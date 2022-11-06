Dollar General Assistant Manager’s TikTok Video Goes Viral, Says Stores Around the Country Are “Completely Overwhelmed”

The viral post follows numerous reports including U.S. Department of Labor citations, dangerous working conditions, and unsafe customer environments.

Dollar General iStock

Author’s Note

This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: DailyDot.com, The U.S. Department of Labor, and NYTimes.com.

Introduction

I write extensively about the beleaguered but financially excelling Dollar General chain on NewsBreak. An October 22nd article of mine, “U.S. Government Cites Dollar General For Multiple Safety Violations. Compliance or Closings Expected,” is particularly relevant to this current piece.

The article excerpted an urgent October 17th press release from the U.S. Department of Labor, entitled “Updated: Inspections Find Dollar General Continues to DIscount Safety as Violations, Penalties Pile Up For Blocked Exits, Unsafe Storage Areas,” that stated financial penalties facing the company this year are currently approaching nearly $1.7 million, and since 2017 nearly $10 million.

As excerpted from the release: Dollar General Corp. and Dolgencorp LLC – operator of more than 18,000 Dollar General discount stores in 47 states – has again ignored federal workplace safety standards, this time identified during inspections at four locations in Alabama, Florida and Georgia. The company faces $1,682,302 in proposed penalties after these inspections, a portion of the more than $9.6 million in total initial penalties the company has received since 2017.

The release also reported: The U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration conducted inspections in April 2022 in Mobile and Grove Hill, Alabama; Tampa, Florida; and Dewy Rose, Georgia. Inspectors cited the retailer for four willful and 10 repeat violations for failing to keep receiving and storage areas clean and orderly, and stacking materials in an unsafe manner. These violations exposed workers to hazards associated with slips, trips and being struck-by objects.

Dollar General employees and former employees are speaking out, posting videos about the chain and subsequently going viral on TikTok.

Dollar General 2022: A View From the Inside

According to a November 6th article as published by DailyDot.com, “‘Everybody is Trying to Hide How Bad it is’: Dollar General Employee Says Stores Across the Country are ‘Completely Overwhelmed,’ Pleads For Help,” the employee‘s pleas, and those of others, are apparently being heard.

As excerpted from the article: Dollar General assistant manager has gone viral after showing the conditions of his store, which he says is representative of most stores across the country. In a video with over 380,000 views addressed to “anyone inside this company that actually cares,” TikTok user Travis Bennett shows the conditions of his Dollar General. This includes boxes filling the aisles and numerous crates that have not been unpacked. Bennett says this is typical for “most Dollar General stores across the country.”

Said video is embedded in the article, which further states: In this year alone, three separate worker complaints have gone viral on TikTok, showing everything from a Dollar General store with just one employee to shopping floors buried in boxes of packed stock to saturated delivery trucks with unsorted goods. These complaints got so bad that a former Dollar General employee named Mary Gundel started a movement to address employee complaints. This movement, per the New York Times, is called #PutInATicket, a sarcastic reference to Dollar General manager’s methods of redress when they have complaints against the company, i.e. just “putting in a ticket.”

The News York Times article referenced, “How a Dollar General Employee Went Viral on TikTok,” was published on April 18th of this year and references another employee, Mary Gundel, who was allegedly fired by the company for speaking out:

From the New York Times article: So on the morning of March 28, in between running the register and putting tags on clothing, Ms. Gundel, 33, propped up her iPhone and hit record. The result was a six-part critique, “Retail Store Manager Life,” in which Ms. Gundel laid bare the working conditions inside the fast-growing retail chain, with stores that are a common sight in rural areas. “Me talking out about this is actually kind of bad,” Ms. Gundel said as she looked into her camera. “Technically, I could get into a lot of trouble.” But she added: “Whatever happens, happens. Something needs to be said, and there needs to be some changes, or they are probably going to end up losing a lot of people.”

Her videos are embedded in the Times’ piece.

Conclusion

As the DailyDot.com article suggests, one of the prime reasons for the current well-publicized operational issues faced by Dollar General has been the company’s continued runaway success, as in they are overwhelmingly profitable in the midst of the chaos these challenges are not being consistently addressed.

As ever, in the event of any pertinent updates I will share them here on NewsBreak.

Thank you for reading.