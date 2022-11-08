Three Kroger Locations Unexpectedly, and Permanently, Closing

As a judge temporarily halts the Albertsons merger due to antitrust pressures, three locations are permanently shuttering.

On November 1, NewsBreak published “First Permanent Kroger Closing of 2023 Announced,” my article regarding the announced January closure of a stalwart Virginia location.

My article excerpted a WOWKTV.com report, “Virginia Residents React to Kroger Closing Gassaway Location,” that expressed strong consternation city-wide: Local residents who talked with 13 News said the closure will not only be a loss for the employees who will lose their jobs but the entire community. “It’s just devastating for our community, and the workers that are in there,” said Kathy Cogar, local resident. “Some of the them have been with Kroger since it opened here and are close to retirement. If they want to stick with Kroger, they’re going to have to drive an hour in order to keep their job. So, it’s just a sad day for our community.”

Along with this location closure, though, two others had been previously announced. Underperformance is the reason given for all three closures, though some believe difficulties in the proposed merger with Albertsons is in part a culprit.

WDTV.com’s November 2nd report, “Blow to the Economy’: Kroger Set to Close in Braxton County,” also stated news of this first of three upcoming closures — the company’s Gassaway location as referenced above due to underperformance — had not been well-taken by local residents: Many in the community are now worried about being able to access affordable groceries. Brent Boggs is a member of the House of Delegates for the 34th district. He said this will be a blow to the economy and have a very negative ripple effect. “We may have people move, but it’s 52 jobs good paying jobs with benefits. That’s going to impact the money that’s spent in our local economy, it’s going to impact the tax base. It’s going to be a real blow because many of these people have spouses that are probably working, and if they move that means that those jobs will be vacated.”

The article went on to state: Boggs is calling on people to reach out to Kroger, the governor’s office, and state lawmakers to try and keep the store. As of now, the company said the store will close in January.

Per a recent piece from Fox5Atlanta.com, “Kroger Closing Two Metro Locations,” some believe the recent spate of announced closings portend future issues for the company: The grocery store giant said its store at on Commerce Drive in Decatur, which has operated at that location for the past 21 years, would be shutting its doors on December 2. Kroger cited declining sales and negative profit as the reason behind the closure... Additionally, the company says they Kroger store in Buckhead, located off Piedmont Road NE in Atlanta, will close on December 9, 2022, after 47 years of operation.

Finally, KREM.com reports the anticipated Kroger merger with Albertsons has been temporarily paused due to antitrust issues, and suggests more ramifications may impact both chains moving forward based on that outcome. The closures referenced above may have been impacted by that process, some analysts are stating.

Kroger remains among the most financially healthy of all grocery chains. Their ongoing changes — and their closures — are most often due to strategic reasons.

As ever, in the event of any further Kroger closings formally announced by the company, I will share them here on NewsBreak.

Thank you for reading.