film and television, and producer. My mission on News Break is to share socially important perspectives on both culture and pop-culture. Member of PEN America, and the WGA.

Northridge, CA
116936 followers

More from Joel Eisenberg

Good Samaritan TikToker Suspended From Job Helping Elderly Walmart Retiree Pay Off Mortgage

The young man was suspended with pay from his job after helping a woman keep her house via a GoFundMe fundraiser. Nola Carpenter and Devan BonaguraInstagram.com, Devan Bonagura‘s account.

Read full story
431 comments

Winn-Dixie Location Permanently Closed

Damage from Hurricane Ian is considered too extensive for rebuilding purposes. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, and YourSun.com.

Read full story
6 comments
Texas State

Long-Awaited Cracker Barrel Scheduled For Opening

Construction nears completion for an announced December 5th opening. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, KissElPaso.com, Cracker Barrel Media Relations, and ScrapeHero.com.

Read full story
4 comments
Arizona State

Dollar General Store Temporarily Closes

No one was injured in a fire that gutted store inventory. The location plans to reopen in short order, and is the latest in a series of recent conflagrations that have plagued the company.

Read full story
134 comments

Mother of Alleged Dollar General Employee Claims on Viral TikTok Video That Company Forced Son to Work For Free

This complaint is the latest labor-related issue to challenge the beleaguered superchain. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Distractify.com, DailyDot.com, and The U.S. Department of Labor.

Read full story
272 comments
California State

Update: List of Announced 2022 Macy’s Closures

As a company announcement remains pending for the next round of Macy’s mass closures, at least one store not on the upcoming list is permanently shuttering. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:USAToday.com, BestLifeOnline.com, and Fox2Now.com.

Read full story
7 comments

Self-Identified Cracker Barrel Employees Share TikTok Videos Accusing Company of Discriminatory Practices

The videos share alleged “code words” for discriminatory labeling of restaurant customers. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org and TheDailyMeal.com.

Read full story
666 comments

Breakthrough High Blood Pressure Treatment With No Side Effects Reported

The discovery, successful in ongoing testing, is targeted to patients with otherwise uncontrollable blood pressure. Further testing continues prior to expected FDA approval. What follows is based on science and accredited media reports. No medical advice is offered herein on the part of the author, as it is imperative for anyone concerned with matters related to this article to visit their doctor. All listed statements within this article are fully-attributed to the following outlets:Heart.org, News.Sky.com, and NBCNews.com.

Read full story
14 comments

Update: Facebook Parent Company Cuts Over 11,000 Jobs

Word of the expected Meta mass layoffs was reported late last week, days following recent Twitter cuts. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:WSJ.com and CNN.com.

Read full story
1 comments

Update: U.S. Government Cites Dollar General For Further Safety Violations. Compliance or Closings Expected.

The beleaguered company has been hit with a new round of citations, bringing current financial penalties to nearly $2.8 million. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:The U.S. Department of Labor.

Read full story
13 comments
Virginia State

Three Kroger Locations Unexpectedly, and Permanently, Closing

As a judge temporarily halts the Albertsons merger due to antitrust pressures, three locations are permanently shuttering. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:WOWKTV.com, WDTV.com, KREM.com, and FOX5Atlanta.com.

Read full story
44 comments

Alleged Walmart Employees Share Company Secrets on TikTok Videos

Individuals identifying themselves as current or former Walmart employees have taken to social media to expose company secrets. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:TikTok, DailyDot.com, Google.com, TellMeBest.com, and Reddit.com.

Read full story
8 comments

Facebook’s Parent Company Reported to be Notifying Employees of Mass Layoffs This Week, Days Following Musk Twitter Cuts

The layoffs are expected to be extensive. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:About.FB.com, BusinessInsider.com, Twitter.com, NYT.com, and WSJ.com.

Read full story
9 comments
Pittsburgh, PA

Walmart Store Temporarily Closes

The latest location closed for safety reasons will remain shuttered until clear, following a fire. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:WTAE.com, SelmaSun.com, and Corporate.Walmart.com.

Read full story
7 comments

Year in Review: Costco Changes in 2022 and Expectations For 2023

The company has undergone a host of changes as the new year beckons. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:MoneyTalksNews.com, EatThis.com, Audacy.com, and CustomerService.Costco.com.

Read full story
1 comments

Dollar General Assistant Manager’s TikTok Video Goes Viral, Says Stores Around the Country Are “Completely Overwhelmed”

The viral post follows numerous reports including U.S. Department of Labor citations, dangerous working conditions, and unsafe customer environments. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:DailyDot.com, The U.S. Department of Labor, and NYTimes.com.

Read full story
683 comments

Big Change Coming to Cracker Barrel Location

A new addition may represent a widespread change for the perennial company, as other locations may follow suit. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:CrackerBarrel.com, WHMI.com, and RestaurantBusinessOnline.com.

Read full story
177 comments

Sweeping Changes Announced By Dollar General For 2023

The company has confirmed a host of changes being undertaken as the new year beckons. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Forbes.com, BestLifeOnline.com, The-Sun.com, and the U.S. Department of Labor.

Read full story
69 comments

Dollar General Store Unexpectedly Closes Due to Health Inspection Failure

A moth infestation will keep the location closed until it passes an upcoming inspection. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:U.S. Department of Labor and GoErie.com.

Read full story
81 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy