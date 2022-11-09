Breakthrough High Blood Pressure Treatment With No Side Effects Reported

The discovery, successful in ongoing testing, is targeted to patients with otherwise uncontrollable blood pressure. Further testing continues prior to expected FDA approval.

Author’s Note

What follows is based on science and accredited media reports. No medical advice is offered herein on the part of the author, as it is imperative for anyone concerned with matters related to this article to visit their doctor. All listed statements within this article are fully-attributed to the following outlets: Heart.org, News.Sky.com, and NBCNews.com.

Introduction

Per Heart.org’s “The Facts About High Blood Pressure,” though high blood pressure is considered a “silent killer” it can be managed in most people:

Most of the time there are no obvious symptoms.

Certain physical traits and lifestyle choices can put you at a greater risk for high blood pressure.

When left untreated, the damage that high blood pressure does to your circulatory system is a significant contributing factor to heart attack, stroke and other health threats.

This is one time that the old adage, “An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure,” is particularly apt. It’s best to avoid high blood pressure altogether. Healthy lifestyle choices are a great place to start.

With proper treatment and management, you can control your blood pressure to help you live a long and healthy life.

An optimal blood pressure reading is 120/80.

Although high blood pressure can be largely treated, many individuals suffer from what’s considered to be “uncontrollable” high blood pressure that is largely resistant to medication.

To this group is offered the promise of a new medication, one that advance word has called a “potential milestone” treatment.

Let us explore further.

Medical Breakthroughs, 2022

According to a November 7th report published by News.Sky.com, “Hope For People With Untreatable High Blood Pressure After Trial on New Drug Baxdrostat,” this potential breakthrough has, to date, shown no side effects on behalf of test subjects.

As excerpted from the article: Those who took a new medicine during a clinical trial were found to have significantly lower blood pressure after other traditional medicines had failed. Baxdrostat works by preventing the body from making aldosterone, a hormone that helps to regulate the amount of salt in the body. "The results of this first-of-its-kind drug are exciting, although more testing is required before we can draw comparisons with any existing medications," said Professor Morris Brown, co-senior author and professor of endocrine hypertension at Queen Mary University of London.

The article goes on to state: Some 248 patients with "treatment-resistant" high blood pressure were given either a dummy drug - also known as a placebo - or varying doses of the drug for 12 weeks. The study, published in the New England Journal of Medicine, found that the blood pressure of people who received the highest dose fell by an average of 20 points.

NBCNews.com, in its piece entitled “New Drug May Help People With Uncontrolled High Blood Pressure,” elaborates on the matter: Around 10 million people in the U.S. have a type of hypertension that puts them at increased risk of strokes and heart attacks, but doesn't respond to available medicines, study co-author Dr. Morris Brown, a professor of endocrine hypertension at the Queen Mary University of London, told NBC News. Overall, 20% to 30% of adults experience high blood pressure, Brown said in an email. Uncontrolled hypertension accounts for 5% to 10% of all people with hypertension… The new medication gets around that problem by blocking an enzyme the body needs to produce aldosterone.

Conclusion

It is imperative to reiterate that testing continues on this matter, and FDA approval, though expected when the drug is considered ready for that step of the process, has not yet been issued.

Thank you for reading.