Update: U.S. Government Cites Dollar General For Further Safety Violations. Compliance or Closings Expected.

Joel Eisenberg

The beleaguered company has been hit with a new round of citations, bringing current financial penalties to nearly $2.8 million.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rZ68N_0j4KUA1H00
Dollar GeneraliStock

Author’s Note

This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: The U.S. Department of Labor.

Introduction

I write extensively about the Dollar General chain for NewsBreak. My October 22nd article, ”U.S. Government Cites Dollar General For Multiple Safety Violations. Compliance or Closings Expected,” is particularly relevant to this current piece.

The article excerpted an urgent press release, dated October 17th, from the U.S. Department of Labor. Titled “Updated: Inspections Find Dollar General Continues to DIscount Safety as Violations, Penalties Pile Up For Blocked Exits, Unsafe Storage Areas,” financial penalties facing the company as of two weeks ago were currently approaching nearly $1.7 million, and since 2017 nearly $10 million.

From the release: Dollar General Corp. and Dolgencorp LLC – operator of more than 18,000 Dollar General discount stores in 47 states – has again ignored federal workplace safety standards, this time identified during inspections at four locations in Alabama, Florida and Georgia. The company faces $1,682,302 in proposed penalties after these inspections, a portion of the more than $9.6 million in total initial penalties the company has received since 2017.

The release went on to state: The U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration conducted inspections in April 2022 in Mobile and Grove Hill, Alabama; Tampa, Florida; and Dewy Rose, Georgia. Inspectors cited the retailer for four willful and 10 repeat violations for failing to keep receiving and storage areas clean and orderly, and stacking materials in an unsafe manner. These violations exposed workers to hazards associated with slips, trips and being struck-by objects.

In recent days, however, company violations — and fines — have dramatically increased.

Let us explore further.

Dollar General, 2022

On November 1st, two weeks following the above release, Dol.gov (website for the U.S. Department of Labor) issued a new press release, “Profit Over People: Alarming Trend Continues at Dollar General Stores Where Seven Southeast Inspections Again Find Willful Violations,” that illustrates continued risk of forced closures on the part of the company until they comply with the issued citations.

As excerpted from the new release: Less than one month after the U.S. Department of Labor cited Dollar General Corp. and Dolgencorp LLC with more than $1.6 million in penalties for putting its workers’ safety at risk, federal inspectors have issued citations for similar violations at store locations in Alabama, Florida and Georgia, and added $2,777,640 in proposed penalties now owed by one of the nation’s largest discount retailers.

Further, per the new release: Specifically, OSHA inspectors cited Dollar General Corp. and Dolgencorp LLC for 11 willful, 16 repeat and four serious violations at the seven Southeast locations. In addition to the struck-by and blocked exit hazards, OSHA cited the company for:

  • Failing to label, mount, or make fire extinguishers accessible.
  • Storing boxes in front of electrical panels, increasing the risk of fire and electrical hazards.
  • Failing to use exit signs to facilitate safe egress in the event of an emergency.
  • Exposing workers to electrocution by not keeping unused openings in electrical cabinets closed.
  • Not providing handrails on stairs where required.

The violations found in the recent inspections are said to be similar to those OSHA has found at Dollar General locations across the nation.

Conclusion

As I had mentioned in my prior article on the matter, when the U.S. Department of Labor gets involved in issues of this nature, forced shutdowns are not unusual pending further scrutiny and federal response.

In the event of pertinent updates, I will share them here on NewsBreak.

Thank you for reading.

Published by

I am an award-winning author, screenwriter for film and television, and producer.

Northridge, CA
