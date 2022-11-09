Update: Facebook Parent Company Cuts Over 11,000 Jobs

Joel Eisenberg

Word of the expected Meta mass layoffs was reported late last week, days following recent Twitter cuts.

Meta and Facebook LogoMeta Platforms

Author’s Note

This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: WSJ.com and CNN.com.

Introduction

On November 7th, NewsBreak published “Facebook’s Parent Company Reported to be Notifying Employees of Mass Layoffs This Week, Days Following Musk Twitter Cuts,” my article detailing expected forthcoming company cuts.

The article excerpted a November 6 Wall Street Journal report, which broke the news of expected Meta cuts. Its article, “Meta is Preparing to Notify Employees of Large-Scale Layoffs This Week,” stated: Meta Platforms is planning to begin large-scale layoffs this week, according to people familiar with the matter, in what could be the largest round in a recent spate of tech job cuts after the industry’s rapid growth during the pandemic. The layoffs are expected to affect many thousands of employees and an announcement is planned to come as soon as Wednesday, according to the people. Meta reported more than 87,000 employees at the end of September.

The Wall Street Journal article went on to report company officials already told employees to cancel nonessential travel beginning this week.

Today, news broke of over 11,000 layoffs issued by the company, representing over 13% of its workforce.

Let us explore further.

Meta, 2022

This morning, CNN.com published “Facebook Parent Company Meta Will Lay Off 11,000 Employees,” that reported the following: Facebook parent company Meta on Wednesday said it is laying off 11,000 employees, marking the most significant job cuts in the tech giant’s history. The job cuts come as Meta confronts a range of challenges to its core business and makes an uncertain and costly bet on pivoting to the metaverse. It also comes amid a spate of layoffs at other tech firms in recent months as the high-flying sector reacts to high inflation, rising interest rates and fears of a looming recession.

One of the tech firms referenced includes Elon Musk’s Twitter, which recently laid-off approximately 50% of its workforce, though some have been hired back.

Meta owner Mark Zuckerberg wrote, regarding his own mass layoffs: “Today I’m sharing some of the most difficult changes we’ve made in Meta’s history,” CEO Mark Zuckerberg wrote in a blog post to employees. “I’ve decided to reduce the size of our team by about 13% and let more than 11,000 of our talented employees go.”

Whether further Meta cuts are expected is as yet unknown.

Conclusion

As changes abound, social media pundits are debating recent changes to their favorite platforms and the likely efficacy thereof.

In the event of pertinent updates to these matters — as it regards both Meta and other tech firms — I will share them here on NewsBreak.

Thank you for reading.

